Speakers Call for Adequate Funds, Personnel to Implement Peacekeeping Mandates, as Fifth Committee Begins Second Resumed Session, Reviews Work Programme

Speakers began discussing the Secretary-General’s proposed $6.47 billion budget to cover the cost of a dozen United Nations peacekeeping missions in 2021/22, while stressing the need to break a four-year deadlock over issues that cut across operations, notably sexual exploitation and abuse, as the Fifth Committee (Administrative and Budgetary) opened the second part of its resumed seventy-fifth session today.

Meeting against the backdrop of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, delegates pledged to work constructively and to aim for consensus during the month-long session, even if most of their negotiations will again be conducted remotely. Some speakers held out hope that, with the COVID-19 situation gradually improving in New York, in-person meetings at Headquarters — apart from the one today, conducted under strict social distancing rules — might resume soon.

Comoros’ representative, speaking on behalf of the African Group, noted that the $6.47 billion requirement for 12 active peacekeeping operations — many of them in Africa — is $310 million lower than the level approved for the 2020/21 period and $344.3 million lower than the 2019/20 approved outlay. Peacekeeping mandates authorized by the Security Council must be properly financed, given their complexity and the unique challenges which “Blue Helmets” face on the ground, he said.

Guinea’s representative, speaking on behalf of the “Group of 77” developing countries and China, in the same vein, urged the Committee to give priority to the financing of United Nations peacekeeping missions, even if non-peacekeeping items appear once again in the provisional programme of work. In that regard, the Group will do its utmost to prevent the unfortunate precedent of past sessions when the Committee’s negotiations extended beyond the fiscal year, he added.

The European Union’s representative said that the 27-nation bloc stands ready to look at ways to improve the Organization’s protracted liquidity problem. At the same time, it calls upon all Member States to pay their peacekeeping assessments in full, on time and without conditions. Acknowledging how hard it is to predict the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on peacekeeping missions, he urged the Committee to remain pragmatic and ensure that missions have the capacities and resources they need to fully implement their mandates, with enough flexibility to cope with uncertainty.

Echoing that sentiment, Bangladesh’s representative, whose country the leading troop contributor to United Nations peace operations, said that missions must be sufficiently funded through budgets which are drawn up in a rational and prudent manner that avoids making cuts for the sake of cuts only. She also emphasized the need for the Organization to prepare for future pandemics and called for women to be given a bigger role in peacekeeping operations, including in command positions.

Turning to cross-cutting issues, the United States’ representative said that the Committee’s inability over the past four years to send to the General Assembly a draft resolution providing guidance on such matters is an abdication of its responsibility to missions on the ground and to the Secretariat which supports them. Among the many critical issues facing peacekeeping are the security and safety of peacekeepers, combating sexual exploitation and abuse, and implementing environmental safeguards, he explained.

Mexico’s representative, also expressing regret that the Assembly did not reach agreement on cross-cutting issues during its previous session, called for a text focused on the rights of sexual abuse victims’ and ending impunity for perpetrators. His delegation places a high priority on fighting sexual exploitation and abuse, as one case is one case too many, he stressed.

Abdallah Bachar Bong, Chair of the Advisory Committee on Administrative and Budgetary Questions (ACABQ), introduced its report examining the Secretary‑General’s special measures for protection from sexual exploitation and sexual abuse. [An introductory statement by the Assistant Secretary-General, Office of Human Resources Management, was posted on the Committee’s website.]

Fatoumata Ndiaye, Under-Secretary-General for Internal Oversight Services, introduced the Office of Internal Oversight Services’ (OIOS) reports on its activities on peace operations in 2020, and its evaluations of the organizational culture in peacekeeping operations, as well as of the prevention, response and victim support efforts against sexual exploitation and abuse by Secretariat staff and related personnel.

Gönke Roscher, Inspector with the Joint Inspection Unit, presented its report reviewing progress by United Nations system organizations in strengthening the Organization’s investigation function. Frederica Pietracci, Senior Programme Management Officer in the Secretariat of the United Nations System Chief Executives Board for Coordination, introduced a note from the Secretary-General transmitting his comments and those of the Board on the Unit’s report.

Also today, the Committee took up the Secretary-General’s report on the updated financial position of closed peacekeeping missions as of 30 June 2020, introduced by Chandru Ramanathan, United Nations Controller and Assistant Secretary‑General for Programme Planning, Finance and Budget in the Department of Management Strategy, Policy and Compliance of Programme Planning, Finance and Budget. Mr. Bong introduced ACABQ’s related report.

Also making statements were representatives of China, Kenya, Japan, Peru, Philippines, Botswana, Republic of Korea, United Kingdom, Indonesia, Russian Federation, Mali (on behalf of the African Group), Switzerland (also on behalf of Liechtenstein) and Cameroon (on behalf of the African Group).

