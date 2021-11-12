Print
GA/12383
12 November 2021
Seventy-sixth Session, 32nd Meeting (AM)

General Assembly Elects 34 Members to Serve Five-Year Terms with International Law Commission

The General Assembly met today to elect members of the International Law Commission, the United Nations organ tasked with the progressive development of international law and its codification.

Voting by way of secret ballot, the Assembly elected a total of 34 individuals to serve five‑year terms of office with the Geneva‑based body, beginning on 1 January 2023.  They constituted nine nationals from African States, eight from Asia‑Pacific States, three from Eastern European States, six from Latin American and Caribbean States and eight from Western European and Other States.

From African States, it elected Yacouba Cissé (Côte d’Ivoire), Ahmed Amin Fathalla (Egypt), Charles Chernor Jalloh (Sierra Leone), Ahmed Laraba (Algeria), Ivon Mingashang (Democratic Republic of the Congo), Phoebe Okowa (Kenya), Hassan Ouazzani Chahdi (Morocco), Alioune Sall (Senegal) and Louis Savadogo (Burkina Faso).

From Asian States, it elected Masahiko Asada (Japan), Huang Huikang (China), Lee Keun-Gwan (Republic of Korea), Vilawan Mangklatanakul (Thailand), Andreas Mavroyiannis (Cyprus), Hong Thao Nguyen (Viet Nam), Bimal Patel (India) and Munkh-Orgil Tsend (Mongolia).

From Eastern European States, it elected Bogdan Aurescu (Romania), Mārtinš Paparinskis (Latvia) and Evgeny Zagaynov (Russian Federation).

From Latin American and Caribbean States, it elected Carlos Argüello Gómez (Nicaragua), George Rodrigo Bandeira Galindo (Brazil), Claudio Grossman Guiloff (Chile), Mario Oyarzábal (Argentina), Juan José Ruda Santolaria (Peru) and Marcelo Vázquez-Bermúdez (Ecuador).

From Western European and Other States, it elected Dapo Akande (United Kingdom), Rolf Einar Fife (Norway), Mathias Forteau (France), Patrícia Galvão Teles (Portugal), Giuseppe Nesi (Italy), Nilüfer Oral (Turkey), August Reinisch (Austria) and Penelope Ridings (New Zealand).

Before the Assembly were a number of notes by the Secretary‑General concerning the candidates (documents A/76/82, A/76/399/Add.1 and A/76/82/Add.1), the consolidated list of candidates (document A/76/399) and their curricula vitae (document A/76/62).

The General Assembly will reconvene at 10 a.m. Monday, 15 November, to debate the question of equitable representation on and increase in the membership of the Security Council and other matters related to the Security Council.

Voting Results for International Law Commission

African States (9 seats)

 

Number of ballot papers:

193

Number of invalid ballots:

1

Number of valid ballots:

192

Abstentions:

0

Number of Members present and voting:

192

Required majority:

97

Number of votes obtained:

 

Charles Chernor Jalloh (Sierra Leone)

169

Alioune Sall (Senegal)

165

Phoebe Okowa (Kenya)

162

Yacouba Cissé (Côte d’Ivoire)

160

Ahmed Amin Fathalla (Egypt)

159

Hassan Ouazzani Chahdi (Morocco)

151

Ahmed Laraba (Algeria)

136

Louis Savadogo (Burkina Faso)

131

Ivon Mingashang (Democratic Republic of the Congo)

121

Aly Fall (Mauritania)

114

Clement Julius Mashamba (United Republic of Tanzania)

112

Muaz Ahmed Tungo (Sudan)

82

Having received the required majority, the following members from African States were elected to the Commission:  Yacouba Cissé (Côte d’Ivoire), Ahmed Amin Fathalla (Egypt), Charles Chernor Jalloh (Sierra Leone), Ahmed Laraba (Algeria), Ivon Mingashang (Democratic Republic of the Congo), Phoebe Okowa (Kenya), Hassan Ouazzani Chahdi (Morocco), Alioune Sall (Senegal) and Louis Savadogo (Burkina Faso).

