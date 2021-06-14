Note: Owing to the liquidity crisis and the current COVID-19 pandemic impacting our Organization, only a partial summary of statements made in today’s meetings of the Special Committee on Decolonization is available at this time. The complete summary will be issued later as Press Release GA/COL/3344.

Action on Draft Resolutions

The Special Committee on Decolonization took up the report of the Secretary‑General “Dissemination of information on decolonization during the period from April 2020 to March 2021” (document A/AC.109/2021/18).

NANETTE BRAUN, Chief of the Communications Campaign Service in the Strategic Communications Division of the Department of Global Communications, highlighted points from the report, saying among other things that the Department issued 22 Press Releases, in English and French, on meetings and statements relating to the work of the United Nations on decolonization. She added that it plans to deploy a Press Officer to the Caribbean Regional Seminar on implementation of the fourth International Decade for the Eradication of Colonialism, scheduled for Dominica on 25 to 27 August.

She went on to report that the Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs maintained and updated a decolonization website, in the Organization’s six official languages, which attracted more than 112,700 views. United Nations social media, video and news platforms also produced content on the Organization’s role in support of decolonization, she said, adding that the worldwide network of United Nations information centres also promoted decolonization activities.

JOSIANE AMBIEHL, Chief of the Decolonization Unit in the Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, said that, during the period from April 2020 to March 2021, the Unit prepared working papers on the Non-Self-Governing Territories under the Special Committee’s purview. In doing so, it sought the cooperation of the administering Powers to enhance coordination on the transmission of information under Article 73(e) of the Charter of the United Nations concerning topics including the impact of, and response to, the coronavirus pandemic, she added. The Unit has also regularly updated the United Nations website on decolonization, which has been further enhanced since its June 2019 revamp, within limited extra-budgetary resources, she noted.

In October 2020, the Department launched a video animation in English titled United Nations and Decolonization: Past to Present, highlighting the Organization’s commitment to the decolonization mandate, she recalled, noting that translated versions in the five other official languages are being released today. She went on to present a brief teaser video, thanking Department and other Secretariat staff for lending their time and voices as narrators, “thereby reducing the cost of the project”.

Acting without a vote, the Special Committee then approved a draft resolution titled “Dissemination of information on decolonization” (document A/AC.109/2021/L.4), by which the General Assembly would approve the decolonization-related activities of the Departments of Global Communications and Political and Peacebuilding Affairs. It would request that they continue their efforts to make information on the Organization’s decolonization work widely available.

The Special Committee then took up the annual draft resolution “Information from Non-Self-Governing Territories transmitted under Article 73(e) of the Charter of the United Nations” (document A/AC.109/2021/L.3). By its terms, the General Assembly would request that the administering Powers concerned respect their Charter obligations by transmitting information to the Secretary-General on issues related to the economic, social and educational conditions of each Territory, subject to such limitations as security and constitutional considerations might require.

The representative of Cuba , pointing to the Secretary-General’s report “Information from Non-Self-Governing Territories transmitted under Article 73(e) of the Charter of the United Nations” (document A/75/64), said it is clear that not all administering Powers are fulfilling their Charter obligations to report regularly on the social and economic conditions in their respective Territories, despite successive General Assembly resolutions urging them to cooperate fully with the Special Committee and participate in its sessions and seminars.

The representative of Indonesia said it is worth noting promising developments among the 17 Non-Self-Governing Territories, adding that the trend must continue. Emphasizing the importance of consultation, engagement and dialogue, he also expressed hope that the Special Committee can continue to use visiting missions to assist in its work.

The representative of Fiji said the Special Committee should continue to create a space in which to listen, note concerns and hasten the process of self‑determination for those who choose that path. Acknowledging the role of administering Powers in supporting preparations by the Territories in their charge for a different future, he noted, in particular, the support provided by New Zealand in Tokelau, where referendums took place in 2006 and 2007, and by France in New Caledonia, where a third referendum is to take place later in 2021.

The Special then approved draft resolution “L.3” without a vote.

Acting again without a vote, it then approved the draft resolution “Question of sending visiting and special missions to Territories” (document A/AC.109/2021/L.5). By that text, the Special Committee requests that its Chair and Bureau develop a plan, on a case-by-case basis, for conducting visiting missions to the Non-Self-Governing Territories. It also calls upon the administering Powers to cooperate with the United Nations in that process if they have not yet done so, or to continue to cooperate by facilitating such visits.