Organization of Work

BOUBACAR DIALLO ( Guinea ), speaking on behalf of the “Group of 77” developing countries and China, said that the Group is pleased to see that the majority of reports from the Secretariat are available and that most of the Advisory Committee on Administrative and Budgetary Questions (ACABQ) reports are published. Given the improving COVID-19 situation in New York, the Group also looks forward to the Committee gradually returning to its traditional methods of work. Noting that non-peacekeeping items appear once again in the provisional programme of work, he stressed that the second resumed session should give priority to the financing of United Nations peacekeeping operations and ensure that peacekeeping missions get the resources they need to fulfil their mandates. In that regard, the Group will do its utmost to prevent the unfortunate precedent of past sessions when the Committee’s negotiations extended beyond the fiscal year.

Turing to substantive matters, he said that the Group attaches great importance to the consideration of the administrative and budgetary aspects of the financing of peacekeeping operations, in particular, cross-cutting issues, closed peacekeeping missions, the Support Account for peacekeeping operations and the budgets of the Regional Service Centre and the United Nations Logistics Base. It will give special attention to ensuring that the formulation, presentation and approval of peacekeeping budgets are based on the mandates of each mission and the real situation on the ground, and not as arbitrary, across-the-board cost-cutting exercises. The Group also looks forward to exploring options to build upon last year’s resolution on closed peacekeeping missions and to finally achieve a fair solution for unpaid assessments, accounts payable and other liabilities. In addition, it will follow up on discussions — deferred from the first resumed session — regarding seconded active-duty military and police personnel with a view to reaching a balanced agreement.

ISSIMAIL CHANFI ( Comoros ), speaking on behalf of the African Group and associating himself with the Group of 77 and China, noting efforts to reduce the number of non-peacekeeping-related agenda items, trusted that such progress would be strengthened in subsequent sessions. In that regard, echo the Group of 77’s appeal for “implementation of a flexible workplace at United Nations Headquarters” on the provisional programme of work. He also expressed hope that, through constructive cooperation among delegations and groups of delegations, a consensual and mutually beneficial outcome can be achieved, without undue rush or pressure, expressing the Group’s commitment to engage fully and in good faith. However, he reiterated concern and frustration about the unavailability of simultaneous interpretation during crucial segments of Committee work, particularly during introduction of languages, which hampers the ability of many in the Group to engage actively and effectively in negotiations.

Turning to peacekeeping, he expressed hope that, as new challenges arise, particularly related to the COVID-19 pandemic, that a balance is maintained between the provision of adequate resources and expected results. He noted the $6.47 billion requirement for 12 active operations for the coming budget cycle, which is $310 million lower than the level approved for the 2020/21 period and $344.3 million lower than the 2019/20 approved outlay. Reiterating the great importance the Group attaches to the proper financing of Council-authorized mandates, he emphasized the complexity of mandates and unique challenges on the ground, including in missions on the African continent. Considering the time constraints and the exceptional situation of the drawdown and closure of the African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID), he called on all delegations and groups of delegations to engage constructively in reaching a consensual decision on the commitment authority requested by the Secretary-General in a timely fashion, ideally before the end of May.

THIBAULT CAMELLI, European Union , said that the bloc’s member States are dedicated to ensuring that United Nations peacekeeping operations are adequately financed and sufficiently equipped. In that regard, as the second-largest collective contributor to peacekeeping budgets, the European Union is concerned about the Organization’s challenging financial situation and its ability to implement all its mandates. It stands ready to look at ways to improve the liquidity situation beyond the improvements adopted by the Committee two years ago, but at the same time, it calls upon all Member States to pay their peacekeeping assessments in full, on time and without conditions, as set out in the Charter of the United Nations. Acknowledging the sheer difficulty of predicting the pandemic’s impact in the diverse environments in which peacekeeping missions operate, and welcoming lessons learned from the COVID-19 crisis, he called on the Committee to remain pragmatic and assure that missions have the capacities and resources they need to fully implement their mandates, with enough flexibility to cope with uncertainty.

Resources for peacekeeping operations cannot be considered in isolation from the administrative and budgetary policies that guide those operations, he said, emphasizing the Committee’s responsibility to provide the Secretariat with the necessary guidance. In that regard, the European Union reiterates its focus on women, peace and security; gender parity; the environmental footprint of missions; human rights; and the ongoing fight against sexual exploitation and abuse in peacekeeping missions. Additionally, the bloc attaches great importance to the adequate and cost-efficient financing of peacekeeping missions and the link to performance and its measurement. He went on to say that the Committee, while continuing to work remotely, must keep to timelines and deadlines, thus allowing the Secretariat to implement its resolutions in a timely fashion. That will require pragmatism and political will from all groups and delegations in order to adopt adequate and sustainable budgets that allow for effective mandate implementation, he added.