Asia‑Pacific States (8 seats)

 

Number of ballot papers:

193

Number of invalid ballots:

2

Number of valid ballots:

191

Abstentions:

0

Number of Members present and voting:

191

Required majority:

96

Number of votes obtained:

 

Bimal Patel (India)

163

Vilawan Mangklatanakul (Thailand)

162

Masahiko Asada (Japan)

154

Hong Thao Nguyen (Viet Nam)

145

Huang Huikang (China)

142

Lee Keun-Gwan (Republic of Korea)

140

Andreas Mavroyiannis (Cyprus)

139

Munkh-Orgil Tsend (Mongolia)

123

Nassib Ziadé (Lebanon)

119

Mohan Pieris (Sri Lanka)

112

Herminio Harry Roque (Philippines)

87

Having received the required majority, the following members were elected to the Commission:  Masahiko Asada (Japan), Huang Huikang (China), Lee Keun‑Gwan (Republic of Korea), Vilawan Mangklatanakul (Thailand), Andreas Mavroyiannis (Cyprus), Hong Thao Nguyen (Viet Nam), Bimal Patel (India) and Munkh‑Orgil Tsend (Mongolia).

Eastern European States (3 seats)

 

Number of ballot papers:

193

Number of invalid ballots:

1

Number of valid ballots:

192

Abstentions:

1

Number of Members present and voting:

191

Required majority:

96

Number of votes obtained:

 

Evgeny Zagaynov (Russian Federation)

114

Bogdan Aurescu (Romania)

107

Mārtinš Paparinskis (Latvia)

103

Réka Varga (Hungary)

89

Fuad Zarbiyev (Azerbaijan)

72

Pavel Šturma (Czech Republic)

49

Vigen Kocharyan (Armenia)

33

Having received the required majority, the following from Eastern European States were elected to the Commission:  Bogdan Aurescu (Romania), Mārtinš Paparinskis (Latvia) and Evgeny Zagaynov (Russian Federation).

Latin American and Caribbean States (6 seats)

 

Number of ballot papers:

193

Number of invalid ballots:

0

Number of valid ballots:

193

Abstentions:

0

Number of Members present and voting:

193

Required majority:

97

Number of votes obtained:

 

Claudio Grossman Guiloff (Chile)

174

Marcelo Vázquez-Bermúdez (Ecuador)

168

George Rodrigo Bandeira Galindo (Brazil)

166

Mario Oyarzábal (Argentina)

155

Juan José Ruda Santolaria (Peru)

153

Carlos Argüello Gómez (Nicaragua)

145

Sergio Abreu Bonilla (Uruguay)

140

Having received the required majority, the following were elected from Latin American and Caribbean States:  Carlos Argüello Gómez (Nicaragua), George Rodrigo Bandeira Galindo (Brazil), Claudio Grossman Guiloff (Chile), Mario Oyarzábal (Argentina), Juan José Ruda Santolaria (Peru) and Marcelo Vázquez‑Bermúdez (Ecuador).

Western European and Other States (8 seats)

 

Number of ballot papers:

193

Number of invalid ballots:

0

Number of valid ballots:

193

Abstentions:

0

Number of Members present and voting:

193

Required majority:

97

Number of votes obtained:

 

Rolf Einar Fife (Norway)

154

Patrícia Galvão Teles (Portugal)

154

Giuseppe Nesi (Italy)

152

Dapo Akande (United Kingdom)

150

August Reinisch (Austria)

149

Penelope Ridings (New Zealand)

131

Mathias Forteau (France)

130

Nilüfer Oral (Turkey)

124

Concepción Escobar Hernández (Spain)

122

Evelyn Aswad (United States)

114

Tal Becker (Israel)

104

Having received the required majority, the following from Western European and Other States were elected to the Commission:  Dapo Akande (United Kingdom), Rolf Einar Fife (Norway), Mathias Forteau (France), Patrícia Galvão Teles (Portugal), Giuseppe Nesi (Italy), Nilüfer Oral (Turkey), August Reinisch (Austria) and Penelope Ridings (New Zealand).

