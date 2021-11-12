General Assembly Elects 34 Members to Serve Five-Year Terms with International Law Commission

The General Assembly met today to elect members of the International Law Commission, the United Nations organ tasked with the progressive development of international law and its codification.

Voting by way of secret ballot, the Assembly elected a total of 34 individuals to serve five‑year terms of office with the Geneva‑based body, beginning on 1 January 2023. They constituted nine nationals from African States, eight from Asia‑Pacific States, three from Eastern European States, six from Latin American and Caribbean States and eight from Western European and Other States.

From African States, it elected Yacouba Cissé (Côte d’Ivoire), Ahmed Amin Fathalla (Egypt), Charles Chernor Jalloh (Sierra Leone), Ahmed Laraba (Algeria), Ivon Mingashang (Democratic Republic of the Congo), Phoebe Okowa (Kenya), Hassan Ouazzani Chahdi (Morocco), Alioune Sall (Senegal) and Louis Savadogo (Burkina Faso).

From Asian States, it elected Masahiko Asada (Japan), Huang Huikang (China), Lee Keun-Gwan (Republic of Korea), Vilawan Mangklatanakul (Thailand), Andreas Mavroyiannis (Cyprus), Hong Thao Nguyen (Viet Nam), Bimal Patel (India) and Munkh-Orgil Tsend (Mongolia).

From Eastern European States, it elected Bogdan Aurescu (Romania), Mārtinš Paparinskis (Latvia) and Evgeny Zagaynov (Russian Federation).

From Latin American and Caribbean States, it elected Carlos Argüello Gómez (Nicaragua), George Rodrigo Bandeira Galindo (Brazil), Claudio Grossman Guiloff (Chile), Mario Oyarzábal (Argentina), Juan José Ruda Santolaria (Peru) and Marcelo Vázquez-Bermúdez (Ecuador).

From Western European and Other States, it elected Dapo Akande (United Kingdom), Rolf Einar Fife (Norway), Mathias Forteau (France), Patrícia Galvão Teles (Portugal), Giuseppe Nesi (Italy), Nilüfer Oral (Turkey), August Reinisch (Austria) and Penelope Ridings (New Zealand).

Voting Results for International Law Commission

African States (9 seats) Number of ballot papers: 193 Number of invalid ballots: 1 Number of valid ballots: 192 Abstentions: 0 Number of Members present and voting: 192 Required majority: 97 Number of votes obtained: Charles Chernor Jalloh (Sierra Leone) 169 Alioune Sall (Senegal) 165 Phoebe Okowa (Kenya) 162 Yacouba Cissé (Côte d’Ivoire) 160 Ahmed Amin Fathalla (Egypt) 159 Hassan Ouazzani Chahdi (Morocco) 151 Ahmed Laraba (Algeria) 136 Louis Savadogo (Burkina Faso) 131 Ivon Mingashang (Democratic Republic of the Congo) 121 Aly Fall (Mauritania) 114 Clement Julius Mashamba (United Republic of Tanzania) 112 Muaz Ahmed Tungo (Sudan) 82

Asia‑Pacific States (8 seats) Number of ballot papers: 193 Number of invalid ballots: 2 Number of valid ballots: 191 Abstentions: 0 Number of Members present and voting: 191 Required majority: 96 Number of votes obtained: Bimal Patel (India) 163 Vilawan Mangklatanakul (Thailand) 162 Masahiko Asada (Japan) 154 Hong Thao Nguyen (Viet Nam) 145 Huang Huikang (China) 142 Lee Keun-Gwan (Republic of Korea) 140 Andreas Mavroyiannis (Cyprus) 139 Munkh-Orgil Tsend (Mongolia) 123 Nassib Ziadé (Lebanon) 119 Mohan Pieris (Sri Lanka) 112 Herminio Harry Roque (Philippines) 87

Eastern European States (3 seats) Number of ballot papers: 193 Number of invalid ballots: 1 Number of valid ballots: 192 Abstentions: 1 Number of Members present and voting: 191 Required majority: 96 Number of votes obtained: Evgeny Zagaynov (Russian Federation) 114 Bogdan Aurescu (Romania) 107 Mārtinš Paparinskis (Latvia) 103 Réka Varga (Hungary) 89 Fuad Zarbiyev (Azerbaijan) 72 Pavel Šturma (Czech Republic) 49 Vigen Kocharyan (Armenia) 33

Latin American and Caribbean States (6 seats) Number of ballot papers: 193 Number of invalid ballots: 0 Number of valid ballots: 193 Abstentions: 0 Number of Members present and voting: 193 Required majority: 97 Number of votes obtained: Claudio Grossman Guiloff (Chile) 174 Marcelo Vázquez-Bermúdez (Ecuador) 168 George Rodrigo Bandeira Galindo (Brazil) 166 Mario Oyarzábal (Argentina) 155 Juan José Ruda Santolaria (Peru) 153 Carlos Argüello Gómez (Nicaragua) 145 Sergio Abreu Bonilla (Uruguay) 140

Western European and Other States (8 seats) Number of ballot papers: 193 Number of invalid ballots: 0 Number of valid ballots: 193 Abstentions: 0 Number of Members present and voting: 193 Required majority: 97 Number of votes obtained: Rolf Einar Fife (Norway) 154 Patrícia Galvão Teles (Portugal) 154 Giuseppe Nesi (Italy) 152 Dapo Akande (United Kingdom) 150 August Reinisch (Austria) 149 Penelope Ridings (New Zealand) 131 Mathias Forteau (France) 130 Nilüfer Oral (Turkey) 124 Concepción Escobar Hernández (Spain) 122 Evelyn Aswad (United States) 114 Tal Becker (Israel) 104