JESÚS VELÁZQUEZ CASTILLO ( Mexico ) expressed hope the Committee will approve the necessary budgetary resources in due time for peacekeeping operations to carry out their mandates while also responding to new challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic. Mexico will closely follow the discussions on the closing of the United Nations Stabilization Mission in Haiti (MINUSTAH) and the Mission of the United Nations to Support Justice in Haiti (MINUJUSTH), he said, adding that an efficient drawdown of both missions would offer lessons and best practices. Mexico also places a high priority on fighting sexual exploitation and abuse, as one case is one case too many. Expressing regret that the General Assembly did not reach agreement on a resolution on the matter during its previous session, he called for a cross-cutting text focused on victims’ rights and ending impunity for perpetrators. He cited the importance of the United Nations financial situation in the ongoing process of the Organization’s reform to make it a more agile, effective and modern body. He expressed hope the Committee will approve resources requested by the Secretary-General to comply with the mandate received from the General Assembly on the United Nations common system.

PATRICK F. KENNEDY ( United States ) said that, for peacekeeping operations to be effective, they must have the resources to implement the mandates set by the Security Council. No mission should be unable to protect civilians, promote human rights, support rule of law institutions or defend its own personnel due to a lack of funding. The United States is carefully examining the Secretary-General’s request for $6.47 billion for 12 peacekeeping operations and commends the Secretariat and missions for their prudent and innovative response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Organization’s agile response to obstacles posed by the pandemic were in many ways enabled by the Secretary-General’s management reforms, which the United States continues to support. He went on to say that the Committee’s inability to provide guidance on cross-cutting issues — having failed to approve a draft resolution on that topic for the last four sessions — is an abdication of its responsibility to missions on the ground and to the Secretariat which supports them. United Nations peacekeeping faces several critical issues, including the security and safety of peacekeepers, combating sexual exploitation and abuse, enhancing performance measurement and accountability, improving service delivery to missions and to troop- and police-contributing countries, and implementing environmental safeguards. In that regard, the United States looks forward to more detailed information about the executive plan for the Comprehensive Performance Assessment System across all missions, which the Committee mandated in 2020.

DAI BING ( China ), associating himself with the Group of 77, said the Secretariat should continue to strengthen the comprehensive budgetary performance, and rigorously enforce financial discipline, using every penny from Member States to enhance efficiency and effectiveness. The “Action for Peacekeeping” initiative has made good progress, marking a new start for peacekeeping operations. Due to the ever more complex and dangerous environments facing operations, concrete actions to guarantee peacekeepers’ safety and security is more urgent than ever. China has initiated the launch of the Group of Friends on the Safety and Security of United Nations Peacekeepers, to further implement relevant Security Council resolutions and initiatives. China is donating 300,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to United Nations peacekeeping operations, which will be used for missions deployed in Africa on a priority basis. Stressing that the liquidity shortage has created severe challenges to mandate implementation, he called on all Member States, especially the “big Powers” still in arrears, to fulfill their financial obligations in full and on time, and for the United Nations to reimburse troop- and police-contributing countries in a timely manner.

NJAMBI KINYUNGU ( Kenya ), aligning herself with the African Group and the Group of 77, and recalling Kenya and other troop-contributing countries’ role in the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), said the current threat by Al‑Shabaab to this and other peace operations has necessitated a realignment of mandates to include new tasks. Fragile and post-conflict contexts have demanded clear linkages between cross-border efforts and regional peace and security on the one hand, and peace operations and peacebuilding on the other. While fully recognizing the wide-ranging constraints imposed by the pandemic, she called for reliable, sustainable and predictable financing for all peace operations, urging all Member States to recommit in this regard. Urging the Secretariat to develop a strategy that seeks to ensure the African Peace Fund is established and well‑funded, she said United Nations-mandated peace operations should strengthen partnerships with regional and subregional intergovernmental mechanisms, such as the Intergovernmental Authority for Development (IGAD), for stronger links among peacekeeping, peacebuilding and development.

KIMURA TETSUYA ( Japan ) said that, during negotiations, his delegation will focus on accountability and the impact of operations, as well as the performance of each peacekeeping mission. Regarding activities undertaken by non-mission entities funded through the peacekeeping budget, Japan will look carefully at whether the level of accountability requested by the General Assembly is being achieved, as well as the rationale for the sources of financing. Japan also aims to make progress on cross-cutting issues, after the Committee’s failure over four sessions to approve a draft resolution on that topic. He added that the Committee must decide on the issue of seconded active-duty military and police personnel so that Member States can keep sending such persons to Headquarters and into the field.