Question of Gibraltar

DAVID GUERRERO LISTON, representative of the Government of Gibraltar in the United States , said the Territory’s current population of about 30,000 has been shaped over 300 years into a unique melting pot that has lived harmoniously in an area barely twice the size of Central Park. “All we ask is to exercise our right to self-determination,” he said, adding that this is no longer 1713, but 2021, and time for the people to define their destiny. “We need to look towards a future where dialogue replaces conflict and confrontation.” He went on to note that Gibraltar is the first Territory to have vaccinated all residents over the age of 60. Recalling that Gibraltar left the European Union in 2020, he said cooperation in the dialogues leading up to its exit, and in other areas, has fostered trust, including with Spain. As such, he invited the Special Committee to visit Gibraltar and examine those new developments.

NAME TO COME ( Spain ), while reiterating his delegation’s support for the Special Committee’s work, emphasized that its ambitious objectives remain incomplete. He recalled the decision of the International Court of Justice in 2019, noting that repeated resolutions and processes have not yet resolved the question of Gibraltar. Highlighting the Gibraltar-related United Nations resolutions adopted since 1963, he said Spain is requesting talks with the United Kingdom to advance the decolonization process. Several elements are essential, including United Nations guidance of the process, he said, adding that the United Kingdom must respect its obligations. Regarding steps taken around the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union, he recalled that Spain negotiated, among other things, a tax agreement with that country and arrived at an understanding on Gibraltar.

Question of Tokelau

CRAIF HAWKE ( New Zealand ) spoke on behalf of the Ulu-o-Tokelau [Titular Head] of Tokelau, who was unable to travel due to the pandemic. Describing it as a blessing for Tokelau, he said related travel restrictions are protecting the Territory’s people from exposure to the coronavirus and ensuring its COVID-free status. Tokelau closed its borders in April 2020, but allowed its National Executive Board for Disease Control and Emergency Response to assess travel exemptions, he said. That enabled more than 100 residents to return, including students who had been attending schools in New Zealand and Fiji. Tokelau’s three villages refocused their work programmes to prioritize the refurbishment of infrastructure for quarantine and isolation hospitals, with financial support from New Zealand and United Nations agencies, he noted. He went on to acknowledge New Zealand’s efforts to strengthen Tokelau’s infrastructure in the areas of energy, health care, education, transport and telecommunications infrastructure, adding that construction of an airstrip is under consideration.

He reported that the territorial administration has begun relocating senior officials of the National Public Service from Samoa to Tokelau in response to a long-term wish for the Territory’s “children” to return and give modern advice in person. That will help to consolidate the integration of traditional and modern knowledge that characterizes Tokelau’s emerging governance model, he said, emphasizing that Tokelau is living with the negative consequences of climate change, including rising sea‑levels and ocean acidification. He went on to state that, whereas the act of self-determination carries risks, Tokelau’s confidence is growing as it refines a governance model that integrates its culture with a Western model. The governance structure that Niue and the Cook Islands chose may not suit Tokelau, but with God’s guiding hand, New Zealand’s help and the benevolence of the United Nations, Tokelau will get there, he said.

Speaking in his national capacity, he said that ensuring Tokelau remains free of COVID-19 remains a key focus of New Zealand’s engagement with the Territory, noting that intensive planning and preparation are under way to vaccinate the population in July. The need to keep Tokelau’s borders closed has slowed, but not stopped, as efforts continue to improve living conditions and increase self-governance capacity, he emphasized. Besides extending an additional $4.6 million in supplementary budget support and grant funding, New Zealand has recruited a health adviser to support improvements in clinical health services, he added.

Another $4 million over four years has also been committed for the implementation of Tokelau’s secondary and digital education strategies, he continued, adding that work on a new submarine cable and inter-atoll communication network continues. New Zealand is also working in partnership with Tokelau to ensure that the Territory’s fisheries remain sustainably managed, and supporting efforts to modernize its laws to ensure they reflect international norms. He went on to stress that challenges arising from COVID-19 have only strengthened New Zealand’s resolve to help strengthen Tokelau’s capacity for self-governance and decision-making.

Question of Western Sahara

GHALLA BAHIYA, speaking for the Conseil Régional de Dakhala-Oued Eddahab , expressed hope that forthcoming elections will mirror the high voter turnout of the 2015 electoral process, with many women participating on all levels. She described Morocco’s 2015 development model as the cornerstone of related policies, based on the participation of the local population and the result of broad consultations. The model aims to create 120,000 jobs and improve economic growth, investment in infrastructure and in the renewable energy sector, she said. As a result of the new model, the Moroccan Sahara is set to become a new economic hub, she said, welcoming the decision by the United States to recognize it as part of Morocco.

