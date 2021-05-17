Speakers Differ over Implementation of ‘Responsibility to Protect’ Principle, as General Assembly Considers Draft Resolution on Atrocity Crime Prevention

Current Crises in Myanmar, Middle East Feature Prominently in Day-Long Debate

Delegates exchanged divergent views on applying the concept of the responsibility to protect civilians in the escalating Israeli-Palestinian conflict and crises raging in strife-affected countries like Myanmar and Syria, as the General Assembly convened an open debate on the issue and heard the introduction of a related draft resolution.

Under its agenda item on the responsibility to protect and the prevention of genocide, war crimes, ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity, the Assembly took up the Secretary-General’s latest report on the issue and an eponymous draft resolution (document A/75/L.82), which would have the world body decide to include the item in its annual agenda and request the Secretary-General to report to it every year on the issue.

Delivering opening remarks on behalf of the Secretary-General, Maria Luiza Ribeiro Viotti, Chef de Cabinet, said strengthened efforts are needed now more than ever before to fulfil promises made at the 2005 World Summit on the “Responsibility to Protect” agenda, especially in light of the vulnerabilities laid bare by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We must continue to work to overcome differences, forge mutual understanding and establish stronger support for the responsibility to protect as a key tool of protection and prevention,” she said. “Let us send a strong signal of our collective commitment to prioritize the protection of those at risk of genocide, war crimes, ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity, in accordance with the collective and solemn pledge adopted in 2005.”

Volkan Bozkir, President of the General Assembly, said that as the United Nations reflects on its past, it must learn from its failures, including the genocides in Rwanda and Srebrenica, as there is still a clear gap between the existing obligations of Member States and the reality for at-risk populations. Reiterating the Secretary-General’s call for a global ceasefire in the face of the pandemic, he said States must honour their responsibility to protect, from taking timely and effective steps to protect communities from mass atrocities to ensuring that justice is served.

During the day-long debate, the Assembly considered the Secretary-General’s latest report, “Advancing atrocity prevention: work of the Office on Genocide Prevention and the Responsibility to Protect” (document A/75/863). Providing updates on actions taken in this regard at national, regional and global levels, the report contains reflections on the role and contributions of the Office in advancing collective efforts. It also contains a package of recommendations, indicating that priority fields for action in prevention of atrocity crimes are preventing incitement to violence through engagement with religious leaders and actors and addressing and countering hate speech.

Throughout the debate, Member States expressed strong support for achievements and recommendations contained in the Secretary-General’s report. Some raised grave concerns about violations, with many calling for swift action to hold perpetrators accountable. Delegates roundly supported initiatives that addressed the root causes of such disturbing trends as hate speech and inflammatory rhetoric.

Some speakers pointed to the current Israeli-Palestinian crisis as an urgent example of the uneven implementation of the responsibility to protect concept. Wondering who is protecting the Palestinian people today, Venezuela’s delegate said Israel continues to be the occupying Power, but there is a selective application of the responsibility to protect. South Africa’s representative said Israel has clear duties as the occupying Power, discouraging double standards regarding the responsibility to protect.

Other delegates called for Security Council action, including cases involving the disturbing trends of using starvation or rape as tools of war. Some called on the 15-member organ to discharge its responsibility to report such incidents to the International Criminal Court.

A number of Member States highlighted current risks, calling on the United Nations to act. The United Kingdom’s delegate said the coup in Myanmar has significantly increased the risk of atrocity crimes, especially as the military continues to conduct airstrikes in minority communities. Echoing this concern, Canada’s representative emphasized that: “We continue to struggle in moving from paralysis towards action.” Pointing to the Council’s failure to protect civilians in Syria, he voiced support for a French-Mexican initiative for voluntary restraint of the use of the veto on cases involving mass atrocities.

Several delegations outlined their position in the face of such concerns. Myanmar’s representative urged the Security Council and United Nations to take the responsibility to protect the people of his country in the face of a systematic, targeted military campaign against civilians, executing 800 people and torturing hundreds more. He said the National Unity Government has already provided relevant United Nations human rights bodies with more than 500,000 pieces of documentary evidence of crimes against humanity being committed by the military.

Syria’s delegate warned about double standards when applying the responsibility to protect principle, encouraging States to vote against the draft resolution. Calling attention to atrocities Israel is currently committing against Palestinians, he said the Organization should immediately take action to protect civilians.

Rwanda’s delegate, recalling her country’s bitter history surrounding the 1994 genocide and the home-grown building blocks shaping its foundation of peace, said the United Nations cannot stay silent when the Security Council fails to act. “We cannot debate theories and principles when civilians are being massacred,” she stressed, adding that prevention starts with breaking the deafening silence and indifference when mass atrocities are being committed.

Opening Remarks

VOLKAN BOZKIR, President of the General Assembly, said that as the United Nations reflects on its past, it must learn from its failures, including the genocides in Rwanda and Srebrenica, as there is still a clear gap between the existing obligations of Member States and the reality for at-risk populations. Unanimously adopted at the 2005 United Nations World Summit, the “responsibility to protect” agenda provides the international community with a critical tool to build peace, prioritize prevention and protect populations. Forced displacement of millions, a rise in hate speech and the far-reaching negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are among the world’s gravest challenges. Calling on all Member States to protect their citizens, he said the Assembly will continue its work towards the universal implementation of human rights. Each Member State must assist each other, in accordance with the United Nations Charter and international law, when there is a failure to protect civilians. Echoing the Secretary-General’s call for a global ceasefire, he outlined the responsibility of States to honour their responsibility to protect, from taking timely and effective steps to protect communities from mass atrocities to ensuring that justice is served.

MARIA LUIZA RIBEIRO VIOTTI, Chef de Cabinet of the Secretary-General, delivering a statement on his behalf, said much remains to be done to fulfil the 2005 promise to protect those in need and under threat at a time when the pandemic has exacerbated these needs, especially among vulnerable groups. Strengthened efforts are needed now more than ever before, she said, highlighting such persistent problems as hate speech and crimes. In the World Summit outcome document, States promised to protect their populations and declared that the international community must step in when nations fail to do so. Human protection begins with prevention, she said, citing the Secretary-General’s 2020 message in this regard. Indeed, prevention is at the heart of the United Nations mission to address the drivers of conflict; ensure equality for women and girls; counter racism and discrimination; and protect minorities, indigenous peoples and other at-risk and vulnerable groups.