LUIS UGARELLI ( Peru ), associating himself with the Group of 77 and China, noted the importance of Peru’s role as a troop- and police-contributing country, with 227 personnel deployed in a number of missions, and expressed hope it can increase that participation. However, the growing complexity of peacekeeping operations demands sufficient financing to execute mandates and protect participants, as does the “Action for Peacekeeping” initiative, in order to consolidate its achievements over the past three years. He stressed that those resources earmarked for it remain low in view of the ravages of war. Similarly, peacekeeping operations must reach new levels of efficiency, which is ultimately a shared responsibility of those States hosting the operations, the troop‑contributing countries, the Secretariat and the Council.

MARIVIL VILLA VALLES ( Philippines ), associating himself with the Group of 77 and China, said the pandemic has seriously impacted peacekeeping missions through suspended troop patrols, movement restrictions and the need for quarantine facilities. Yet, peacekeepers have taken swift measures within to adapt, notably by using the Comprehensive Performance and Assessment System to track mandate delivery. He requested updates by the Secretariat on its COVID-19 vaccination programmes and more broadly underscored the need to regularly evaluate and improve accountability. The reduced $6.58 billion approved peacekeeping budget for 2020‑2021 may not be commensurate to meet the mandated tasks, needs or requirements of the operational environment. The strain caused by cash shortages, delayed reimbursements and the United Nations liquidity crisis all raise concerns about strengthening the protection of civilians and peacekeepers alike, and called for the allocation of sufficient budget to address the needs of peacekeeping missions.

KATLEGO BOASE MMALANE ( Botswana ), associating himself with the African Group and the Group of 77 and China, welcomed efforts by the Secretariat and ACABQ to ensure the timely publication of their reports, a “major” and long‑standing request. He looked forward to discussions on the measures taken to ensure the safety of peacekeepers, the support rendered to host countries during the pandemic, and on procurement matters, understanding the impact of the growing number of long vacant posts on critical peacekeeping functions, notably why these posts have not been filled. He also stressed the importance of understanding the effects of programmatic activities and quick‑impact projects on mandate delivery, as well as the Secretary-General’s efforts to deepen United Nations partnerships, cooperation and coordination with regional and subregional entities. He said Botswana has taken note of recommendations and observations by ACABQ, Joint Inspection Unit, Office of Internal Oversight Services (OIOS) and the Board of Auditors, and will seek further clarity on the issues raised.

JI SUN JUN ( Republic of Korea ), noting that this is the second time that the Committee has considered the peacekeeping budget since the pandemic was declared, stressed the importance of adequate funding to minimize the impact of COVID-19 on peacekeeping operations while also looking for ways to improve their effectiveness and efficiency. Technology can be a key enhancer and enabler in peace operations, she said, noting the lessons learned from the remote auditing of peacekeeping missions and the use of the Umoja enterprise management system by the Board of Auditors. Hopefully, the Committee can reach a consensus on cross‑cutting issues during this session. She also highlighted the Secretary‑General’s intention to increase by 2030 the use of renewable energy by peacekeeping missions, which would reduce their environmental impact in the field while also lowering costs.

RICHAR CROKER ( United Kingdom ) emphasized, as a troop- and police‑contributing partner, that the peacekeeping operation package should be efficient and consistent with agreed management reforms, addressing better security and human rights protections, among other issues. He welcomed the OIOS and Board of Auditors reports, which underpin accountability. Applauding efforts to address sexual exploitation and abuse by peacekeepers, and progress towards a zero‑tolerance and victim-centric system, he stressed the numbers of incidents remain disturbingly high. As the highest contributor to the Trust Fund in Support of Victims of Sexual Exploitation, he invited other Member States to join in that effort. On necessary resources for peacekeeping operations, he said they should not be decided down to the wire, but rather adopted at the earliest possible date.

ADIB ZAIDANI ABDURROHMAN ( Indonesia ), noted his Government’s role as a major police and troop contributor, with 2,800 personnel, including 185 women, currently serving in 8 missions. Highlighting the pandemic’s significant threat to operations, he urged all Member States to factor such risks throughout related discussions. It is unrealistic to expect peacekeeping operations to fulfil their mandated tasks without providing the requisite financial support, he said, emphasizing that a lack of resources will affect performance and risk their safety and security. Timely reimbursement is crucial for police- and troop-contributing countries to maintain operational capability and sustain their long-term contribution to missions, he said, urging the Secretariat to promptly issue payments and increase the reimbursement rate to reflect rising deployment and equipment costs. He also called for a greater representation of police- and troop-contributing countries at Headquarters and in the field, including in leadership positions, which should be based on merit and give due regard to long‑standing contributions and track records. In line with General Assembly resolution 70/305, he expected the Secretariat to make conscious efforts to diversify leadership appointments and take concrete measures to end any monopoly on them in peacekeeping missions.

