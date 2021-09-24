General Assembly: general debate

Note: A complete summary of today's General

Statements

NICOS ANASTASIADES, President of Cyprus , said that the collective and shared failure to decisively tackle global challenges, had “let down and disappointed many people across the world, whose fundamental human rights and dignity were not adequately protected”. “Selfish interests hinder the founding principles of the United Nations, in which humanity has vested its hopes for a prosperous and peaceful future,” he stated, noting that the only way forward was through multilateralism, tangible solidarity and stronger partnerships. In this context, he expressed his country’s “unwavering support” to the reform of the United Nations that would give real hope to those in need of international protection, collective security, peace and development.

Recalling that his country still endures the consequences of a “blatant violation of the fundamental principles of the United Nations”, he challenged Turkey’s statements about “exhausted efforts for a compromise” and calls for a settlement based on the so-called “realities on the ground”. Detailing “the true realities on the ground”, he went on to warn that “Turkey’s end game is not to solve the Cyprus problem, but to turn Cyprus into its protectorate”. Pointing to the Conference on Cyprus at Crans Montana, he blamed “Turkey’s inflexible stance and insistence on maintaining the anachronistic Treaty of Guarantee, the right of intervention and a permanent presence of troops” for the unsuccessful outcome of the negotiations. With that in mind, he stated that a compromise was not possible because “one side deviates from the United Nations framework or annuls agreements reached and aspires to a different form of settlement, contrary to the agreed basis”.

A compromise becomes even more difficult to reach when new ideas ‑ put forward at the request of the Secretary-General to move the process forward ‑ are rejected, he said, highlighting his proposals for the decentralization of powers and establishment of a parliamentary system with a ceremonial Head of State and rotating Prime Minister, among others. For its part, Cyprus is determined to set the negotiation process back on track based on the United Nations framework and the agreement reached in Berlin on 25 November 2019. The only way forward is “a settlement that will equally benefit all Cypriots, Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots, fully respecting their human rights and contributing to the peace and stability of the region,” he declared.

On climate change, he cited a regional action plan, consisting of two components: a scientific and an intergovernmental one. Taking note of the recent events in Afghanistan, he declared: “We share a collective responsibility to uphold international humanitarian law, particularly as regards the protection of women and minorities.” “We also need to ensure that Afghanistan does not become a safe haven for terrorism and extremism, or a breeding ground for organized crime, weapons and drug trafficking and renewed waves of illegal migration,” he added. As a strong proponent of stability and peace in the Eastern Mediterranean and the greater Middle East, Cyprus strives to actively promote an enhanced network of regional cooperation.

MUHAMMADU BUHARI, President of Nigeria , thanked the United States, Turkey, India, China and the European Union, as well as the international community for their work on the COVAX Facility, however he called for a more equitable distribution of vaccines to all countries.

Turning to other issues including the illicit trade, transfer and circulation of small arms and light weapons in Africa, he urged the world to enforce the Arms Trade Treaty. Pointing to the erosion of democratic gains, he fully supported the efforts from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), and stressed that countries should adhere to their Constitutional provisions on term limits to avoid fueling tensions in the region. He went on to say that terrorism remains a major threat to the world’s security and Nigeria has spared no efforts to fight Boko Haram and that it will continue to do so with the support of United Nations counter-terrorism bodies.

Deploring illicit financial flows, he asserted that the return of illicitly acquired assets was a priority in the context of COVID-19 recovery. He invited the international community to support the recommendations for systemic reforms made by the High Level Panel on International Financial Accountability, Transparency and Integrity for Achieving the 2030 Agenda. He indicated that Nigeria would advocate for a global coordination mechanism at the Economic and Social Council to “systematically monitor illicit financial flows and strengthen financial integrity for sustainable development”.

Noting that developing countries faced unsustainable debt burdens, he praised the ongoing initiatives from international institutions and the Group of 20 (G20) to mitigate the economic impact. He requested that the Debt Service Suspension Initiative be expanded to all developing countries facing fiscal and liquidity challenges and for a review of the eligibility criteria for debt suspension including outright cancellation for countries facing the most severe difficulties. He underscored that fair and equitable trade would be critical to eradicating the need for aid. He called for a reform agenda that will accelerate economic recovery, build resilience and pursue transformative development strategies to deliver on the Sustainable Development Goals.

On human rights, he called for collective global action through a treaty to end all forms of violence against women and girls. He went on to say that the recent adoption of the resolution on the establishment of the Permanent Forum of People of African Descent was a step in the right direction. He urged the international community to accelerate the reform of the Security Council referring to the Ezulwini consensus and the Sirte Declaration. He concluded by encouraging “Israel and Palestine to re-engage in a dialogue based on relevant United Nations resolutions and initiatives”. The two-State solution has the support of the international community and is widely considered as a solution to lasting peace.

MICHEL AOUN, President of Lebanon , recalling the Beirut Port blast, expressed his gratitude to the Secretary-General, Heads of State and France, in particular, for their support in the aftermath of this catastrophe. Pointing to the recent political crisis, he stated that his country embarked on the path of recovery after having formed the Government, which is committed to carry out financial and economic reforms, fight corruption and lay down a financial recovery plan. He emphasized that Lebanon would rely on the international community’s support to revitalize its economy and create jobs, as well as to recover “smuggled funds”.