Successive Secretary-General reports have reflected on opportunities to strengthen international prevention and protection strategies, and his latest report focuses on the role of United Nations Office on Genocide Prevention and the Responsibility to Protect, which supports Member States, grassroots and civil society organizations and regional and subregional partners in their prevention efforts, she said. “We must continue to work to overcome differences, forge mutual understanding and establish stronger support for the responsibility to protect as a key tool of protection and prevention,” she said. “Let us send a strong signal of our collective commitment to prioritize the protection of those at risk of genocide, war crimes, ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity, in accordance with the collective and solemn pledge adopted in 2005.”

Introduction of Draft Resolution

IVAN ŠIMONOVIĆ ( Croatia ), introducing the draft resolution titled “The responsibility to protect and the prevention of genocide, war crimes, ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity” (document A/75/L.82), said that Member States have committed themselves to the continuous consideration of the responsibility to protect within the General Assembly, noting that between 2010 and 2017, the Assembly held eight informal interactive dialogues on the matter, with formal debates conducted in 2018 and 2019. Concerns regarding the scale of atrocity crimes, as outlined in relevant Secretary-General reports, further highlight the need for the responsibility to protect to be discussed during the Assembly’s formal debates. “The aim of this short and procedural draft resolution is to do just that: to include responsibility to protect on the annual agenda of the General Assembly,” he said, adding that in doing so, Member States can more effectively engage in dialogue to prevent atrocity crimes. The draft’s adoption will send a powerful message of hope, he stated, concluding that prevention of atrocity crimes is one of the main tasks of the United Nations.

Statements

RODRIGO A. CARAZO ( Costa Rica ), speaking on behalf of the Group of Friends on the Responsibility to Protect, said the current debate on the responsibility to protect is taking place amidst unparalleled human displacement and violence caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. As such, Member States must reaffirm their commitment to the responsibility to protect, including by supporting the draft resolution introduced by Croatia. In recent years, positive steps have been made in the creation of frameworks to identify triggers and risks of atrocity crimes and to institutionalize prevention mechanisms, he said, noting that intergovernmental networks seeking to prevent atrocity crimes continue to grow. In addition, institutionalization of the responsibility to protect continues to advance within the United Nations.

He said stakeholders are exploring the linkages between the responsibility to protect and other agenda items, including the Sustainable Development Goals and youth, peace and security, which complement and reinforce efforts to prevent atrocity crimes. Women and young people play a pivotal role in building resilient societies, he told the Assembly, calling for concrete steps to empower women and girls as agents of change. “We must recognize that the international community is falling short to uphold the responsibility to protect,” he warned, noting that some 80 million people are currently displaced because of conflict. To meet the needs of these people, the international community must take timely actions, including through concrete efforts within the Security Council to prevent atrocity crimes. “When the international community fails, we must ensure perpetrators are held accountable,” he said, adding that structural impunity is a direct cause of atrocity crimes.

THISVI EKMEKTZOGLOU, European Union , said much remains to be done at a time when part of the progress in preventing and combating atrocity crimes risks being reversed. Today, millions of members of ethnic or religious groups are forcibly displaced, fleeing violence targeted against them and facing systematic incarcerations and repression or worse. A strengthened multilateralism needs to deliver first and foremost for persons in the most vulnerable situations, including those under potential threat of atrocity crimes. While recovering from the pandemic, States must aim to build stronger, more resilient societies and operationalize the responsibility to protect by tackling the underlying causes that can provide fertile ground for atrocity mindsets to grow. Citing frameworks through which the bloc works to combat some of these underlying causes, she outlined efforts, from the 2020-2024 Action Plan for Human Rights and Democracy to its Framework Decision on Combatting Racism and Xenophobia. She also underlined the important role of the International Criminal Court. Highlighting other European Union contributions, from donations to existing programmes to launching its own prevention efforts, she said challenges remain. Welcoming such new initiatives as the French-Mexican proposal to limit veto use in the Security Council, she called on all States to vote in favour of the draft resolution being considered today.

MARTIN BILLE HERMANN ( Denmark ), speaking on behalf of the Nordic countries, said the General Assembly must continue to exchange best practices and discuss challenges encountered. Each State has a responsibility to protect its populations against these crimes, and the international community has its own duty to protect people when nations fail to do so. Welcoming the Secretary-General’s latest report, he expressed full support for the Office on Genocide Prevention and the Responsibility to Protect, which must continue to provide its valuable assistance to States, from early warning strategies to action plans. Practical examples will help to increase understanding of how to translate the responsibility to protect principles into concrete action. He encouraged States to integrate these actions into their national reporting to the Human Rights Council. Accountability is equally important, with the International Criminal Court playing its critical role. However, more can and must be done to protect populations from atrocity crimes, he said, calling on the Security Council to exercise its Charter-mandated role in that regard. Encouraging further preventive actions, he said Council members must regularly communicate with the Office, and the Human Rights Council must work with other agencies and organs. The Assembly must focus on its own responsibility: to discuss how to better deliver on these promises.

ALICIA GUADALUPE BUENROSTRO MASSIEU ( Mexico ), speaking also for France, said that operationalizing the political commitments on which the responsibility to protect is based, with full respect for international law, must be a collective priority. She called for strengthening prevention through a comprehensive and coherent approach, including the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and strengthening partnerships and increasing the preventive capacities of regional and subregional organizations, which play a crucial role in preventing atrocity crimes. Beyond early warnings about imminent crises that are often insufficient and go unheeded, early action is needed, which is why France and Mexico launched an initiative in 2014 to suspend the use of the veto in the Security Council in case of mass atrocities. “The veto is not a privilege, but an international responsibility,” she said. Already supported by 105 States, she called on all States which have not yet done so, in particular the other permanent Council members, to join.

