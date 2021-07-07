Complete Eradication of Da’esh Can Only Strengthen International Peace, Security, Says Delegate, as General Assembly Wraps Up Debate on Counter-Terrorism Strategy

Organ Also Adopts Resolutions on Khmer Rouge Tribunal, Cooperation between United Nations, International Organization of la Francophonie

The General Assembly adopted two resolutions and one decision today, all without a vote, while also concluding its debate on the seventh review of the United Nations Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy.

By the terms of the draft resolution “Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia — residual function”, the Assembly approved an addendum to the Agreement on the Transitional Arrangements and the Completion of Work of the Extraordinary Chambers that would have that tribunal carry out a number of designated functions — including proceedings for revisions of final judgments and the protection of victims and witnesses — for an initial period of three years.

Once those three years are up, the United Nations and the Government of Cambodia will review the progress of those functions, after which the Extraordinary Chambers — better known as the Khmer Rouge Tribunal — would continue to perform these functions, or some part thereof, for a further period to be determined between the parties.

Cambodia’s representative welcomed the adoption of the text, adding that his Government will act in a timely fashion to ratify the addendum. He also urged the international community to continue to support the Chambers, including through financial contributions.

By the terms of the draft resolution “Cooperation between the United Nations and the International Organization of la Francophonie”, the Assembly welcomed strengthened and fruitful cooperation between the United Nations and La Francophonie, which brings together 88 members, associate members and observers. It noted this month’s launch of the La Francophonie avec Elles support fund for women affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and reaffirmed the need to respect the equality of English and French as the Secretariat’s two working languages.

In adopting the decision “Towards torture-free trade: examining the feasibility, scope and parameters for possible common international standards”, the Assembly postponed to its seventy-sixth session its consideration of a report by the group of governmental experts on that topic, owing to delays in establishing that group.

Member States hard hit by terrorism and violent extremism were among the speakers who took the floor to conclude the Assembly’s debate of the United Nations Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy which began on 30 June and continued on 6 July. (See Press Releases GA/12343 and GA/12344.)

Nigeria’s representative said that growing affiliate relationships between terrorist groups in the Lake Chad Basin and Sahel with Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL/Da’esh) and Al-Qaida are a worrisome trend with global implications. He added that his country is seeing a growing nexus between terrorism, banditry and other forms of criminality.

Iraq’s representative said that despite all-out efforts by the security forces, Da’esh gangs and others continue to attack Iraqi citizens, undermine national security and spread ideas which run counter to the principles of Islam. The complete eradication of Da’esh — and bringing terrorists to justice — can only strengthen international peace and security, he said.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo’s representative expressed concern over the threat posed by groups affiliated with ISIL/Da’esh in her country and in Mozambique which forcibly recruit children and target civilian populations and called on the United Nations to take this matter seriously.

The Russian Federation’s representative said that assistance must go out to those States whose capacity to combat terrorism has been weakened by the pandemic. One of the consequences of the First World War was the inability of warring States to tackle the Spanish influenza epidemic, but even worse was the spread of the ideological plague of Nazism that followed.

Also speaking today were representatives of Sri Lanka, Lebanon, Republic of Korea, Algeria and the United Arab Emirates.

The representative of Ukraine spoke in exercise of the right of reply.

The General Assembly will reconvene at 3 p.m. on Thursday, 8 July, to continue its debate on the implementation of the Declaration of Commitment on HIV/AIDS and the political declarations on HIV/AIDS, which began on 8 June. (See Press Releases GA/12333, GA/12334, GA/12335 and GA/12337.)

United Nations Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy

PETER MOHAN MAITHRI PIERIS ( Sri Lanka ) said that the latest review of the Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy provides a clear road map for common efforts aimed at tackling terrorism in the coming years, which is necessary as terrorists continue to manipulate social grievances and co-opt other groups with deadly results. Further, an increasing normalization of hate speech has benefited terrorist groups, who have exploited hardships and inequalities resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and used disinformation and false narratives “to echo their twisted causes”. Expressing condolences to the victims of terrorist attacks — most recently demonstrated by today’s news of the assassination of Haiti President Jovenel Moïse — he stressed the need to renew comprehensive, global efforts to combat terrorism, including the sharing of intelligence and databases.