Underscoring the economic, social and security impact of regional conflicts and the influx of displaced Syrian refugees on his country, he urged the international community to ensure a safe return of the displayed and rejected the idea of their integration in Lebanon. Likewise, he rejected “any form of settlement of the Palestinian refugees” and called for “finding a solution to the Palestinian issue in accordance with international resolutions, which guarantee the right of return”. Moreover, Lebanon demands resumption of indirect negotiations on the demarcation of the southern maritime borders in line with the international laws.

Turning to the pandemic, he said the repercussions of the crisis hit hardest the country’s economy and health sector, which suffered from a shortage of medical supplies, fuel and health-care professionals. However, Lebanon has vaccinated 30 per cent of its population and seeks to surpass a goal of 40 per cent by year’s end.

Following the Beirut Port blast, he said, the capital “continues to be quiet and dark”, while the need remains pressing for the reconstruction and development supplies. “The international solidarity with our capital and our people is commendable,” he said, calling for the international assistance with the investigation of the blast. “We, therefore, repeat our request to the States, which possess information and data that can help the investigation, to share it,” he said.

Going forward, he called on the States to sign the establishment convention of the Academy for Human Encounters and Dialogue. Setting up the Academy has been delayed due to the past crisis, and construction work is to be initiated soon. He further noted that the theme of this year’s General Assembly — Building Resilience Through Hope — is a daily motto of the Lebanese people, who rely on international solidarity on their way to recovery.

MACKY SALL, President of Senegal , noting that terrorist groups in the Sahel wage attacks and engage in deadly lootings, advocated for the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) to be vested with a strong mandate. There is also a crucial need for the G5 Sahel (Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger) to receive support in their fight against terrorism. “We cannot allow Africa to become the safe haven for international terrorism,” he emphasized. He went on to reiterate the call for Palestinians to enjoy their right to a viable State coexisting in peace along secure and recognized borders.

Turing to COVID-19, he said Senegal has engaged in transparent management of the pandemic, publishing a daily report and deployed an economic and $2 billion social resilience programme. It has significantly expanded medical resources, provided free tests and care and given free vaccines. He applauded the surge of support from the COVAX initiative. There is a divide between vaccinated countries in the North and non-vaccinated ones in the South, he said, one that continues to widen. “The each man for himself mentality will not end the pandemic,” he clarified. Only a global response, facilitating access for all to vaccines, will lead to an end of the global scourge.

He said the new deal for Africa derives from an outcome of the 18 May summit in Paris on financing for African economies. The first goal was achieved to allocate $650 billion of special drawing rights. Africa was able to receive $33 billion in order to shore up health-related resilience, partly mitigating the impact of the crisis, and launching economic recovery. “This is a significant step forward,” he said. Yet, Africa needs additional financing of at least $252 billon by 2025, necessary to mitigate the fallout and shore up recovery. The second goal is to reallocate $67 billion mobilized on the special drawing rights shares of wealthy countries to achieve the agreed upon $100 billion threshold. In this way, States can solidify the basis of a “New Deal for Africa” for reformed governance. This will be possible only if the relationship structures rely on partnership, rather than official development assistance (ODA).

The Africa of aspirations needs access to adequate, concessional and mixed resources, he continued, in the form of loans to finance vital sectors for its economic growth: infrastructure, energy, agriculture and industry, as well as water, sanitation, education, health and training. A new deal with Africa should help to vanquish deterministic mindsets that have hampered the continent’s ability to secure those resources. He called on partners to relax Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) rules in order harness Africa’s investment potential. Likewise, he called for reforming the United Nations, stressing that it is “high time” for the Security Council to reflect the realities of the twenty-first century United Nations. He reaffirmed Senegal’s commitment to the shared African position, set out in the Ezulwini document, and underscored the need to care for the planet on the basis of shared but differentiated responsibility.

Under Senegal’s national contribution, he said the country will pursue efforts towards energy transition and the goal of more than 30 per cent of installed power capacity being renewable energy. This will be shored up with a solar electrification project underway for 1,000 villages. Thanks to the gas to power strategy seeking to achieve 100 per cent of clean energy, however it cannot achieve an energy season without a viable, fair and equitable alternative. Natural gas use should be maintained. An end to financing for the gas sector ‑ under the pretext it is a fossil fuel, but not accounting that it is exponentially clean energy ‑ would represent a major obstacle for the country’s energy transition.

FRANK-WALTER STEINMEIER, President of Germany , called on the world to learn the lessons from the failure in Afghanistan, which contained three messages for foreign policy: be more honest, be smarter and be stronger. In this regard, he called on States to extend their diplomatic, military, civilian and humanitarian approaches to find potential solutions and common ground for all.

Turing to increased military expenditures during these uncertain times, he emphasized that “military strength without the will to forge understanding, without the courage to engage in diplomacy, does not make the world more peaceful,” stressing Germany’s bid for a seat on the Security Council for the 2027-2028 term. “We failed on many things in Afghanistan. But, our failure should not be cause for schadenfreude for others,” he continued, calling on the major Powers — the United States, China and the Russian Federation — to shoulder a particular responsibility.