Accountability for the perpetrators and justice for the victims must be ensured, she said, calling on all States to support and cooperate with fact-finding missions and commissions of inquiry that address mass atrocity crimes and to adhere to the Rome Statute and to cooperate with the International Criminal Court. Genocides, crimes against humanity, war crimes and ethnic cleansing do not happen spontaneously or accidentally. The commission of these crimes requires a rigorous organization and planning and are usually perpetrated in previous scenarios of serious social, economic and political instability. All mass atrocities are avoidable, she said, stressing that no responsibility is higher than the responsibility to protect the peoples of the world.

GERT AUVÄÄRT ( Estonia ), also speaking on behalf of Latvia and Lithuania, and associating himself with the European Union, said that, while the Secretary-General’s report shows measures taken to strengthen resilience to atrocity crimes, the ongoing challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic highlight the need to uphold the call for a global ceasefire. As staunch supporters of the rules-based international order, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania reaffirm that the primary responsibility to protect lies with the State. However, atrocity crimes continue to be committed across the world, he warned the Assembly, expressing particular concern over deliberate attacks against civilians, civilian infrastructure, journalists, humanitarian and medical personnel and infrastructure in conflict. “Prevention of violence and ultimately the worst atrocities are closely linked with the protection of human rights, adherence to the rule of law and good governance,” he stated, calling for a whole-of-society approach, grounded on a strong civil society, to protect populations. Turning to the Security Council, he said at times the organ has failed to live up to its responsibility to prevent atrocity crimes and expressed support for initiatives to voluntarily limit the use of the veto in situations involving mass atrocity crimes.

ENRI CIPRIAN PRIETO TICA ( Peru ) said his Government consistently promotes the responsibility to protect within its national legislation and at intergovernmental fora. Voicing his support for draft resolution “L.82”, he said the text would contribute to discussions on how to prevent the scourge of atrocity crimes. With the pandemic multiplying risk factors that can lead to atrocity crimes, he called for increased efforts to defend human rights and reaffirmed his full commitment to international humanitarian law. “We recognize that to achieve the objectives of the 2030 Agenda we must promote societies free of violence in all its manifestations,” he declared, stressing that the international community has a responsibility to end the suffering of people around the world. In supporting efforts to voluntarily limit the use of the veto power in the Security Council in situations of atrocity crimes, he added that additional financial resources are needed to promote accountability mechanisms and advance the work of the International Criminal Court.

ENRIQUE AUSTRIA MANALO ( Philippines ) said the responsibility to protect must never be used as a pretext to interfere with any State’s affairs. As such, discussions must focus on translating the principle of protection into action. The three-pronged agenda on protection should be explored, with each individual State taking up its responsibilities. The international community must assist States, with a common understanding that when a nation is failing, collective action should be taken through the Security Council and under the United Nations Charter. Highlighting progress achieved since 2005, he said the Secretary-General’s annual report should be accompanied by reflections by States on future action. As the report highlights a continued gap, he said that moving forward, the first duty of a State is to protect its people. Strengthening national institutions is key in this regard, and future norms on accountability should be considered as well.

PASCALE CHRISTINE BAERISWYL ( Switzerland ), reaffirming the importance of the United Nations Office on Genocide Prevention and the Responsibility to Protect, anticipated exchanging experiences at the forthcoming fourth international conference of the Global Action against Mass Atrocity Crimes. Reiterating a call to make full use of the Security Council’s prevention potential to move from early warning to early action, Switzerland called on all Member States to commit to the Code of Conduct of the Accountability, Coherence and Transparency Group, which calls on all Council members not to vote against a resolution that seeks to prevent or end mass atrocities. In order to build national resilience, efforts must tackle the root causes of conflicts and related atrocities. In this regard, Switzerland calls for ensuring the implementation of the conclusions of the 2018 joint report on transitional justice elaborated with the Special Rapporteur for the promotion of truth, justice, reparations and guarantees of non-repetition. Switzerland has consistently committed to international humanitarian law and to the fight against impunity for the most serious crimes. The States parties to the Rome Statute have adopted an amendment proposed by Switzerland to expand the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court over the war crime of starving civilians during internal armed conflict, he said, calling on all States parties to ratify it.

MICHAL MLYNÁR ( Slovakia ), associating himself with the European Union and the Group of Friends on the Responsibility to Protect, said the international community is falling short in deterring or preventing atrocity crimes despite the commitments made by Member States to act as primary protectors of their own populations and shield them from mass atrocities. As such, it is necessary to reiterate the role of the International Criminal Court as a deterrent and a guarantor of non-recurrence of mass atrocities, while bringing justice to victims of the gravest crimes under international law. Further guarantees of non-recurrence can be achieved by applying the principles of good governance to each State’s security sector to ensure that the rights of individuals are respected and perpetrators are brought to justice. “The enhancement of national capacities and the building of democratic and accountable institutions is therefore key in the pursuit of resilient systems that can prevent atrocities early on,” he concluded.

ROBERT KEITH RAE ( Canada ) said that over the past two decades States have deepened their understanding of the responsibility to protect and have developed tools to prevent atrocity crimes. However, the responsibility to protect must not be interpreted as countering sovereignty. “We continue to struggle in moving from paralysis towards action,” he warned the Assembly, recalling that protesters in Myanmar continue facing violence as they oppose a brutal military coup and are pleading with the international community to use all available tools to prevent further violence. Turning to violence in Syria, he said the Security Council has failed to protect civilians and voiced his support for the initiative to limit the use of the veto when dealing with atrocity crimes. He said the international community faces a powerful test in its commitment to human rights and solidarity as it seeks to build back better from the pandemic.

CHANAKA LIAM WICKREMASINGHE ( United Kingdom ) said that the coup in Myanmar has significantly increased the risk of atrocity crimes, especially as the military continues to conduct airstrikes in minority communities. He voiced his Government’s support for all efforts to resolve the conflict peacefully. In Syria, a decade of violence against civilians is utterly deplorable, he declared, noting that the United Kingdom is funding efforts to gather evidence on human rights violations in that country and remains committed to efforts within the United Nations to resolve the conflict. He voiced strong support for international criminal justice and accountability — key elements needed to advance the responsibility to protect — and efforts to advance timely action within the Security Council to prevent mass atrocities.