VICTORIA LIETA LIOLOCHA ( Democratic Republic of the Congo ) said that the adoption of the resolution by consensus demonstrates the commitment of Member States to tackling a threat that continues to dominate the global security agenda. United Nations leadership is important in assisting Member States’ — along with international, regional and subregional organizations’ — implementation of the Global Strategy, and such implementation should be further supported through the sharing of experience and resources. Expressing concern over the threat posed by groups affiliated with Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL/Da’esh) in her country and in Mozambique — including the Allied Democratic Forces — who forcibly recruit children and target civilian populations, she called on the United Nations to take this matter seriously. The international community, she stressed, must not wait until the presence of Islamist terrorists in the eastern area of her country consolidates and makes action more complicated.

AMAL MUDALLALI ( Lebanon ) welcomed the resolution’s references to monitoring and addressing the impact of the pandemic as they relate to counter-terrorism efforts. Human rights compliance must be at the forefront of any fight against terrorism. Although it is facing an alarming crisis, Lebanon is determined to combat terrorism, she said, pointing to the Army’s dismantling of Da’esh terrorist cells earlier in 2021. She underscored her country’s commitment to the completion of the work of the Special Tribunal for Lebanon, the first and only such tribunal set up to deal with a terrorist incident, adding, however, that to be effective, it must complete its work in a timely fashion. Otherwise, justice delayed is truly justice denied.

MOON DONG KYU ( Republic of Korea ), associating himself with the MIKTA group (Mexico, Indonesia, Republic of Korea, Turkey and Australia), expressed deep concern about the use of new technologies for terrorist purposes. “We should take heed of the possibility of young people being exposed to terrorist content through the Internet and social media platforms.” Tackling the various forms of violent extremism, and the many causes behind them, requires a whole-of-society approach that includes women and civil society. He underscored the important role being placed by the Office of Counter-Terrorism, adding, however, that the Secretary-General should assess its financial situation and make recommendations to the Assembly during its seventy-sixth session.

ZAKIA IGHIL ( Algeria ), aligning herself with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), highlighted the increasing threat of terrorism, as such groups are adapting and evolving their methods. The United Nations and its Member States must respond accordingly by intensifying international efforts to counter this threat, and the Global Strategy is a critical instrument for addressing terrorism and violent extremism conducive thereto. She welcomed the resolution’s language on the need to adhere to the norms of international law and the Charter of the United Nations and that the primary responsibility to implement the Global Strategy lies with Member States. She also welcomed its focus on emerging challenges, including COVID-19, the nexus between terrorism and organized crime, the misuse of technology and increasing attacks on cultural and religious sites, adding that the Office of Counter-Terrorism must be provided with sufficient human and financial resources through the United Nations regular budget.

MOHAMMAD YOUSUF ABDULLA MOHAMMAD BASTAKI ( United Arab Emirates ), aligning himself with the OIC, said that the international community must continue to address the factors driving terrorist activity while considering the unique features of each Member State. He stressed the need to combat hate speech and any attempts to denigrate any religion and to support peaceful coexistence among peoples. He also pointed out that modern technology is a double-edged sword, as it is both used by terrorists to mobilize combatants and financing and by Member States to exchange information and experience to combat this threat. Noting that Da’esh has more than $300 million in its coffers, he called for increased efforts to counter terrorist financing by addressing the link between organized crime and terrorism and such groups’ use of the deep web. The international community, he added, must also increase its understanding of how the COVID-19 situation is being used by terrorist groups to spread messages of hate around the world.

