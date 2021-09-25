Note: A complete summary of today's General Assembly general debate will be made available after its conclusion.

Statements

NARENDRA MODI, Prime Minister of India , underscoring that diversity was the at the heart of India’s democracy, said his country was moving into integrated and equitable development. Over 430 million people have been brought into the banking system and 360 million people have been provided with insurance coverage. In addition, his Government is working to eradicate homelessness by building 30 million homes. Polluted water is a significant problem for poor and developing countries, he observed, highlighting a campaign to ensure piped clean water reaches over 170 million homes in India. For the development of any country, people must have property rights to their homes and land. To that end, India was using drones to map over 600,000 villages to give people digital records of their homes and lands, a process that will reduce property disputes and give people increased access to credit and bank loans. Every sixth person in the world is Indian, he pointed out, emphasizing that “when India reforms, the world transforms”.

He went on to say that progress in the scientific and technological sectors in India was scalable, cost effective and could benefit the world. Indeed, its new COVID-19 vaccine delivery programme offered digital support to register the administration of millions of doses in a single day. As well, India developed the world’s first DNA vaccine, which can be administered to anyone above the age of 12, and an mRNA vaccine that is in the final stages of development, he announced.

The pandemic taught the world that the global economy needs to be expanded further, he continued. For its part, India has struck a better balance between economy and ecology and is moving towards its renewable energy target quickly. In that vein, his country is working to make itself the world’s largest green hydrogen hub.

Science-based, rational and progressive thinking must be the basis for development, he stressed. For its part, India is rolling out innovative programmes in schools and will launch 75 satellites — made by Indian students — into space. Countries with regressive thinking, that use terrorism as a political tool, must realize they create a threat for themselves, as well. In that context, it was essential to ensure Afghanistan was not used to spread terrorism and that no country take advantage of the delicate situation there for selfish interests.

He stressed that, if the United Nations is to remain relevant, it will need to improve its effectiveness and enhance its reliability. It will be vital for the Organization to meet challenges related to climate crisis, COVID-19, proxy wars and terrorism. However, institutions of global governance have damaged the credibility they worked decades to build, he noted.

PHILIP JOSEPH PIERRE, Prime Minister of Saint Lucia , underscored his firm commitment to the principle of non-interference in the internal politics of other nations. He encouraged the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States to coordinate foreign policy and maintain mutual respect. He also highlighted that small island developing States continued to suffer from their vulnerability to natural disasters and climate change. Regarding the pandemic, he thanked the COVAX Facility, as well as the United States and India, for providing access to vaccines. However, he voiced his regret about the gap between nations in vaccine distribution and the lack of universal standards for quarantine, isolation and other requirements.

Pointing to Saint Lucia’s economic challenges, he called for the abolition of criteria for accessing concessional development finance, the adoption of a global vulnerability index, and immediate measures to safeguard the solvency of small island developing States. These measures should include debt restructuring and write-off, support to strengthen health systems, more equitable distribution and access to vaccines and assistance for recovery. The pandemic hindered the 2030 Agenda and the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals. Saint Lucia does not have the capacity to fight both COVID-19 and climate change, he stressed, and requested richer nations to fulfil their financial pledges by contributing to the adaptation and mitigation funds during the twenty-sixth Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26).

He noted that Saint Lucia remained among a handful of countries that maintain official relations with the Government of Taiwan and he invited nations to recognize that country as a legitimate partner in international institutions. He also encouraged the United States and Cuba to pursue diplomatic reconciliation during the Biden-Harris Administration. The embargo against Cuba hinders development in Cuba and the economic integration of the Caribbean region. Voicing concern about the situation in Venezuela, he said that the economic embargo by a few powerful countries was unacceptable and the endorsement of an alternative illegitimate president outrageous. The freezing of Venezuelan assets and the embargo on basic food and medical supplies was “modern day piracy, economic terrorism and crimes against humanity”, he declared.