ALYA AHMED SAIF AL-THANI ( Qatar ) said international multilateral action is needed now more than ever before, particularly in the face of the pandemic, and more consistent measures are required to better protect populations. The draft resolution aims at meeting this goal. Indeed, ensuring human rights and the rule of law are part of the actions needed to tackle current challenges, including the rising trend of hate speech and extremism. For its part, Qatar supports measures that promote peace and security. Underlining the importance of holding today’s debate and adopting the related draft resolution, she said the Security Council can also show its responsibility by not using the veto in cases of atrocities.

LUIS ANTONIO LAM PADILLA ( Guatemala ) said today’s debate must rethink the strategy to help to protect populations against these crimes. States have the primary responsibility to do so, but a world free of atrocities depends on national, regional and international action, which should be strengthened in light of current hot spots of tensions. Recalling Guatemala’s contributions, he said the responsibility to protect matches its Constitution. Guatemala also adheres to relevant conventions and is part of the Code of Conduct initiative to prevent the Security Council’s use of the veto, he said, calling on other States to follow suit. Welcoming the Office on Genocide Prevention and the Responsibility to Protect’s actions, he called on Member States to support the draft resolution, since its passage would ensure that the United Nations would continue to consider this critical issue.

HESSA MUNEER MOHAMMED RASHED ALATEIBI ( United Arab Emirates ) said the pandemic brought to light major challenges facing the international community and the need to advance the principle of the responsibility to protect. Preventing mass atrocities is the individual responsibility of States and also requires collective action by the international community, she said, calling on all States to respond to situations of atrocity crimes in accordance with international law. “Military intervention must be the last resort to advance the responsibility to protect,” she stated, going on to support the initiative to limit the use of the veto power within the Security Council in instances of mass atrocities. To further increase its effectiveness, the Council must promote the creation of early warning systems and increase efforts to protect minority groups. Women play a key role in advancing peace and security, she said, highlighting the need to fully involve women in peacebuilding initiatives, including in the Arab region and Africa.

DAMIANO BELEFFI ( San Marino ) said adoption of draft resolution “L.82” is critical to maintaining the responsibility to protect firmly within the agenda of the General Assembly. Expressing concern over deteriorating humanitarian situations across the world, he voiced support for fact-finding missions that play central roles in holding perpetrators of atrocity crimes accountable. Reaffirming his commitment to the obligations of international human rights law, he said the International Criminal Court plays a key role in upholding the responsibility to protect, also going on to express support for initiatives to voluntarily limit the use of the veto in the Security Council in cases of mass crimes. He voiced deep concern over attacks against peacekeepers, journalists and human rights defenders, which play a central role in reconciliation efforts and in early warning mechanisms to prevent atrocity crimes. “In many cases we have failed to prevent atrocity crimes,” he lamented, adding that fragile societies have been weakened by the pandemic and that poverty and instability can lead to atrocity crimes. Therefore, the international community must remain fully committed to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

CHO HYUN ( Republic of Korea ) expressed support for mainstreaming the responsibility to protect principle throughout the United Nations. Encouraging States to support today’s draft resolution, he said it can advance dialogue on the prevention of atrocity crimes, especially at a time when the pandemic has exacerbated the widening gap between commitments and the reality of risks. Highlighting several priority areas, he said impunity must end to prevent the recurrence of such crimes. In this regard, States have the primary responsibility to prosecute perpetrators, with the international community providing the requisite assistance. While the Security Council must strengthen its own efforts to respond to and address the risk or commission of mass atrocities, its current dynamic prevents it from taking timely action, he said, encouraging States to continue to support the French-Mexican initiative on veto restraint. States must make better use of human rights processes, he said, pointing to such ideas to further prevention efforts as regular Security Council briefings by the High Commissioner for Human Rights and adequately funded peacekeeping operations.

KYAW MOE TUN ( Myanmar ) said that although the debate was thematic and not about a specific State, it was “extremely hard not to relate relevance of the topic to what has been happening in my country”. From 1 February 2021, the Myanmar military has been conducting a systematic and targeted campaign of attacks against the civilian population, he stated. The military has extra-judicially and summarily executed almost 800 civilians, tortured hundreds more and subjected them to inhuman and degrading treatment and punishment, using live ammunition and assault weapons, with children among the victims. He noted the National Unity Government has provided relevant United Nations human rights bodies with more than 500,000 pieces of documentary evidence of crimes against humanity being committed against the civilian population by the military.

The military’s conduct confirms that it has no intention of abiding by its international law obligations, he said, and in a world governed by the rule of law, cannot legitimately represent Myanmar. As the junta has disregarded calls from the international community, he urged the Council and United Nations to take “the responsibility to protect the people of Myanmar from the possible crimes against humanity committed by the military”. The Council should not rule out Article 42 intervention, he said, appealing for nine initiatives, including no-fly zones in relevant areas, targeted sanctions against the military and its businesses, and a global arms embargo. It is also crucial to provide humanitarian assistance and hold accountable those responsible for atrocity crimes. He further called for recognition of the National Unity Government as the legitimate representative of the people of Myanmar.

VALENTINE RUGWABIZA ( Rwanda ) said that amid current trends, it is important to recognize that risk factors are known to increase in fragile communities. Urging the Office on Genocide Prevention and the Responsibility to Protect to provide timely information and thematic briefings among the wider United Nations membership, she welcomed and strongly encouraged States to support the draft resolution, but added that: “We cannot debate theories and principles when civilians are being massacred.” In terms of Governments using State forces to commit or allow atrocities, she said the United Nations cannot stay quiet while the body responsible for maintaining peace and security fails to act. Prevention starts with breaking the deafening silence and indifference when mass atrocities are being committed, she said, adding that prioritizing prevention remains as critical as ever before.