MHAMED ABBA, speaking for the Conseil Regional Laayoun Sakia Al Hamra , noted that gains have already been seen from the implementation of the 2015 development model, including economic growth and job creation. Recalling the extensive dialogue among Moroccan Saharan parties, he expressed support for Morocco’s autonomy initiative as the way forward.

SIDI MOHAMED OMAR, speaking for the Frente Popular para la Liberación de Saguía el-Hamra y de Río de Oro [Western Sahara] (Frente POLISARIO), said that, faced with Morocco’s act of aggression in 2020, the people had no recourse but to reiterate their right to self-determination. “We are where we are today because the Moroccan State is allowed to block the referendum to which it committed for many years,” he added. Emphasizing that the international community has chosen to turn a blind eye to Morocco’s violations of human rights against the people of Western Sahara, he said that in taking military action in 2020, that country violated the ceasefire with impunity. “Enough is enough,” he said, stressing: “Western Sahara is not a commodity to be traded on Wall Street.” Going forward, efforts must be redoubled to ensure the people of Western Sahara can exercise their right to self-determination, he said.

AHMED MOHAMED FALL noted that the people of Western Sahara are still waiting for a referendum on Morocco’s colonial presence and military occupation, while emphasizing that dialogue is an absolute necessity for peace. Emphasizing their legitimate right to self-defense and self-determination, he called for an immediate end to hostilities and for a time frame for the organization of a referendum.

MOHAMED HICHAM RADOUI said the United Nations has a duty to protect civilians against the occupying Power and to end the inhumane blockade that has been condemned by several humanitarian organizations. Pointing to the non‑implementation of Security Council resolutions, he emphasized that pressure must be exerted on Morocco, including by the United States, despite the decision by that country’s previous administration to recognize Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara.

TOURIA HMYENE, speaking for the Association for the Freedom of Women Sequestered in the Tindouf Camps , said the Frente POLISARIO systematically violates human rights in the camps, monopolizes political discourse and silences those with differing views. Women, in particular, face all forms of exploitation and abuse, including rape and sexual assault, she said, pointing out that the Human Rights Council has expressed concern about the host country’s de facto devolution of authority in the camps to Frente POLISARIO.

KHALID BENDRISS, speaking for the Association for the Support of the Moroccan Autonomy Initiative , said the Tindouf camps have yet to be subjected to a census, despite numerous requests by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). A census would assess needs and allow for humanitarian assistance, he said. Noting that the Security Council has also called upon UNHCR to conduct a census, he added that the international community must condemn the host country’s continued refusal, emphasizing that as long as it opposes a census, the situation of the people living in the camps will remain unchanged.

MOHAMED ALI ARKOUKOU, speaking for the Sahrawi Association in USA , expressed his strong sympathy with the deep frustration of Western Sahara’s people with the Special Committee. “You have all failed the people of Western Sahara,” he said. Recalling that the ceasefire was broken in 2020, he said military action and more than 200 strikes were carried out against the population, who remain under siege. Moreover, the United States President’s recognition of Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara in 2020 seems to have led the Moroccan authorities to think they have “hit the jackpot”, he said. The international community and the Special Committee must now take same bold action and recognize Western Sahara as its actual status: a colonized territory.

AGRON PALI noted that Morocco continues illegally to occupy Western Sahara despite calls for an end to the occupation, reflected in numerous United Nations resolutions. Indeed, the United Nations has never recognized Morocco’s annexation of the Territory, he pointed out. The indigenous population has now been hugely outnumbered by Moroccan settlers moving into the annexed Territory, he said, emphasizing the “sacred duty” of the United Nations and the Special Committee to make every effort to support the people of Western Sahara. While many Western Powers have defended the rights of other peoples around the world, they remain silent when Morocco exploits Western Sahara’s natural resources, he noted, stressing that it is time for action to end the occupation.

CHRIS SASSI, SKC , noted that, after 46 years, many people are losing patience and no longer have confidence in negotiations, while the Security Council is doing nothing to address the military situation or to alleviate suffering. Conditions in the camps are difficult, with fewer deliveries of international assistance, he said. Emphasizing that time is not limitless, he added that, as war rages, there are few glimmers of hope.

