Mohamed Hilale (Morocco), Chair of First Committee

Omar Hilale, Permanent Representative of Morocco to the United Nations, was elected Chair of the First Committee (Disarmament and International Security) on 7 June. (See Press Release GA/12332.)

Before his current appointment in April 2014, Mr. Hilale served as Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva beginning in November 2008, having previously been Secretary-General in his country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation in Rabat from 2005 to 2008.

Mr. Hilale served a previous term as Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva, from 2001 to 2005. He was Ambassador to Indonesia, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand between 1996 and 2001. He also held several positions in the Foreign Ministry, including Minister Plenipotentiary and member of the Office of the Secretary of State, from 1993 to 1996.

From 1991 until 1993, Mr. Hilale headed the Ministry’s department responsible for the United Nations General Assembly, Security Council and international organizations. He was Deputy Ambassador to Monrovia, Liberia, from 1979 to 1980, First Secretary in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, between 1976 and 1979, and Second Secretary in Algiers, Algeria, from 1975 to 1976. He joined the Foreign Ministry in 1974.

Mr. Hilale has a degree in political science from Mohammed V University in Rabat.

Born in 1951 in Agadir, Morocco, he is married and has three children.