Recalling Rwanda’s post-conflict recovery, she said efforts hinged on home-grown solutions that remain the foundation of peace today. Rwanda supports the Secretary-General’s emphasis on prevention, which should be an integral part of national, regional and international mechanisms. Justice and reconciliation are just some areas where States can invest to foster peace. Combating hate speech, including online, is critical, she said, recalling Rwanda’s experience with this issue. Highlighting the importance of accountability and fully-funded peacekeeping operations, she said Rwanda’s contributions are informed by its own bitter history and the United Nations failure to act on the 1994 genocide. Citing a message from President Paul Kagame, she said: “We have the power to ensure that what happened never happens again.”

MAITE DE SOUZA SCHMITZ ( Brazil ), recognizing the pandemic’s effects that have uncovered vulnerabilities, expressed support for the Secretary-General’s call for a global ceasefire. Outlining priorities to prevent atrocity crimes, including targeted domestic measures, she said legal clarity and precision are also needed when implementing the responsibility to protect. Raising concerns about some elements of the Secretary-General’s report, she said the definition of atrocity crimes has not been agreed upon. While the four crimes mentioned in the 2005 World Summit outcome document are certainly atrocious, so are other actions. Moving forward, the draft resolution represents a need to collectively discuss the implementation of the responsibility to protect and to include the issue on the Assembly’s agenda. Given the current landscape, it is high time for Member States to discuss the effective operationalization of the responsibility to protect.

ION JINGA ( Romania ), associating himself with the European Union and the Group of Friends on the Responsibility to Protect, stressed that preventing atrocity crimes must be a primary objective of all Member States and expressed full support for mandate holders advancing the responsibility to protect at the United Nations. Romania remains committed to the universality of human rights as a key element in the prevention of atrocity crimes and supports the inclusion of a mass atrocity dimension in the work of the Human Rights Council. He acknowledged the need to combat hate speech at all levels to ensure accountability. Recognizing the relevance of early action as it relates to the responsibility to protect, he urged increased efforts to protect civilians in situations of conflict. Turning to draft resolution “L.82”, he encouraged all Member States to vote in favour of the text to ensure discussions on the responsibility to protect remain front of mind at the General Assembly.

FIONA WEBSTER ( Australia ) said that the international community shares the goal of preventing atrocity crimes and voiced her support for the adoption of “L.82” to ensure the responsibility to protect remains on the Assembly’s agenda. Reaffirming the indivisibility of the principles of the United Nations, she encouraged the Secretary-General to include updates on the implementation of previous recommendations in future reports related to the responsibility to protect. “We must do more to fully integrate the responsibility to protect across the whole of the United Nations System,” she stated, further encouraging Security Council members to consider possible situations of atrocity crimes as early as possible. Further on the work of the Council, she called for wide support of the initiative to voluntarily limit the use of the veto within the chamber in situations of mass atrocities.

CHRISTIAN BRAUN ( Luxembourg ) said the situation regarding the responsibility to protect the prevention of genocide, war crimes, ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity has hardly changed since 2005, as reflected in the statement delivered by the representative of Myanmar. Human rights, enshrined in the United Nations Charter and international law, cannot be flouted with impunity. The General Assembly and the Human Rights Council are the correct platforms to address the responsibility to protect, with the Security Council doing its part. The role of civil society also has an important role, he said, adding that Luxembourg will vote in favour of the draft resolution, which sends a strong message to support collective commitments.

MARK ZELLENRATH ( Netherlands ), associating himself with the European Union, voiced his delegation’s support for the resolution before the Assembly as preventing atrocity crimes is one of the United Nations core tasks and the very reason it was founded. Stressing that ensuring a continuous, constructive and sustainable dialogue on prevention and protection requires making the responsibility to protect a standing item on the Assembly’s agenda, he warned that the effects of COVID-19 — an increase in hunger, poverty, unemployment and instability — may further exacerbate human rights violations and lead to violent conflict. Additionally, he said, should signs indicate that atrocity crimes are taking place, the Security Council has the responsibility to respond. Populations should be protected and universal human rights must be respected, at all times. He also underlined the importance of combating impunity and exchanging best practices on the strengthening of pillars I and II of the responsibility to protect doctrine, and the crucial role to be played by the High Commissioner on Human Rights, who should brief both the Human Rights Council and the Security Council with available data.

MARIE CHATARDOVÁ ( Czech Republic ) said the three pillars of the responsibility to protect must be fully implemented. Ensuring accountability represents an important tool to prevent a recurrence of atrocity crimes. Mediation, sanctions and other measures must also be at hand in prevention efforts, with human rights at the centre. The pandemic has highlighted continuing inequalities, and the responsibility to protect remains a crucial area of focus. In terms of accountability, the International Criminal Court plays a critical role to end impunity. Expressing support for the draft resolution, she said hearing all voices on this important issue is essential to prevent such crimes.

STEFANO STEFANILE ( Italy ), associating himself with the European Union and the Group of Friends of the Responsibility to Protect, called for stronger early warning tools that can detect the first signs of disruption. Peacekeeping mandates must include references to the protection of civilians. A cross-cutting strategy that links different United Nations agendas — such as human rights, women, peace and security, and sustainable development — is also required. “Strengthening civil society and building pluralistic and inclusive societies provides the best safety net from mass atrocities,” he said. For its part, the Assembly should discuss the responsibility to protect on a regular basis to advance the agenda and to promote and protect human rights.

KOUSSAY ALDAHHAK ( Syria ) said certain countries continue to destroy and occupy while others attempt to protect civilian lives. Turning to the situation in Palestine, he noted that the occupying Power authorities continue to evict Palestinians from their homes and continue to conduct aerial bombardments of Gaza. “Where are the defenders of the responsibility to protect?” he asked, warning of double standards in how the principle is implemented in relation to the situation in the Middle East. “There are deep divisions regarding the responsibility to protect,” he declared, asking why early warning systems were not in place as terrorists conducted atrocities in Syria. The international community must admit that the United Nations has failed to uphold its own Charter; only then can an honest discussion on the responsibility to protect take place. He concluded by calling on Member States to vote against draft “L.82” and by stating that nobody is safe from the abuses of certain States.