Ensuring the balanced development of the global community required more solidarity and closer partnership with small island developing States, he underlined. Pointing to Saint Lucia’s exploitation by European nations, he said that it put forward a case for reparations against slavery and native genocide. Recalling his country’s endorsement of the CARICOM Reparations Commission, he emphasized that this was “an open wound crying of out for justice, healing, compassion and closure”.

XAVIER ESPOT ZAMORA, Head of Government of Andorra , observed that, although the United Nations has achieved great progress in many areas, the path that lies ahead is a long one. Rich countries have insisted on their privileged position, hoarding vaccines and deepening inequality, he pointed out, calling on the international community for cooperation and resource mobilization to meet the challenges presented by COVID-19. Vaccines are the most powerful tool in the fight against the pandemic, but they will remain ineffective if all people don’t have access to doses. Vaccine inequality will lead to a catastrophic moral failure if the solution is only partly applied, he stressed.

The climate challenge also must be viewed collectively, he went on to say, emphasizing that the upcoming COP26 will be the last opportunity for the most powerful economies to make climate commitments. Turning to food system security, he underscored that it was possible to reconcile with nature with solutions that promote the production of healthy food and science‑based, green sustainability.

On peace and security matters, he observed that the world was seeing worsening crises because of poverty, climate change and a reduction of international aid. The United Nations has mechanisms to alleviate the effects of such crises, but must enhance efforts at prevention. Education is a human right, one of the main catalysers of sustainable development, and the best way to change societies and protect the planet, he said. Turning to gender parity, he emphasized the importance of including women and girls in decision‑making, stressing that the empowerment of women cannot be reversed by the pandemic.

On climate change mitigation, he reported that Andorra has accepted the terms of the Paris Agreement and is working to achieve its goals. To that end, his country is promoting renewable energy and the use of natural products and resources to avoid material losses. In response to the effects the pandemic had on its tourism sector, Andorra is rebuilding it as a sustainable vector of the economy, he said.

CLEOPAS SIPHO DLAMINI, Prime Minister of Eswatini , said his country experienced unimaginable setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic and had to rethink its development strategy in order that no one was behind. Stressing that an efficient plan to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic rested on national populations being vaccinated, he expressed concern about low access to vaccines by many countries. As a beneficiary of the COVAX Facility, he thanked the United Nations and donors, particularly the United States, for their work on the implementation of this initiative. “We bank on the successful implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area,” he said, underlining that this arrangement will strengthen capacity of the African countries to produce more vaccines. He also noted that Eswatini was aiming to achieve herd immunity by the end of 2021.

The pandemic prompted his Government to re-think resilience and make it a cornerstone of all mitigation, adaptation and recovery strategies, he continued. Moreover, the crisis highlighted the global interconnectedness and clarified the meaning and practicality of “living in a global village”. Ahead of the climate change conference in Glasgow, he reaffirmed his country’s resolve to support development of effective climate change responses, while fast‑tracking the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals on a national platform.

Turning to education, he said the closure of schools and institutions of higher learning during the pandemic had a devastating impact in the developing countries, which lacked access to digital learning resources. Highlighting economic challenges experienced by his country during the pandemic, he thanked the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for approving special drawing rights to boost global liquidity. His country launched a reconstruction fund to rebuild infrastructure and economy, following its civil unrest. Turning to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals, he cited his country’s progress in the fight against HIV and AIDS, as well as in the introduction of a monitoring system to the national development framework.

Underscoring his Governments repeated call for Africa’s voice to be heard at the Security Council, he declared that the United Nations’ work will be revitalized when all members and regions are efficiently and effectively represented. Detailing how the Tinkhundla system of governance works, he underscored that he supported democracy as an idea, but not as an ideal “because things that are ideal to you may not be ideal to other people”, he pointed out.