DMITRY S. CHUMAKOV ( Russian Federation ) said that, while COVID-19 has seriously complicated negotiations among Member States, the quality of the Committee’s decisions will hopefully not be affected. While the Committee has been unable to agree a text on cross-cutting issues for four straight years, formulations agreed during the summer of 2020 could form the basis of a draft resolution this year. Reaching consensus, however, will require a pragmatic approach. He added that, while the Secretary-General has proposed a 4.6 per cent decrease in the peacekeeping budget, he is also seeking a 1.7 per cent increase in the support account. That is puzzling, given the gradual drawdown of peacekeeping missions. Cuts in the funding of peacekeeping missions must contribute to their effectiveness without undermining the implementation of their mandates. He went on say that his delegation hopes that during this session, the Committee will come up with a solution to the question of seconded personnel which meets the concerns of all Member States without contradicting the United Nations Staff Regulations and Rules.

RABAB FATIMA ( Bangladesh ) said that Bangladesh is the leading troop‑contributing countries, with nearly 7,000 personnel serving in 7 peacekeeping missions. She paid tribute to the nearly 4,000 “Blue Helmets”, including some 150 from her country, killed in the line of duty. She stressed that peacekeeping missions must be sufficiently funded, with budget allocations done in a rational and prudent manner that avoids making cuts for the sake of cuts only. Key to easing the peacekeeping budget situation is the timely payment of assessed contributions, she said, urging all Member States to pay in full and on time. Despite the challenges posed by COVID-19, peacekeepers have continued to fulfil their responsibilities while also supporting national pandemic response efforts. Noting that some peacekeepers have been exposed to the virus, she said that Bangladesh is striving to vaccinate all its personnel prior to deployment. She went on to emphasize the need to prepare for similar emergencies in the future, as well as for women to play a bigger role in peacekeeping, including in command positions.

The Committee then approved its proposed programme of work, on the understanding that it will be reviewed and adjusted by the Bureau, as necessary, as the session continues.

Cross-Cutting Issues

CARLOS AMORÍN (Uruguay), Committee Chair, drew the Committee’s attention to the Secretary-General’s report titled “Special measures for protection from sexual exploitation and abuse” (document A/75/754) and the related introductory statement by the Assistant Secretary-General of the Office of Human Resources Management, that will be made available on the Committee’s website after the meeting.

ABDALLAH BACHAR BONG, Chair of the Advisory Committee on Administrative and Budgetary Questions, presented that body’s related report (document A/75/847), saying that the Secretary-General’s progress reports should be introduced during the main part of the General Assembly’s session. Doing so could further underscore the holistic, cross-pillar and cross-cutting nature of matters related to sexual abuse and exploitation. Such reports should also be more analytical, assess the impact of implemented initiatives, establish parameters to monitor progress and identify shortcomings, including in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Secretary-General should also intensify his efforts to provide a full accounting of the system-wide resources dedicated to addressing sexual exploitation and abuse.

In its report, ACABQ provides specific observations on such topics as risk management, services to victims, the timely completion of investigations and the implementation of effective accountability measures, he said. At the same time, the Committee is concerned about an overall increased number of allegations, particularly involving implementing partners, and recommends that the Secretary‑General carry out a detailed analysis of the factors behind that trend. He concluded by renewing ACABQ’s commitment to the zero-tolerance policy, emphasizing that one substantiated case of sexual exploitation and abuse is one case too many.

FATOUMATA NDIAYE, Under-Secretary-General for Internal Oversight Services, introduced three reports, beginning with the annual report of OIOS on peace operations for the period from 1 January to 31 December 2020 (document A/75/301 (Part II)). She said that, during 2020, the Office issued 244 oversight reports relating to peace operations which contained 361 recommendations, all of which were accepted by programme managers. Three recommendations addressed risk issues, including safety and security in ammunition storage facilities at the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS). Reviewing COVID-19’s impact on the Office’s work, she pointed to reduced staff availability, longer lead times for obtaining information and the inability to physically verify some assets. Nevertheless, the Office repurposed its workplans with a view to covering those areas which added the most value to the Organization’s performance while also addressing risks arising from the pandemic. The Office made greater use of data analytics and reporting, interviewed victims and witnesses through remote means and provided advice to missions on their initial responses to the pandemic to ensure business continuity and staff safety.

She then introduced the Office’s evaluation report on the prevention, response and victim support efforts against sexual exploitation and abuse (document A/75/820), saying that it focuses on the relevance and effectiveness of prevention, response and victim support efforts under the Secretary-General’s new approach to addressing the problem. “The evaluation concluded that the Organization has made visible progress in the fight against sexual exploitation and abuse and in bringing together different parts of the system in this effort.” While the processing of allegations took longer than stipulated, prevention and response measures were found to be relevant and effective. Administrative sanctions imposed by the Organizations reflected the Secretary-General’s zero‑tolerance policy, but efforts to ensure criminal responsibility for officials and experts on mission through referral by the United Nations were mostly unsuccessful. Some progress has been made for victim support, but more robust action is required. Overall, while significant progress has been made, long‑standing and systemic issue must still be addressed, she said, adding that the Secretariat has accepted all but 1 of the 17 recommendations contained in the evaluation.