AZRIL BIN ABD AZIZ ( Malaysia ) voiced dismay that, despite the broad endorsement of the Secretary-General’s call for a global ceasefire made early in the COVID-19 pandemic, conflict-related risks of atrocity crimes continue to rise. Also expressing concern over the rapid and alarming increase in hate speech and incitement to violence in the past few years, he declared: “There is no doubt that the responsibility to protect starts at home.” As building national capacities for prevention remains a key priority, the international community should, as appropriate, encourage and help States to exercise that responsibility, including by working with national institutions in advancing prevention. The principle of State sovereignty and consent must, however, remain paramount when considering international assistance. Partners should bear in mind that every country differs in terms of its political system, historical background, socioeconomic conditions, and religious, ethnic and cultural makeup. Stressing that non-military solutions should always be the first option, he joined others in calling for restraint in the use of veto powers at the Security Council in cases of atrocity crimes, and said the “responsibility to protect” principle still requires in-depth discussions to elaborate clear definitions before being accepted as an international norm.

SAŠA JUREČKO ( Slovenia ), associating herself with the European Union and the Group of Friends on the Responsibility to Protect, warned the Assembly that incitement to violence and hate crimes are on the rise because of the pandemic and urged adherence to the Secretary General’s call for an immediate global ceasefire to protect vulnerable populations in situations of conflict. “Prevention remains the key in protecting populations from situations that may lead to mass atrocity crimes,” she noted, calling on Member States to spare no effort to systematically invest in preventing atrocity crimes. To that end, Slovenia supports the French-Mexican initiative calling on the permanent Council members to voluntarily refrain from using their veto power in situations of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity. These efforts will be further enhanced using preventive diplomacy and increased efforts to deliver on the promise to leave no one behind, she said, concluding by voicing support for the development of a legal instrument to enhance accountability of perpetrators responsible for committing atrocity crimes.

GYULA MIKE ( Hungary ) associating himself with the European Union and the Group of Friends on the Responsibility to Protect, voiced support for adoption by consensus on draft resolution “L.82”, which would allow for substantive discussions on the right to protect at the General Assembly. Noting that the pandemic has exacerbated factors that could lead to atrocity crimes, he welcomed efforts to integrate the principle across the United Nations system. Further to that end, Hungary is leading efforts to develop education initiatives to prevent mass atrocities, including the creation of a regional network to address intolerance, group hatred and violence among young people. “We are committed to strengthen the network of right to protect global focal points,” he declared, closing by voicing support for efforts to voluntarily limit the use of the veto in the Security Council in cases of mass atrocities.

YOLANNIE CERRATO ( Honduras ) said Member States have a unique opportunity to foster a constructive dialogue based on the 2005 World Summit. Welcoming both the draft resolution and the Secretary-General’s latest report, she said international cooperation must be boosted to tackle the many challenges facing developing countries, especially in light of the pandemic. The responsibility to protect must also be linked with strengthening international peace and security and ensuring the full participation of women and youth in all sectors of society. Honduras joined the Secretary-General’s appeal for a global ceasefire, as peace is critical during a global health crisis. At national and regional levels, Honduras has worked with the military, Government institutions, civil society and academia in advancing human rights and the prevention of genocide and mass atrocities.

MATHU JOYINI ( South Africa ) said the pandemic has exacerbated existing vulnerabilities, with a surge in hate speech and violence towards targeted groups, and State and non-State actors continuing to violate human rights principles, from weaponizing food supplies to committing systematic sexual violence. Post-pandemic recovery plans must include preventing atrocities alongside broader efforts, including the 2030 Agenda and the African Union’s 2063 Agenda. Innovative measures are needed to address increasingly complex concerns. The Council must act swiftly to prevent conflict and address threats facing populations. Equally important is addressing the root causes and shaping inclusive responses. The Office on Genocide Prevention and the Responsibility to Protect must engage the United Nations membership and provide recommendations. South Africa is engaged with various platforms and will use its position to address any challenges in countries faced by conflict. Today’s meeting is more critical than ever before as the world strives to protect people from these atrocious crimes. Turning to the Israel-Palestine conflict, she underlined the clear duties of occupying Powers and discouraged double standards regarding the responsibility to protect.

PHILIPPE KRIDELKA ( Belgium ), associating himself with the European Union and the Group of Friends on the Responsibility to Protect, stressed that the debate on the responsibility to protect is fully in line with commitments made by Member States over the past two decades. As such, the General Assembly must continue to discuss the principle, he said, declaring that State sovereignty does not preclude the responsibility to protect. Efforts must now focus on ways to operationalize the principle, he said, pointing to the ongoing crises in Syria and Myanmar as priorities that must be addressed. Beyond the primary role of States, the international community must intervene when national authorities manifestly fail to protect their populations. The Security Council has a central role to play in how the responsibility to protect is applied, he said, calling for closer ties between the Security Council and Human Rights Council to better respond to mass atrocities. “In the event of a mass atrocity, the Council must shoulder its responsibilities,” he said.

GEORG HELMUT ERNST SPARBER ( Liechtenstein ), associating himself with the European Union and the Group of Friends on the Responsibility to Protect, said addressing mass atrocities must be a matter of urgency for the General Assembly and not simply a matter of theoretical disputes. In committing to the principle, the international community must fulfil obligations to address violations when State authorities are unable to protect their populations. He warned that the Security Council is failing to address mass atrocities, adding that the organ has unmatched potential to support the responsibility to protect. However, the Council’s working methods limit its capacity to respond to mass atrocities. As such, he called for a change to the political culture within the Security Council and for the General Assembly to take a strong stance in cases when the Security Council fails to act in the face of atrocity crimes.

