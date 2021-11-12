General Assembly Elects 34 Members to Serve Five-Year Terms with International Law Commission

The General Assembly met today to elect members of the International Law Commission, the United Nations organ tasked with the progressive development of international law and its codification.
Voting by way of secret ballot, the Assembly elected a total of 34 individuals to serve five‑year terms of office with the Geneva‑based body, beginning on 1 January 2023. They constituted nine nationals from African States, eight from Asia‑Pacific States, three from Eastern European States, six from Latin American and Caribbean States and eight from Western European and Other States.
From African States, it elected Yacouba Cissé (Côte d’Ivoire), Ahmed Amin Fathalla (Egypt), Charles Chernor Jalloh (Sierra Leone), Ahmed Laraba (Algeria), Ivon Mingashang (Democratic Republic of the Congo), Phoebe Okowa (Kenya), Hassan Ouazzani Chahdi (Morocco), Alioune Sall (Senegal) and Louis Savadogo (Burkina Faso).
From Asian States, it elected Masahiko Asada (Japan), Huang Huikang (China), Lee Keun-Gwan (Republic of Korea), Vilawan Mangklatanakul (Thailand), Andreas Mavroyiannis (Cyprus), Hong Thao Nguyen (Viet Nam), Bimal Patel (India) and Munkh-Orgil Tsend (Mongolia).
From Eastern European States, it elected Bogdan Aurescu (Romania), Mārtinš Paparinskis (Latvia) and Evgeny Zagaynov (Russian Federation).
From Latin American and Caribbean States, it elected Carlos Argüello Gómez (Nicaragua), George Rodrigo Bandeira Galindo (Brazil), Claudio Grossman Guiloff (Chile), Mario Oyarzábal (Argentina), Juan José Ruda Santolaria (Peru) and Marcelo Vázquez-Bermúdez (Ecuador).
From Western European and Other States, it elected Dapo Akande (United Kingdom), Rolf Einar Fife (Norway), Mathias Forteau (France), Patrícia Galvão Teles (Portugal), Giuseppe Nesi (Italy), Nilüfer Oral (Turkey), August Reinisch (Austria) and Penelope Ridings (New Zealand).
Before the Assembly were a number of notes by the Secretary‑General concerning the candidates (documents A/76/82, A/76/399/Add.1 and A/76/82/Add.1), the consolidated list of candidates (document A/76/399) and their curricula vitae (document A/76/62).
The General Assembly will reconvene at 10 a.m. Monday, 15 November, to debate the question of equitable representation on and increase in the membership of the Security Council and other matters related to the Security Council.
Voting Results for International Law Commission
|
African States (9 seats)
|
|
Number of ballot papers:
|
193
|
Number of invalid ballots:
|
1
|
Number of valid ballots:
|
192
|
Abstentions:
|
0
|
Number of Members present and voting:
|
192
|
Required majority:
|
97
|
Number of votes obtained:
|
|
Charles Chernor Jalloh (Sierra Leone)
|
169
|
Alioune Sall (Senegal)
|
165
|
Phoebe Okowa (Kenya)
|
162
|
Yacouba Cissé (Côte d’Ivoire)
|
160
|
Ahmed Amin Fathalla (Egypt)
|
159
|
Hassan Ouazzani Chahdi (Morocco)
|
151
|
Ahmed Laraba (Algeria)
|
136
|
Louis Savadogo (Burkina Faso)
|
131
|
Ivon Mingashang (Democratic Republic of the Congo)
|
121
|
Aly Fall (Mauritania)
|
114
|
Clement Julius Mashamba (United Republic of Tanzania)
|
112
|
Muaz Ahmed Tungo (Sudan)
|
82
Having received the required majority, the following members from African States were elected to the Commission: Yacouba Cissé (Côte d’Ivoire), Ahmed Amin Fathalla (Egypt), Charles Chernor Jalloh (Sierra Leone), Ahmed Laraba (Algeria), Ivon Mingashang (Democratic Republic of the Congo), Phoebe Okowa (Kenya), Hassan Ouazzani Chahdi (Morocco), Alioune Sall (Senegal) and Louis Savadogo (Burkina Faso).