“Our country is committed to consultations with the people at the People’s Parliament, Sibaya,” he went on to say, spotlighting the democratic and participatory nature of this process. As a nation, Eswatini was committed to the preservation of cultural norms and traditions, promotion of peace and stability, and dialogue. Moreover, Eswatini offers every Liswati an opportunity to voice his or her opinion in a free and fair environment. He also urged the United Nations to consider the meaningful participation of “Taiwan”, highlighting that country’s continued support in providing medical assistance to Eswatini’s health sector during the pandemic.

RALPH E. GONSALVES, Prime Minster of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines , stressed that the international community must work together to defeat COVID-19 and return to an acceptable level of normalcy so economies can reopen. In that pursuit, pre-existing, divisive and debilitating conditions ought to be addressed and historic wrongs righted. “The metaphoric lions and lionesses, globally, ought to converse with each other meaningfully, rather than hanker for perpetual disorder, insecurity and war,” he stated, adding that they did not actually need to lie down with each other in joyous embrace, but simply compromise in the interest of all.

However, efforts to tackle the pandemic have been undermined by vaccine nationalism, the politicization of roll‑out and accessibility inequity, he pointed out. While some rich countries in the North Atlantic region have delivered or agreed to deliver vaccines to some less developed countries from their surpluses, there might have been some slow deliveries that ended up, embarrassingly, with expired doses of the vaccines running into several millions, he observed. Vaccine roll‑out programmes were further compromised by behemoths in global communications, enveloped in mega profits and profiteering, that own and control the various Internet platforms. Such entities have operated with little or no public regulation nor any real sense of responsibility for the anti-vaccination misinformation and disinformation which occupy cyberspace. Consequently, real people have died in multitudes across the world, he stressed.

Turning to climate matters, he cautioned that a looming ecological disaster awaits humanity unless it changes course. Science, the real world and the Paris Agreement have pointed to alternative pathways for humanity, but the political will and requisite resources from the major emitters to address the grave challenge of climate change have not gone much beyond “pious mouthings and marginal tinkering”.

Outlining the myriad economic challenges facing developing countries, he called for meaningful debt restructuring and a favourable reform of the global financial architecture. That would need to include replacing certain wrong-headed criteria, such as gross domestic product (GDP) per head of population. Also essential in those efforts was the cessation of unilateral sanctions and the weaponizing of the financial and banking systems against small States, including the termination of corresponding banking relationships. He went on to stress the need for reparatory justice from European nations in respect of native genocide and African enslavement, from which the European nations profited systematically.

As for Security Council reform, he demanded renewed impetus to address the stranglehold of the five permanent members. As a non-permanent member of the Council for the last two years, his country has been a central party to the establishment of an institutional nexus known as the A3+1 [the three non‑permanent members from Africa plus Saint Vincent and the Grenadines], offering to the proceedings a distinctive voice for Africa, the Caribbean and Latin America, he reported.

ARIEL HENRY, Prime Minister of Haiti , expressed his gratitude to the General Assembly for its support following the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. He reaffirmed his determination to bring perpetrators to justice and he requested legal assistance to deal with this transnational crime. Turning to the COVID-19 pandemic, he thanked the COVAX Facility and other bilateral initiatives for providing access to vaccines.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees identified 80 million uprooted people including 30 million refugees and asylum-seekers, he said. This was paving the way for an unprecedented humanitarian crisis. He invited the international community to improve the living conditions of refugees in compliance with the fundamental principles of the Geneva Conventions. As well, he recalled that the world was shocked by the videos of Haitians recently mishandled at the Mexico-United States border. These individuals should be treated fairly and humanely, he stated.

Insecurity and political instability were major challenges in Haiti, he continued. Considering the lack of democratic institutions, he added that he has been trying to govern by establishing a dialogue with political parties and civil society. A consensus was the only way to ensure political stability in the country. To that end, a political agreement for a peaceful and efficient transition was published a few days ago in the official journal. This agreement aims to ensure security during the organization of the forthcoming elections and compels the Government to be transparent and accountable. All relevant stakeholders would be invited to contribute to the new Constitution, which would be adopted by means of a referendum. The Government remained open to achieve consensus and to work with all stakeholders for a timely and peaceful transition.