NAM HYOK KIM ( Democratic People’s Republic of Korea ) said that the responsibility to protect a people from genocide, war crimes, ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity falls entirely under the sovereignty of the concerned State, and that such sovereignty is sacred and inviolable. The responsibility to protect commitment violates the principles of respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity and non-interference in internal affairs enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations, and “is none other than a sophism to justify the interference in internal affairs of small and weak countries.” He further stressed that genocide, war crimes, ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity are not attributable to a State’s inadequate ability to protect its people, but rather to flagrant encroachment upon the sovereignty of a State. He urged the United Nations to no longer tolerate any sinister schemes for interventions in other countries under the pretext of the responsibility to protect commitment, and added that the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea will vote against draft resolution “L.82”.

OMAR KADIRI ( Morocco ) said the United Nations has come a long way in advancing the responsibility to protect. Among the pillars of the principle is a State’s responsibility to protect its own population. However, the international community must step in when a State needs help in this regard. Combating hate speech is essential, as is strengthening judicial capacities among States to end impunity. Citing several other examples of key prevention tools, he said the universal periodic review reports submitted to the Human Rights Council continue to be an effective mechanism. The rule of law and the implementation of international law are also important, he said, pledging his delegation’s support for efforts to promote peace and prevent conflict.

CARLOS AMORÍN ( Uruguay ), expressing support for the draft resolution, welcomed the Secretary-General’s latest report and voiced support for the French-Mexican initiative on veto restraint in the Security Council. Prevention approaches should consider examining the root causes of conflict. At the same time, accountability is critical, as is ending impunity for perpetrators of atrocity crimes. The Security Council must make every effort to protect civilians and to prevent such crimes. As such, Uruguay has tirelessly insisted that the Council refer such cases to the International Criminal Court. Uruguay is part of the Group of Friends for the Responsibility to Protect and other initiatives to advance common goals.

YASHAR T. ALIYEV ( Azerbaijan ) acknowledged that the prevention of atrocity crimes remains a constant global challenge. Although international norms and standards have significantly developed over the years, the prevention of atrocity crimes has not always been consistent, he warned, adding that ongoing double standards hamper the operationalization of the responsibility to protect. Noting that in the early 1990s Armenia unleashed full scale war on Azerbaijan, he said occupying forces conducted crimes against humanity and that some 4,000 people remain missing because of Armenian aggressions. Numerous appeals to hold Armenia accountable for atrocity crimes remain unheeded resulting in ongoing aggressions by that country, including the shelling of residential neighborhoods which resulted in the death of 101 civilians, including a dozen children. While hostilities have recently ceased, intolerance is deeply rooted in Armenia, he stated, stressing that peace is only possible by advancing the agenda of peacebuilding and reconciliation.

INDIRA GUARDIA GONZÁLEZ ( Cuba ) declared that the responsibility to protect is not a principle, instead it is a notion that has not yet received consensus within the international community. Discrepancies in interpretation continue to hamper discussions on the matter, she warned, adding that the definition of atrocity crimes is being used selectively. Only when the international community reaches consensus on this terminology can proper discussions take place regarding the responsibility to protect. She called on the international community to clearly define the criteria being applied when discussing the responsibility to protect and how to avoid the notion from being used to advance interventionist agendas. She said the principle of the free consent of States must be upheld and that the international community must focus on addressing the root causes of conflict, which are exacerbated by an unfair international order. “The notion of the responsibility to protect hides another approach to advance interventionism,” she warned the Assembly.

SAMUEL MONCADA ( Venezuela ), reiterating a State’s central role as the guarantor of its population’s security, called for justice in cases of atrocities. However, existing mechanisms are selectively applied among States that use military action under the guise of protection. Colonial theories made it possible to loot natural resources instead of “protecting” populations, and today, the same Powers that claimed to help to “save” nations have destroyed them instead. Aggressions against Venezuela include an incident in 2019 when a State used humanitarian efforts as an excuse to invade, which was later proven to be a military operation aimed to pressure his country in what amounts to colonial aggression with a humanitarian rhetoric. Wondering who is protecting the Palestinian people today, he said Israel continues to be the occupying Power, but there is a selective application of the responsibility to protect, which only serves colonialism. In Colombia, thousands of people have disappeared, but there are no discussions on the responsibility to protect, even when the United States maintains military bases there. At the same time, European and United States military Powers are imposing unilateral pressure on 29 countries through sanctions and other damaging acts. As such, he rejected the inclusion of this item on the Assembly’s agenda and the related draft resolution, calling on all Member States to holistically implement the Charter to uphold peace, independence and human rights.

ELENE AGLADZE ( Georgia ), welcoming today’s discussion, said preventing these crimes remains an imperative despite additional challenges related to the pandemic. Even with the call for a global ceasefire, conflicts rage on worldwide. Meanwhile, systematic exclusion and hate speech must be addressed, she said, expressing support for the Human Rights Council and its work. Regrettably, the Russian Federation’s occupation of Georgian territory prevents her country’s citizens from enjoying human rights every day, with violations ranging from kidnapping to killings. The continuous installation of barbed-wire fences and increasing restrictions on the freedom of movement are additional grave concerns. Voicing support for the French-Mexican initiative limiting veto use in the Council, she said Georgia supports the principle of the responsibility to protect and its full implementation.

MHER MARGARYAN ( Armenia ) stated that addressing and countering hate speech remain crucial priorities in the genocide-prevention agenda. Such speech — along with instances of racial and ethnic profiling and the denial, justification or glorification of past crimes — constitute detectable early warning signs that, unaddressed, can lead to further violence. Noting the Secretary-General’s report’s observation that national prevention efforts require addressing the legacy of the past, he said that a history of continued violations of fundamental human rights and identity-based violence is often at the heart of crimes against humanity. The brutal, large-scale violence unleashed amidst the global pandemic in “an attempt to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict by force” led to the most intense and destructive escalation in the region since the 1990s. Armenia repeatedly alerted the international community about the hate speech and racist rhetoric dominating the political discourse in Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan’s continued failure to release numerous prisoners of war and civilian hostages, ongoing territorial incursions and widespread State-led campaign dehumanizing Armenians demonstrate that genocidal ideology “does not merely belong to history”. He condemned such actions as an affront to the values, ideals and principles of the United Nations.