Turning to the report of the Office’s evaluation of the organizational culture in peacekeeping operations (document A/75/803), she explained that it assesses the extent to which the culture in 14 peacekeeping operations was aligned with the Organization’s normative framework and supporting the effective functioning of missions. It focuses primarily on the perceptions and experiences of mission personnel in such areas as leadership and management; accountability; ethics and integrity; teamwork, collaboration and information-sharing; risk appetite; sensitive issues; and gender. It found that perceptions on those dimensions of organizational culture differ from mission to mission, as well as within missions. Uniformed personnel were generally more positive than civilian staff about their respective mission’s organizational culture, while female international civilian staff consistently express the lowest levels of satisfaction. The report includes two critical recommendations on improving trust in the handling of misconduct and for addressing the causes of low morale and dissatisfaction, particularly among female personnel, she said.

GÖNKE ROSCHER, Vice-Chair of the Joint Inspection Unit, introduced the Secretary-General’s note (document A/75/719) containing the Unit’s report titled “Review of the state of the investigation function: progress made in the United Nations system organizations in strengthening the investigation function”. Noting that it examined progress made since 2011, she said the objectives of the 2020 review were to assess the adequacy of arrangements, identify gaps, good practices and lessons learned and to explore opportunities for improved cooperation and coordination. The current review found that, while considerable progress has been made, several shortcomings and weaknesses persisted alongside new challenges.

Highlighting findings and recommendations, she noted a continuing widespread and unacceptable degree of fragmentation of the responsibility for investigations and insufficient structural autonomy and operational independence of the investigation function, resulting in inadequate safeguards against interference by management. Investigation capacity and resources have not kept pace with rising demands and significant increase in caseloads in most organizations. Most participating organizations welcomed the report’s findings, she said, referring to a summary of their reactions by the United Nations System Chief Executives Board for Coordination, contained in document A/75/719/Add.1. The report includes relevant suggestions that may be tailored to address the needs of individual entities’ own risk exposure to various types of wrongdoing. Noting that some recommendations are only partially supported by some organizations, she said they were formulated to address specific shortcomings and deficiencies identified in the course of the review. “We acknowledge that a one-size-fits-all approach may not be feasible,” she said, adding that this should not impede the participating organizations’ efforts to strengthen their investigation function based on the review’s findings and recommendations.

FEDERICA PIETRACCI, Senior Programme Management Officer, Secretariat, United Nations System Chief Executives Board for Coordination (CEB), introduced the Secretary-General’s note (document A/75/719/Add.1) conveying comments on Unit’s report. Noting that organizations welcomed the report, valued the updates and appreciated its findings and suggestions, she said participating entities further acknowledged the role the Unit can play in informing the decision-making processes of their respective governing bodies when they consider the issue of investigation function.

MASSENI KABA SALEH ( Guinea ), speaking on behalf of the Group of 77, noted that the $6.47 billion proposed for United Nations peacekeeping operations for 2021/22 is $310 million lower than the level approved for the 2019/20 period, which itself was lower than the 2018/19 figure. “The Group welcomes the efficiency gains, but we must not lose sight of the real important issue: delivering mandates appropriately,” she said, adding that approved resources must be commensurate with the mandated tasks and operational environment. The Group is pleased to see progress being made on the new system of delegation of authority, but evaluation and improvements in the areas of accountability and transparency remain a matter of utmost importance. Turning to the issue of sexual exploitation and abuse, she reaffirmed the Group’s commitment to the Organization’s zero‑tolerance and victim-centred approaches, adding that it looks forward to examining progress towards a more unified and system-wide approach to the problem.

Turning to other cross-cutting issues, she said that the Group welcomes improved peacekeeping data standards. It also hopes to hear more about plans to extend the Comprehensive Planning and Performance Assessment System to more peacekeeping missions. Any attempt to use performance assessments as a basis for further arbitrary cuts to the peacekeeping budget is likely to undermine mandate implementation and even erode hard-earned progress, she warned. Pointing to a growing demand for environmental technical support for peacekeeping missions, she said the Group wants to understand how the Secretariat can leverage the comparative advantage of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) in implementing its environment strategy for peace operations. She went on to emphasize the provision of adequate health care for peacekeeping personnel, stressing that casualties should be kept to the barest minimum and that the Group will continue to analyse and support proposals to that end.

Mr. CAMELLI, European Union , cited the conclusions of the OIOS report that many existing perceptions about organizational culture in peacekeeping missions are not in line with the high standards adopted by the Organization and must be addressed. Stressing that the safety and security of personnel is vital, he said peacekeeping should also always use the best technology available, as modern technologies like drones may provide enhanced capabilities to detect threats, identify targets and improve situational awareness. He also noted progress in environmental management, key to a responsible United Nations presence in the field and therefore to mandate delivery.