Haiti was one of the most vulnerable countries to climate change, he said. The recent earthquake of 14 August was an illustration of what the country is facing. This tragedy resulted in 2,207 deaths and 12,268 injuries. It also destroyed thousands of houses, hospitals, churches and vital infrastructure. He thanked the international community for its assistance and urged that such assistance remain throughout the reconstruction process. Haiti has been working with its partners to elaborate a post-disaster needs assessment which should be concluded in the coming weeks. This step was critical to starting the reconstruction of the southern peninsula.

He underscored that fighting poverty and creating wealth were priorities for his Government. Calling for a stronger multilateral system to enable the development of joint strategies against major challenges, he also invited the world to consider the aspirations of Taiwan, which has a role to play in the promotion of international cooperation.

ISMAIL SABRI YAAKOB, Prime Minister of Malaysia , affirming his country’s commitment to recover from the deadly pandemic, stated that no one was safe unless everyone was safe. “We must fight this battle together,” he stressed, urging that the deep-rooted challenges of inequality, political instability and global governance be addressed in the spirit of a world family. He observed with regret that, despite all the efforts to curb the pandemic, the world was far from winning the war against the deadly virus. “Our relief that vaccines were developed in record time was quickly followed by distress at its discriminatory roll‑out,” he said, calling for a more effective health diplomacy by means of enhancing access of countries to relevant technology and knowledge.

He further noted that COVID-19 amplified pre-existing inequalities and set back many gains in the achievement of the 2030 Agenda. Consequently, Malaysia’s GDP contracted by 5.6 per cent — the worst decline in more than 20 years since the Asian financial crisis. He further detailed the efforts of his Government to address this unprecedented health crisis, including through the implementation of the National Recovery Plan.

“For Malaysia, mainstreaming sustainability is key in ensuring a smooth transition to a greener socioeconomic ecosystem,” he continued, outlining plans towards making his country a low‑carbon nation by 2050. He also underscored Malaysia’s support to the total elimination of nuclear weapons. As a multicultural, multiracial and multireligious country, Malaysia remains a strong proponent of multilateralism, he said, underlining the essential role of respect and mutual understanding in international discourse. “We should learn to celebrate and treat differences with genuine curiosity and meaningful respect,” he stated.

Addressing the situation in Myanmar and the Rohingya issue, he stressed that a peaceful solution must be found. Spotlighting the troubling refugee crisis, he pointed out that Malaysia hosts more than 154,000 refugees from Myanmar, comprising 86 per cent of the refugee population in the country. On the Palestinian issue, he stated that inhumane acts committed against the Palestinians over the years were tantamount to the crime of apartheid.

He also recalled the recent terrorist attack outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, condemning terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. “The region cannot be allowed to be turned into a fertile breeding ground for terrorism again,” he concluded, expressing readiness of his country to extend humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan. On that note, he called on Member States to demonstrate openness, flexibility and political will in order to pursue the reform of the United Nations in the interest of international peace, security and prosperity.

PHANKHAM VIPHAVANH, Prime Minister of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic , urged countries and scientists to make concerted efforts in the research and development of COVID-19 vaccines and medicines. He also called for cooperation on COVID-19 origin‑tracing and for the developed countries to enhance assistance to the developing and least developed countries. Underlining the negative impact of COVID-19 on his country’s national economic growth, he highlighted national efforts to implement the Istanbul Programme of Action to graduate from the least developed country status. Although the Lao People’s Democratic Republic successfully met all three criteria for graduation in the second review in February, he remained concerned that the impacts of COVID-19 might impair its competence to remain on track.

Actively participating and contributing under the framework of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), he stressed his country’s commitment to reducing the disparity in development and promoting the intra-ASEAN and interregional connectivity. This focus included the implementation of the fourth Initiative for ASEAN Integration and the Masterplan for ASEAN Connectivity 2025, which aims to promote infrastructure development, poverty reduction and sustainable development in the region. One of the milestone events among his country’s efforts in promoting regional integration and economic infrastructure development was the inauguration of the Boten-Vientiane high-speed railway, built to connect China and the Lao People's Democratic Republic, by the end of 2021. This will mark his country’s first‑ever railway and the beginning of the transformation from a landlocked country into a land-linked one promoting regional trade.