MOHAMMED HUSSEIN BAHR ALULOOM ( Iraq ), associating himself with the OIC, said that his country has been severely affected by terrorism, including attacks on civilians and infrastructure and frightening acts of torture. Although the security forces spare no effort to combat terrorism and violent extremism, Da’esh gangs and others have continued to attack the Iraqi people, undermine national security and spread ideas which run counter to the principles of Islam and other religions. Greater efforts must be made to boost international cooperation and ensure that Member States comply with Security Council resolutions, including provisions dealing with terrorist financing and the illicit trade in oil, weapons and antiquities. The complete eradication of ISIL/Da’esh, and ensuring that terrorists are brought to justice and duly punished, can only strengthen international peace and security, he said.

UHIMWEN ROBERT IMOHE ( Nigeria ), associating himself with the OIC, said that his country is witnessing a growing nexus between terrorism, banditry and other forms of criminality. Growing affiliate relationships between terrorist groups in the Lake Chad Basin and Sahel with Da’esh and Al-Qaida is another worrisome trend with global implications. Member States and the wider international community must view the threat of terrorism in any given country as a threat to global peace and security. In response to the mass kidnapping of students, the Government is taking all feasible steps to protect schools from attack and to ensure that all children can get an education. Nigeria recognizes the need to embed respect for rule of law, human rights and international humanitarian laws in counter-terrorism measures, but it agrees with others that there is no obligation under international law requiring the unrestricted delivery of humanitarian aid to terrorist groups or individuals.

GENNADY V. KUZMIN ( Russian Federation ) stressed the need to help those States whose capacity to counter terrorism has been weakened by the pandemic, as history shows the importance of such efforts. One of the consequences of the bloodshed of the First World War was the subsequent inability of warring States to address the Spanish influenza epidemic. Even worse was the spread of the ideological plague of Nazism that followed, and he expressed concern that — despite its obvious evil — this ideology has resurfaced and found political support in some countries. Noting that one of the primary questions debated relating to this resolution was the appropriate balance between ensuring the safety of citizens and protecting the rights of the same, he stated his belief in the complementary nature of these efforts while pointing out that many Western States calling for the prioritization of human rights “changed their tune” when the issue of repatriation arose. He also said that Ukraine’s attempt to change the Assembly’s discussion on 6 July from one of counter-terrorism to one of propaganda through its baseless accusations against the Russian Federation illustrates that Kyiv is carrying out a disinformation campaign on the State level.

Right of Reply

The representative of Ukraine , speaking in exercise of the right of reply to respond to the representative of the Russian Federation, expressed regret that the list of counter-terrorism norms brutally violated by Moscow grows longer and said that appeasement of an aggressor risks further aggression.

Promotion and Protection of Human Rights

The Assembly then took up the draft decision “Towards torture-free trade: examining the feasibility, scope and parameters for possible common international standards” (document A/75/L.106), submitted by its President.

By its terms, the Assembly would decide to postpone to its seventy-sixth session its consideration of a report by the group of governmental experts on that topic, owing to delays in establishing that group.

The decision was then adopted without a vote.

Extraordinary Chambers in Courts of Cambodia

Next, the Assembly considered the draft resolution “Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia — residual function” (document A/75/L.107).

Through that text, the Assembly would approve the draft addendum to the Agreement on the Transitional Arrangements and the Completion of Work of the Extraordinary Chambers, which is annexed to the draft. It would also urge the Secretary-General and the Government of Cambodia to bring the draft addendum into force in a timely manner and to implement it fully.

According to the draft addendum, the Extraordinary Chambers would carry out several functions — including, among other things, proceedings for revisions of final judgments, the protection of victims and witnesses, and sanctions or referrals for wilful interference with the administration of justice or provision of false testimony — for an initial period of three years.

At the end of those three years, the United Nations and the Government of Cambodia shall review the progress of those functions, after which the Extraordinary Chambers would continue to perform these functions, or some part thereof, for a further period to be determined between the parties.