As peacekeeping plays a critical role in ensuring respect for the universal principle of human rights, he welcomed progress made in implementing the women, peace and security agenda, emphasizing the crucial need for effective monitoring and reporting of grave violations and calling for zero impunity for all civilian, military and police personnel. Addressing sexual exploitation and abuse must remain a priority, with a victim-centered approach across the United Nations. He also cited the importance of the Board of Auditors findings on the United Nations Mine Action Service, as mines continue to be a global threat, especially to the most vulnerable, including children in conflict areas.

MOHAMED TRAORE ( Mali ), speaking on behalf of the African Group and aligning himself with the Group of 77, said the African Group will carefully consider the cross-cutting budget performance and implementation of peacekeeping operations bearing in mind continued annual reductions. It will also examine the affected areas, taking into account continued budget cuts for the 2018/2019 and 2019/2020 periods and the 2020/2021 requirements, which can potentially leave some essential activities without the necessary support. Noting with grave concern the threat to life, health, safety and security caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, he called for effective steps, including the allocation of extra resources across all missions, and reiterated the need for the Secretary-General to explore partnerships on how he intends to prepare for future pandemics. Turning to the role of quick‑impact projects in building confidence and paving the way for mandate delivery, he said the lack of support for them has become a growing concern for all missions and police- and troop-contributing countries. Equally perplexing is that budgetary allocations have either remained the same or been reduced without considering the commensurate growth in the number of such projects being implemented, he said, requesting that the Assembly follow the Security Council in expanding programmatic activities and providing adequate support, with a view to preventing and resolving conflicts while building lasting peace.

Raising other concerns, he reaffirmed the Group’s strong commitment to the United Nations zero-tolerance policy towards sexual exploitation and abuse, calling on the Secretary‑General to ensure that it applies equally to all alleged perpetrators. With respect to reducing the environmental footprint of peacekeeping operations, the Group acknowledges progress made and will take a keen interest in related discussions to better understand how the Secretary-General has enhanced such measures and is ensuring compliance. On the issue of procurement, he said the Secretary-General should strictly incorporate host country content on construction projects through the use of local materials and contractors, also requesting an update on the issue. As 7 out of the 12 active peacekeeping missions are in Africa and the Secretary‑General has signed a memorandum of understanding on United Nations-African Union partnership, he recognized the important role of regional and subregional actors and expressed appreciation for efforts to deepen cooperation and coordination.

MIKE MARTIN AMMANN ( Switzerland ), also speaking on behalf of Liechtenstein, said the most effective and inexpensive way to deal with any conflict is to prevent it, as ensuring long-term sustainability of peace is as important as achieving it in the first place. He consequently encouraged a continued whole‑of‑system approach to transitions, with peacekeeping missions working in close cooperation with other United Nations system entities, the international community and national authorities.

Emphasizing the “top priority” of combating sexual exploitation and abuse in the field missions, he cited the importance of the Secretary-General’s zero‑tolerance policy, and efforts to institutionalize a victim-centred approach. Given the system-wide, cross-pillar and cross-cutting nature of these matters, additional efforts must be undertaken to promote synergies and harmonization in the system-wide approach to fighting such acts. He welcomed the empowerment of peacekeeping operations through decentralization of administrative authorities to managers in the field, noting the COVID-19 context requires of a strong system of delegation of authority. Underlining the importance of OIOS for effective and efficient peace operations, he encouraged the Secretary-General to implement its recommendations in a timely manner.

Mr. KENNEDY ( United States ) said financial support is essential to the success of peacekeeping operations, but challenges cannot be overcome by resources alone. Resources must be allocated appropriately, and the Committee has a unique responsibility to ensure the Organization’s administrative and budgetary policies and procedures enable, rather than hamper, mission success. He wondered how often the Committee has heard about a United Nations policy that caused delays in hiring crucial staff, deploying troops, procuring critical assets, or effectively protecting civilians or United Nations personnel from violence. While the Secretary-General has made great progress in many of these areas, he anticipated further debate related to mitigating safety and security threats against peacekeepers, increasing gender parity, ensuring aviation procurement is aligned with best practices and standardizing support functions. The United States fully supports implementation of the Secretariat’s environmental strategy. However, he requested more information on steps by the Secretariat to enhance performance measurement and accountability for peacekeeping operations, including those to implement the Committee’s mandate to develop and implement an execution plan for the Comprehensive Performance Assessment System across all missions. Noting recent reports of the Secretary-General and OIOS on ending sexual exploitation and abuse, he said victim support is central, calling attention to how the Committee can take action on this and support an effective system-wide effort. Calling on the Secretary-General to lead by example by encouraging cooperation among all United Nations agencies, he said OIOS provides valuable input and improves decision-making on this issue.