He called for the lifting of the economic embargo on Cuba, which would enable the country to contain the outbreak of COVID-19 and sustain self‑development. He also called on relevant parties to resume dialogues and mutual trust-building to solve the issues remaining in the establishment of two sovereign States of Palestine and Israel, peacefully coexisting under the relevant United Nations resolutions.

Turning to climate change, he spotlighted how his country was integrating its commitment under the Paris Agreement into its National Socio-Economic Development Plan and the National Green Growth Strategy. From 2000 to 2020, his country’s greenhouse‑gas emissions were lowered by 34 per cent in comparison with the baseline. Furthermore, in its nationally determined contribution presented to the United Nations, his Government has targeted to reduce 60 per cent of greenhouse‑gas emissions by 2030. As well, he called on States to support the Lao People’s Democratic Republic candidature for membership of the Economic and Social Council for the term 2023-2025.

Statement by Sudan to come.

SAMDECH AKKA MOHA SENA PADEI TECHO HUN SEN, Prime Minister of Cambodia , said his country has joined international efforts to rollout a widespread vaccination campaign and expects to vaccinate around 80 per cent of his country’s total population (of around 16 million) by no later than November . With good vaccination progress, strong containment and treatment measures, Cambodia looks forward to a gradual reopening of a sustainable and inclusive social and economic activity, he said.

Recalling that interference in internal affairs and military attempts to impose different systems of governance has led to death, human suffering and misery, he said that, regarding to the recent events in Afghanistan, it was critical to respect the wishes of each nation and their people’s rights to self‑determination. Calling for a strengthened multilateralism and rules-based international cooperation, he stressed that the development of countries, large and small, should not be hindered by unilateral sanctions, embargoes or other coercive economic measures that violate international law and the very principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations. Recalling that his country will host the thirteenth Summit of the Asia-Europe Meeting, he pointed out that multilateralism will top the meeting’s agenda.

On climate change, he reiterated his country’s commitment to the Paris Agreement and pledged support to the Secretary-General’s call for scaling up regional adaptation and mitigation efforts. Turning to the peace and security agenda, he spotlighted Cambodia’s long‑standing position that the primary responsibility for the maintenance of the international peace and security rests with the United Nations.

He went on to note that, since 2006, Cambodia has contributed more than 7,500 troops to serve in various peacekeeping missions across the globe. He voiced his support for the Secretary-General’s “Action for Peacekeeping Plus” initiative and women, peace and security agenda, which will help integrate a gender perspective in various peacekeeping operations. The changing realities of the twenty-first century demand a responsive United Nations, he stressed, reaffirming Cambodia’s support for Security Council reform. “We are of the view that the foremost priority should be given to increasing the representation of developing countries, which comprise the vast majority of Member States,” he said.

As incoming Chair of ASEAN, Cambodia will continue to push for a more vibrant and harmonious ASEAN community, he stated. It will focus on better protection of migrant workers, a greener and more inclusive development agenda and a more advanced digital transformation for micro-, small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as women and youth entrepreneurship.

Statement by Fiji to come.

LOTAY TSHERING, Prime Minister of Bhutan , noted that, when the COVID-19 crisis unfolded, his country sailed through “with a minimum scratch from the pandemic”. His country had only 3 COVID deaths and slightly over 2,500 cases so far, most of which were imported cases. The vaccination coverage for 12 years of age and older was now almost 80 per cent. Despite having constrained resources, Bhutan did not compromise on the quality and standards of the COVID measures, adding that the Government delivered uninterrupted routine health services. Besides the regular vaccination programmes, Bhutan introduced HPV vaccines for the first time for boys and flu shots for everyone.