He went on to urge European countries, including Germany, to do more for their own security and continue their multilateral efforts in Libya, eastern Ukraine and the Middle East, and called on Iran to return to serious negotiations regarding the renewal of the nuclear agreement. Europe needs a strong common foreign and security policy, he said, in order to seek cooperation with China and demand Beijing respects human rights and international law, as well as the legitimate interests of its neighbours.

On COVID-19, he noted that Europe is contributing one in three COVAX vaccine doses, and as the world’s second-largest donor, Germany would contribute at least another 100 million additional doses by the end of 2021.

Recalling the devastating floods in western Germany this summer which killed almost 200 people, he further stressed the existential threat of climate change, calling on States to make strong decisions together at the twenty-sixth Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26) and to close the wide gap between ambitious goals and concrete policies.

BORUT PAHOR, President of Slovenia , said solutions to such global challenges as COVID-19, climate change and peace can only be found by working together to seize a historical opportunity to steer change in a direction beneficial for all. In combating COVID-19, science has proven its decisive role as the world faces the greatest test in global solidarity in generations, he said, paying respect to the new life-saving heroes, including health-care workers. The world must also take action to address climate change and listen to scientists and experts when shaping decisions. Committed to the objective of a climate‑neutral European Union by 2050, he said Slovenia supports taking swift action in light of alarming findings in the recent International Panel on Climate Change report and looks forward to the forthcoming United Nations conference in Glasgow.

A much-needed green transition should go hand in hand with digital transformation, he said, adding that nations must use reform and investments to achieve climate neutrality. Competition for increasingly scarce water resources and the imminent water crisis is an opportunity to rethink innovation, governance and collaboration at all levels. Climate change also affects food security. For the first time in history, global warming is the sole cause of a famine, occurring in Madagascar. While countries like Slovenia are contributing to World Food Programme (WFP) efforts around the world, fighting famine must go beyond humanitarian aid and must accelerate transitions to sustainable and resilient food systems.

The responsible use of new and emerging technologies can help tackle modern challenges, he continued. New technologies offer numerous opportunities to mitigate climate change, support sustainable agriculture, introduce smarter mobility, offer better education and improve the effective use of resources, he explained, noting that Slovenia launched, with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), the International Research Centre on Artificial Intelligence in March in Ljubljana. The pandemic has only increased dependence on digital space, while at the same time revealing that platform’s vulnerabilities to the spread of hate speech, he said, reiterating that fundamental freedoms apply both online and offline.

Turning to peace and security, he said dependence on digital space has revealed a vulnerability to threats and cyberattacks. To enable peace and security in all domains, collective and more effective plans must respond to different crises, which currently exceed the capacities of individual States to react. The interconnected and interdependent nature of peace and security, sustainable development and human rights is more evident than ever before. The pandemic has worsened the situation of most vulnerable members of society, with shrinking spaces for the freedom of expression. The full realization of human rights for all has proven to be key to resilience and must be an integral part of recovery efforts. The situation in Afghanistan has exposed the fragility of the world’s human rights system. In this vein, he welcomed the Secretary-General’s call for action on human rights.

Following the atrocities of the Second World War, he said, the global community has built an international system codified by international law to promote dialogue and the peaceful settlement of disputes. All nations must work on actively ensuring respect for the principles of international law and for strengthening justice, he said, emphasizing that: “This is about effective multilateralism, which Slovenia is passionately advocating for; this is the United Nations finest achievement. Once again, let us work together.”

MARIO ABDO BENÍTEZ, President of Paraguay , said the pandemic inspired solidarity, but also revealed uncomfortable realities. Equitable distribution of the vaccine continues to be an issue, he stressed, reporting that Paraguay was made to wait for its share of doses regardless of agreements and payments made within the COVAX structure. In that context, he expressed disappointment in the response of the multilateral system to ensure equitable access to the vaccines, which are being used as a political and ideological tool.

Turning to the economy, he noted that Paraguay, as a landlocked developing country, is dependent on the world for food. For post-pandemic recovery, it will be vital for Paraguay to be able to export its own products in other countries, he said. Meanwhile, his Government is working to transform Paraguay’s geographic location into an advantage and promote physical integration throughout the region. Indeed, integration and sustainable development are at the heart of the Paraguay’s economy.

Climate change is linked to the water crisis affecting his region, he continued. Low water levels are compromising drinking supplies and negatively affecting navigation which further hampers international trade and energy generation. In that context, it is important that all countries honour their Paris Agreement commitments, particularly as they pertain to providing support for vulnerable developing countries.

He went on to emphasize that terrorism and organized crime are real threats to international community. Paraguay, for its part, has updated its legal frameworks to improve capacity and bolster international cooperation on that front. Furthermore, the use of children, kidnapping and extortion is inhumane, and Paraguay is working to ensure the return of nationals kidnapped by those organized crime groups. Highlighting the importance of the United Nations role in buttressing democracy around the world, he stressed that the General Assembly’s agenda should be enhanced and the Security Council reformed.

...