Closed Peacekeeping Operations

CHANDRAMOULI RAMANATHAN, Assistant Secretary-General and Controller, Office for Programme Planning, Finance and Budget, Department of Management Strategy, Policy and Compliance of Programme Planning, Finance and Budget, introduced the Secretary-General’s report on the updated financial position of 29 closed peacekeeping missions as of 30 June 2020 (document A/75/619). He noted 24 missions had net cash surpluses of $149.7 million, and the remaining 5 had net cash deficits of $85.5 million, with $62.9 million owed to troop-contributing countries in the latter. During the period ending 30 June 2020, cash surpluses of closed peacekeeping missions were used to alleviate occasional shortfalls in some active peacekeeping operations through temporary loans, including the United Nations Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO), United Nations Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK), United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP), United Nations Regional Service Centre in Entebbe and MINUJUSTH.

He also noted that programme budget operations experienced a severe liquidity challenge towards the end of period ending 31 December 2019 due to outstanding assessments. Therefore, regular budget operations received loans from closed peacekeeping operations, which enabled the Organization to meet its payroll obligations and commitments to vendors. During the 2019/20 period, peak levels of cross-borrowing from closed missions reached $190 million in November and December of 2019, primarily due to loans to the programme budget. However, he cited a mechanism established during the 2019/20 period to meet the liquidity requirements of active peacekeeping operations, which allowed MINURSO and UNMIK to repay the closed operations and secure new loans from an active operation in October 2019. By the end of the reporting period, no active mission had loans from closed peacekeeping operations. The Assembly is asked to allow retention of the net cash balance of $149.7 million available in 24 closed peacekeeping missions until the liquidity situation of both peacekeeping and regular budget operations has improved.

Mr. BONG introduced ACABQ’ corresponding report (document A/75/838), noting there were no loans from closed peacekeeping missions with net cash surpluses to the regular budget and to active peacekeeping missions since December 2019 and March 2020, respectively. Pending conclusion of the three-year trial period, he recommended that the net cash balance proposed for retention to cover potential temporary borrowing needs of active missions be maintained at the peak borrowing level of $49.8 million over the past three calendar years. Any available cash surplus over that amount should be returned to Member States. He reiterated the General Assembly’s repeated calls for all Member States to pay their assessed contributions on time, in full and without condition, and settle claims by troop- and police-contributing countries of closed missions.

Ms. SALEH ( Guinea ), speaking on behalf of the Group of 77, said a closed peacekeeping mission is “a reason for rejoicing”, as it usually indicates resolving a conflict and restoring peace. However, she expressed concern that 5 of 29 closed missions have a cash deficit of $85.52 million, due to arrears in assessed contributions from Member States, noting that some of the liabilities have been outstanding for many years. Troop- and police-contributing countries already pay a heavy price in these conflicts and should not be asked to bear additional costs. The bloc will therefore look forward to innovative strategies developed by the Secretary-General to resolve the situation. With outstanding contributions from Member States at $376.6 million, she reminded them of their obligation to pay them budget on time, in full and without condition.

She noted that, while the Assembly authorized cross borrowing between active peacekeeping operations on a three-year trial basis, allowing a cash pool of all resources while maintaining a specific account for each mission. Borrowing from closed missions to refloat and mitigate the operational cash shortages of regular budget has not been stopped. The Group will seek clarification on the negative impact of this practice, which has not approved by the Assembly, especially in ems of settling claims on time. She noted that 24 closed missions have a positive balance of $203.684 million and less than $54.5 million in liabilities, with investment of these resources generating about $4 million in 2020, urging the Secretary-General to keep close monitoring of the different borrowing transactions and settle in a timely manner all claims and liabilities to enable final liquidation of closed operations.

FELIX-FILS EBOA EBONGUE ( Cameroon ), speaking on behalf of the African Group and associating himself with the Group of 77, expressed concern over the “insignificant improvement” in the cash deficit situation in five closed peacekeeping missions, still at $85.5 million as of 30 June 2020. “This dire state of affairs has been occasioned mainly by non-payment of outstanding assessed contributions by some Member States to a tune of $152.4 million,” he said, greatly hindering their ability to pay their liabilities.

He noted the General Assembly requested the Secretary-General to take every measure necessary to reimburse troop- and police-contributing countries before the closure of any peacekeeping mission, and to avoid the current practice of delaying reimbursements. With the three most recently closed peacekeeping operations — the United Nations Operation in Côte d’Ivoire (UNOCI), United Nations Mission in Liberia (UNMIL) and MINUJUSTH — all paying their dues, he expressed hope that such momentum will be maintained moving forward. He requested more information on net cash surpluses of closed missions of $157.6 million during informal negotiations of that agenda item.