Fifth Committee Recommends Six Candidates to Serve on International Civil Service Commission, Approves Nominees for Four Other Subsidiary Bodies

The Fifth Committee (Administrative and Budgetary) today sent the General Assembly six nominations for the International Civil Service Commission, an independent body that regulates service conditions for thousands of staff throughout the United Nations Common system, while delivering 13 additional recommendations for four other bodies, including the Advisory Committee on Administrative and Budgetary Questions (ACABQ).

Delegates first turned their attention to nominations to the Commission, which included a secret ballot for the three seats open from the Group of Western European and other States. For this group, Shauna Olney (Canada) drew 160 votes; Jeffrey Mounts (United States) obtained 153 votes; and Spyridon Flogaitis (Greece) drew 113 votes. The Fifth Committee recommended the three people to the Assembly for four-year terms, beginning 1 January 2022.

The Fifth Committee also sent the Assembly the names of Kaji Misako (Japan), from the Group of Asia-Pacific States; and Claudia Angélica Bueno Reynaga (Mexico), from the Group of Latin American and Caribbean States, for appointment or reappointment to four-year terms on the Commission, beginning 1 January 2022.

In its last nomination to the Commission, the Committee recommended by acclamation Boguslaw Winid (Poland) as Vice-Chair.

Advisory Committee on Administrative and Budgetary Questions

For the 16-member ACABQ, which plays a crucial role in helping the Fifth Committee examine the Organization’s budget and manage its employees, the Fifth Committee sent the Assembly five nominations by acclamation.

They were Yves Éric Ahoussougbemey (Benin) and Makiese Kinkela Augusto (Angola), from the Group of African States; Amjad Qaid Al Kumaim (Yemen), from the Group of Asia-Pacific States; Jakub Chmielewski (Poland), from the Group of Eastern European States; and Sharon Brennen-Haylock (Bahamas), from the Group of Latin American and Caribbean States. They were nominated by their Governments for appointment or reappointment to three-year terms, beginning 1 January 2022.

Committee on Contributions

For the 18‑member Committee on Contributions, which advises the Assembly on the distribution of the Organization’s expenses among Member States, delegates recommended by acclamation the appointment or reappointment of six people for three-year terms starting 1 January 2022.

They are Phologo Kaone Bogatsu (Botswana), from the Group of African States; Syed Yawar Ali (Pakistan)and Kitano Mitsuru (Japan), from the Group of Asia-Pacific States; Jasminka Dinić (Croatia) and Ihor Humennyi (Ukraine), from the Group of Eastern European States; and Thomas Anthony Repasch (United States), from the Group of Western European and other States.

Investments Committee

For the nine‑member Investments Committee, which advises the Secretary‑General on investment strategy and reviews the investments of the United Nations Joint Staff Pension Fund, the Fifth Committee sent the Assembly, by acclamation, the name of Keiko Honda (Japan) for reappointment as a regular member for a three-year term beginning 1 January 2022. It also sent the Assembly the name of Macky Tall (Mali) for reappointment as an ad hoc member for a one-year term, beginning 1 January 2022.

Board of Auditors

The Fifth Committee recommended by acclamation the appointment of the First President of the Court of Accounts of France to a six-year term, beginning 1 July 2022, to the United Nations Board of Auditors. The Assembly established the board in 1946 to provide external audit for the Organization.

Before voting on their recommendations, delegates considered the Secretary-General’s notes on the appointments of members of the Advisory Committee, (documents A/76/101 and A/C.5/76/4); Committee on Contributions (documents A/76/102 and A/C.5/76/5); Investments Committee (documents A/76/103 and A/C.5/76/6); Board of Auditors (documents A/76/104 and A/C.5/76/7); and the International Civil Service Commission (documents A/76/105/Rev.1, A/C.5/76/8, and Add.1).