[The Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia is a special Cambodian court which receives international assistance through the United Nations Assistance to the Khmer Rouge Trials (UNAKRT). Informally known as the Khmer Rouge Tribunal or the Cambodia Tribunal, it deals with the prosecution — under Cambodian law — of crimes committed during the period of Democratic Kampuchea.]

The representative of Sweden , speaking also on behalf of France, introduced “L.107”, saying that the draft addendum is the result of consultations between the Secretary-General and the Extraordinary Chambers and the Government of Cambodia, which the Assembly requested through resolution 75/257. Adoption of the resolution would approve the addendum so that it can enter into force and be implemented in a timely manner.

The representative of the Secretariat read an oral statement, saying that the draft decision would entail no programme budget implications, as the costs will be borne through voluntary contributions to the Extraordinary Chambers.

The Assembly then adopted “L.107” without a vote.

The representative of Cambodia thanked the Secretary-General for his report (document A/75/801) pertaining to the completion of the Extraordinary Chambers’ mandate. The Chambers have prosecuted the most senior members of Democratic Kampuchea for genocide and crimes against humanity committed between 1975 and 1979. Bringing perpetrators to justice, and bringing the Extraordinary Chambers’ mandate to a successful conclusion, is an achievement not only for Cambodia, but for all humanity. Now that the resolution has been adopted, the Government of Cambodia will take timely steps to ratify it. He concluded by appealing to the international community to continue to support the Chambers, including through financial contributions, so that it can complete its mandate.

International Organization of la Francophonie

Finally, the Assembly turned its attention to the draft resolution titled “Cooperation between the United Nations and the International Organization of la Francophonie” (document A/75/L.103).

By its terms, the Assembly would welcome strengthened and fruitful cooperation between the United Nations and the International Organization of la Francophonie. Among other things, it would welcome the contribution of the Secretary-General of la Francophonie to the international community’s advocacy for universal access to safe, efficacious and affordable vaccines against COVID-19 and other communicable diseases. It would note this month’s launch of La Francophonie avec Elles support fund for women affected by the pandemic. It would also reaffirm the need to respect the equality of the Secretariat’s two working languages — English and French — and request the Secretary-General to ensure that vacancy announcements specify the need for either of the working languages unless the functions of a post require a specific working language.

The representative of Côte d’Ivoire introduced the draft resolution, noting that delegations demonstrated flexibility and the spirit of compromise during consultations and bilateral meetings on the resolution. He expressed hope that the resolution would be adopted by consensus, urging all delegations to do so.

The representative of Armenia then took the floor to raise a point of order, saying that the draft resolution before the Assembly differed from the one submitted under the silence procedure, referring specifically to a preambular paragraph’s reference to the Yerevan Declaration.

The President of the General Assembly then suspended the meeting for 10 minutes.

Following the resumption of the meeting, the representative of the Secretariat said that an oral amendment had been made to preambular paragraph 13.

The Assembly then adopted “L.103”, as orally amended, without a vote.

The representative of Azerbaijan , speaking in explanation of vote, said that his country is a strong advocate for enhancing dialogue and that French language and culture thrive in Azerbaijan. While joining consensus on the resolution, he disassociated from preambular paragraph 13 and operative paragraph 48.

The representative of Syria joined consensus on the resolution, but expressed dissatisfaction over language in operative paragraph 9 relating to women and conflict.

The representative of the Russian Federation said that operative paragraph 9 regarding women’s issues did not reflect language contained in the 2019 resolution. Decisions regarding women’s participation in conflict prevention should not be taken automatically, but rather on the basis of actual contributions which can be made. He added that his delegation’s concerns about operative paragraph 41 and its reference to the Generation Equality Forum initiative, co-chaired by France and Mexico, were not taken on board. That Forum seeks to force its vision of women’s issues onto the United Nations, he said.

The representative of Ukraine thanked the International Organization of la Francophonie for supporting his country’s territorial integrity, sovereignty and political independence and for its policy of condemning the Russian Federation’s attempted annexation of Crimea.