ROMINA PERINO recounted her several visits to the camps, saying she found admirable and peace-loving people who ask only to live in peace and freedom in their homeland. They have built a modern society on social justice and democracy, with women playing a central role, she said. The United Nations and the Special Committee can no longer stand aside as the people of Western Sahara continue to suffer, she added, emphasizing that they must decide their future freely and democratically.

MOHAMMED ELAISSAOUI, Organisation for Ending Human Rights Violations in the Tindouf Camps , said Frente POLISARIO mercenaries are forcing children to participate in military activities and indoctrination campaigns. It is well-known that the organization was created for hegemonic and geostrategic purposes, he stated, adding that the organization has become a recruitment pool for Al-Qaida in the Maghreb. The Frente POLISARIO is also engaged in the trafficking of weapons in the Sahara and in the Sahel region, he said, while comparing the Tindouf camps to “hell on earth”.

IBRAHIMA TOURE ( Côte d’Ivoire ) said differences must be put aside, especially in light of the pandemic, and efforts redoubled to find solutions. Recalling that United Nations resolutions reaffirm the need for a lasting political solution based on compromise, he welcomed the efforts of the Secretary‑General’s Special Envoy, including two meetings with stakeholders in Geneva, emphasizing that a third round table must advance the debate. The parties and States in the region must work together to find a just solution, he stressed. Welcoming Morocco’s autonomy initiative, he said recent events underline the need to create an environment of peace with a view to advancing the political process. In that vein, Côte d’Ivoire welcomes the efforts of the United Nations Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO) with a view to reaching a final settlement of the dispute, he said.

LEYLA VÁSQUEZ ( Chile ) said the situation must be resolved peacefully in accordance with international law and relevant United Nations resolutions. Emphasizing the importance of recognizing efforts being made by all parties, he said the Special Committee must not dismiss the progress made by Morocco. Chile supports ongoing efforts towards completion of the Special Committee’s work and o a day when members can say “mission accomplished”, he added.

PEDRO LUIS PEDROSO CUESTA ( Cuba ), emphasizing the need for a mutually agreeable solution, expressed hope that the people of Western Sahara can fully exercise their right to self-determination. They need the international community’s support, he added, highlighting Cuba’s contributions to health and education in the Territory.

WALTON WEBSON ( Antigua and Barbuda ), citing the pandemic’s continued impact on all nations, called for equal access to vaccines for all peoples of the Non‑Self-Governing Territories. He commended Morocco’s achievements in the fight against COVID-19, especially its vaccine programme in the Sahara. Expressing support for the ongoing political process, he reminded all parties that its purpose is the achievement of a practical, sustainable solution that addresses the concerns of all. A political solution to the long-standing dispute and enhanced cooperation among member States of the Maghreb Arab Union would contribute to the stability and security in the Sahel region, he said. Calling on all to respect the ceasefire, he asked the parties to demonstrate political will and promote an atmosphere of dialogue towards the improvement of the human rights and the development of the people of the Sahara.

LOREEN RUTH BANNIS-ROBERTS ( Dominica ) expressed full support for Morocco’s autonomy initiative, describing it as a win-win compromise that seeks to resolve the dispute for the well-being of the region. She urged Morocco, Algeria, Mauritania and the Frente POLISARIO to remain engaged in the round‑table process as requested by the Security Council, and called upon UNHCR to proceed with the registration of those living in the Tindouf camps.

COSMOS RICHARDSON ( Saint Lucia ), noting that Security Council resolution 2924 (2019) speaks to a realistic, practicable, enduring and compromise-based political solution to the Western Sahara question, said the question is how to get there. He welcomed the round‑table process and expressed support for Morocco’s autonomy initiative, noting that, following recognition by the United States of that country’s sovereignty over Western Sahara, more and more countries are opening consular offices in the Territory.

FRED SARUFA ( Papua New Guinea ) called for genuine dialogue, consistent with the spirit of Council resolutions, with the Special Committee allowing all relevant stakeholders to voice their perspectives. Noting that his delegation is the main sponsor of the Special Committee’s annual draft resolution on the question of Tokelau, he said the 2021 text will largely be a technical rollover, but with additional language regarding COVID-19 and democratic elections held earlier in the year.

NAME TO COME ( Nicaragua ) affirmed that the people of Western Sahara have the right to self-determination, and expressed his delegation’s support for that right, emphasizing that the process must advance in accordance with the relevant United Nations resolutions.