“Just like the rest of the world, we are looking at the pandemic as an opportunity to reset ourselves,” he continued, highlighting that the process to overhaul Bhutan’s civil service in line with education reform was under way. Knowing that the path ahead is information and communications technology-driven, the country has started digital initiatives with the goal for everyone in Bhutan to have a digital ID as a build-up for a big data system. The Central Bank was also piloting a project on digital Ngultrum, Bhutan’s currency, using blockchain technology. He also described the “De-Suung” programme which engaged Bhutanese citizens in a greater role of nation building. In addition, volunteers were helping guard the borders and entry points, ensuring everyone followed COVID-19 norms.

The International Labour Organization (ILO) projects a global shortfall of 75 million jobs this year and 23 million in 2022, he pointed out, calling the ongoing national youth engagement programmes a major step in recovering from the pandemic. Stressing that nobody knows where SARS-CoV-3 is incubating, he stressed: “We must be prepared with a more resilient system for the future.” Thus, quality health care must be easily accessible and affordable by everyone.

As well, the pandemic disrupted the already‑weak global food system, he noted. Over 90 million people in the Asia-Pacific region alone were pushed back into extreme poverty in the pandemic’s aftermath. Therefore, the international community must coordinate clear action plans to meet the immediate food shortage. In that regard, climate change always tested the resilience of cultivated food, as well as the patience of the growers. “We must talk about tough climate laws as a component of nationally determined contributions from all countries,” he stated.

The COVID-19 pandemic will leave behind a different world, he said. The Secretary-General’s Our Common Agenda offered a good reference point for collective progress. He expressed his country’s commitment to work with other Member States in advancing the ideas of the report. Highlighting that the theme of the seventy-sixth General Assembly session was designed for Bhutan, he highlighted how the pandemic brought out the very essence of his country’s gross national happiness, which seeks collective happiness and not just of oneself. “It calls for us to act in unity,” he said.

PRAYUT CHAN-O-CHA, Prime Minister of Thailand , urged that COVID-19 vaccines and medicines be considered global public goods accessible to all. To this end, he encouraged the international community to utilize the Bangkok Principles, which provide guidance on the implementation of the health aspects of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction.

Climate action is a priority for Thailand, as it is a country rich in biodiversity with a large agricultural sector, he continued, adding that his country is geared to achieve carbon neutrality by 2065-2070. It also plans to increase the proportion of renewable energy to at least 50 per cent of the total amount of electricity generated and to increase the use of electric vehicles to 30 per cent of total domestic vehicles.

Stressing balanced and environment-friendly development, he affirmed Thailand’s commitment to the initiative on the Eastern Economic Corridor and emphasized the importance of extending financial assistance and technology transfers for research and development and innovation to developing countries. In this regard, he said that, as the ASEAN Coordinator on Sustainable Development Cooperation, his country was committed to promoting complementarities between the ASEAN Community Vision 2025 and the 2030 Agenda through the promotion of the Bio‑Circular-Green Economy Model. To this end, the sufficiency economy philosophy was utilized as a guideline.

Turning to Afghanistan, he said that Thailand has pledged $150,000 to support United Nations organizations in the country to alleviate the humanitarian crisis there. In addition, his Government has also made financial contributions to assist Haiti. As well, Thailand and other core group States considered the entry into force of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons on 22 January as an encouraging manifestation of the determination of the global community to comply with commitments under the United Nations Charter in promoting a world that is free from nuclear weapons for succeeding generations. He further stressed his country’s support for fostering peace and reconciliation in Myanmar through multilateral diplomacy, based on the Five-Point Consensus agreed by ASEAN countries.

Noting that Thailand will co-host the Global South-South Development Expo in 2022 in collaboration with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and the United Nations Office for South-South Cooperation, as well as host the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation, he raised three priorities going forward: facilitating trade and investment; rebooting regional connectivity, particularly in the travel and tourism industry; and advancing sustainable and inclusive growth.

...