|
Asia‑Pacific States (8 seats)
|
|
Number of ballot papers:
|
193
|
Number of invalid ballots:
|
2
|
Number of valid ballots:
|
191
|
Abstentions:
|
0
|
Number of Members present and voting:
|
191
|
Required majority:
|
96
|
Number of votes obtained:
|
|
Bimal Patel (India)
|
163
|
Vilawan Mangklatanakul (Thailand)
|
162
|
Masahiko Asada (Japan)
|
154
|
Hong Thao Nguyen (Viet Nam)
|
145
|
Huang Huikang (China)
|
142
|
Lee Keun-Gwan (Republic of Korea)
|
140
|
Andreas Mavroyiannis (Cyprus)
|
139
|
Munkh-Orgil Tsend (Mongolia)
|
123
|
Nassib Ziadé (Lebanon)
|
119
|
Mohan Pieris (Sri Lanka)
|
112
|
Herminio Harry Roque (Philippines)
|
87
Having received the required majority, the following members were elected to the Commission: Masahiko Asada (Japan), Huang Huikang (China), Lee Keun‑Gwan (Republic of Korea), Vilawan Mangklatanakul (Thailand), Andreas Mavroyiannis (Cyprus), Hong Thao Nguyen (Viet Nam), Bimal Patel (India) and Munkh‑Orgil Tsend (Mongolia).
|
Eastern European States (3 seats)
|
|
Number of ballot papers:
|
193
|
Number of invalid ballots:
|
1
|
Number of valid ballots:
|
192
|
Abstentions:
|
1
|
Number of Members present and voting:
|
191
|
Required majority:
|
96
|
Number of votes obtained:
|
|
Evgeny Zagaynov (Russian Federation)
|
114
|
Bogdan Aurescu (Romania)
|
107
|
Mārtinš Paparinskis (Latvia)
|
103
|
Réka Varga (Hungary)
|
89
|
Fuad Zarbiyev (Azerbaijan)
|
72
|
Pavel Šturma (Czech Republic)
|
49
|
Vigen Kocharyan (Armenia)
|
33
Having received the required majority, the following from Eastern European States were elected to the Commission: Bogdan Aurescu (Romania), Mārtinš Paparinskis (Latvia) and Evgeny Zagaynov (Russian Federation).
|
Latin American and Caribbean States (6 seats)
|
|
Number of ballot papers:
|
193
|
Number of invalid ballots:
|
0
|
Number of valid ballots:
|
193
|
Abstentions:
|
0
|
Number of Members present and voting:
|
193
|
Required majority:
|
97
|
Number of votes obtained:
|
|
Claudio Grossman Guiloff (Chile)
|
174
|
Marcelo Vázquez-Bermúdez (Ecuador)
|
168
|
George Rodrigo Bandeira Galindo (Brazil)
|
166
|
Mario Oyarzábal (Argentina)
|
155
|
Juan José Ruda Santolaria (Peru)
|
153
|
Carlos Argüello Gómez (Nicaragua)
|
145
|
Sergio Abreu Bonilla (Uruguay)
|
140
Having received the required majority, the following were elected from Latin American and Caribbean States: Carlos Argüello Gómez (Nicaragua), George Rodrigo Bandeira Galindo (Brazil), Claudio Grossman Guiloff (Chile), Mario Oyarzábal (Argentina), Juan José Ruda Santolaria (Peru) and Marcelo Vázquez‑Bermúdez (Ecuador).
|
Western European and Other States (8 seats)
|
|
Number of ballot papers:
|
193
|
Number of invalid ballots:
|
0
|
Number of valid ballots:
|
193
|
Abstentions:
|
0
|
Number of Members present and voting:
|
193
|
Required majority:
|
97
|
Number of votes obtained:
|
|
Rolf Einar Fife (Norway)
|
154
|
Patrícia Galvão Teles (Portugal)
|
154
|
Giuseppe Nesi (Italy)
|
152
|
Dapo Akande (United Kingdom)
|
150
|
August Reinisch (Austria)
|
149
|
Penelope Ridings (New Zealand)
|
131
|
Mathias Forteau (France)
|
130
|
Nilüfer Oral (Turkey)
|
124
|
Concepción Escobar Hernández (Spain)
|
122
|
Evelyn Aswad (United States)
|
114
|
Tal Becker (Israel)
|
104
Having received the required majority, the following from Western European and Other States were elected to the Commission: Dapo Akande (United Kingdom), Rolf Einar Fife (Norway), Mathias Forteau (France), Patrícia Galvão Teles (Portugal), Giuseppe Nesi (Italy), Nilüfer Oral (Turkey), August Reinisch (Austria) and Penelope Ridings (New Zealand).