OLEKSIY ILNYTSKYI ( Ukraine ) said that the pandemic heightened the risk of atrocity crimes and thus highlights the relevance of the responsibility to protect. He agreed that the prevention of mass atrocities requires sustained efforts to build resilient societies through the promotion of the rule of law and human rights. Unfortunately, some countries are failing to uphold their commitments under the responsibility to protect. He reiterated that the responsibility to protect is being abused by certain States to advance interventionist agendas, pointing to the Russian Federation’s actions in Crimea as a clear example of violations of the spirit of the principle. Human rights and humanitarian investigation missions are central to upholding the responsibility to protect as they can identify early warning signs of mass atrocities, he stated. Turning to the Security Council, he urged reform to avoid misuse of the veto power and expressed support for the initiative to voluntarily limit use of the veto in cases of mass atrocities and went on to call for States engaged in cases of mass atrocities to not be allowed to use the veto power.

CAROLYN ABENA ANIMA OPPONG-NTIRI ( Ghana ), associating herself with the Group of Friends of the Responsibility to Protect, said the increasing risk factors and the perpetuation of atrocity crimes justify the “dispassionate consideration of the principle” as well as its formal inclusion on the Assembly’s agenda. Describing the responsibility to protect principle as an expression of a political and moral commitment and a blueprint for action to prevent and end genocide, war crimes, ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity, she said an effective preventive mechanism requires robust legislative and institutional mechanisms girded by international law. To that end, Ghana supports the work of the International Criminal Court and the Human Rights Council, as well as the latter’s universal periodic reviews which are useful for conducting national risk assessments. She also called for continuous, transparent engagement and partnerships with various stakeholders and attention to the compounding effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on vulnerable populations, while outlining the work of Ghana’s National Peace Council and other country-level initiatives to those ends.

BRIAN PATRICK FLYNN ( Ireland ), aligning himself with the European Union and the Group of Friends of the Responsibility to Protect, said that his country knows from lived experience that women play a transformative role in the prevention of violence, in mediation and in peacebuilding. He stressed the importance of implementing the women, peace and security agenda to achieve women’s full participation and leadership in the prevention and resolution of conflict, and of pursuing accountability for conflict-related sexual violence to which women and girls are especially vulnerable. Recalling the Secretary-General’s report indicating that systematic human-rights violations, widespread impunity, exclusion and discrimination all increase the risk of atrocity crimes, he said that protection of human rights is essential to the work of prevention. To that end, Ireland has long supported international human-rights bodies and monitoring mechanisms. He added that accountability mechanisms — including the International Criminal Court — play a crucial role in deterring future abuses and in allowing societies to heal and progress.

RICHARD M. MILLS, JR. ( United States ) noted that while States have the primary responsibility to protect vulnerable groups, some States fail to uphold this responsibility. As evidenced in the conflict in the Tigray region of Ethiopia, women and girls face the disproportionate impact of atrocities, he said, adding that when a State fails to protect its citizens, the international community must consider how to step in. “We must all work to prevent these terrible acts from happening in the first place,” he declared, stressing that the United States is working to strengthen prevention mechanisms by enhancing initiatives that identify early warning signs of atrocities. However, atrocities still happen, he warned, calling for increased efforts to ensure perpetrators of atrocities are held accountable. “Nothing is more important than preventing atrocities and holding those who commit them to account,” he said, closing by urging all Member States to vote in favour of draft resolution “L.82.”

LACHEZARA STOEVA ( Bulgaria ) said the United Nations is facing serious challenges to advancing the responsibility to protect. Too few heeded the Secretary-General’s call for a global ceasefire and the pandemic has added new risk factors to the outbreak of violence and atrocities. As the world endeavours to build back better, the concept of the responsibility to protect should reaffirm its relevance in all three United Nations pillars — peace and security, human rights, and development. Guided by this understanding, Bulgaria upholds the responsibility to protect values as a current member of the Human Rights Council and the Economic and Social Council. Holding an annual debate and considering the Secretary-General’s reports on the matter will advance discussions to protect civilians, she said, calling on Member States to vote in favour of the draft resolution.

XING JISHENG ( China ) raised a range of concerns, including various definitions of certain elements of the responsibility to protect principle, which are not conducive to maintaining a constructive discussion on the matter. He expressed hope that countries will continue to convene informal discussions to achieve a consensus on the issue. Achieving the 2030 Agenda is the best way to eliminate poverty and promote development, thus contributing to conflict prevention. In doing so, the United Nations Charter must be respected. Meanwhile, the international community should prioritize dialogue, with a view to resolving and preventing conflicts.

MOHAMMAD GHORBANPOUR NAJAFABADI ( Iran ) said the international community must do its part to prevent conflict, genocide and crimes against humanity. The Security Council must do more to fulfil its mandate. Far from a consensual understanding of the responsibility to protect as a notion, controversy remains over its definition. The primary responsibility to prevent such crimes lies with States, as outlined in the United Nations Charter and international law. The international community, including the Security Council, must do its part to prevent atrocities. Prevention also involves promoting sustainable development and poverty eradication. There is no pretext for the use of force against States in attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of sovereign nations. Support for the perpetration of atrocities against the Palestinian people is the most recent example of the uneven implementation of the responsibility to protect. Informal groups, and not the General Assembly, would be a more efficient forum to achieve consensus on this concept, he said, disassociating himself from the request to include this item on the Assembly’s agenda.

VANESSA FRAZIER ( Malta ), associating herself with the European Union, underlined the need to strengthen early warning and prevention mechanisms which embrace inclusivity and recognize the crucial role of women and young people in building cohesive, resilient and tolerant societies. In those contexts where the international community may fail to prevent atrocity crimes, priority must be given to accountability, both as a measure of justice as well as a deterrent. “Impunity begets impunity, and it is our duty to prevent this,” she said, reiterating Malta’s support for the International Criminal Court, the United Nations Office on Genocide Prevention and the Responsibility to Protect and the Secretary-General’s two Special Advisers on genocide prevention and the responsibility to protect.

AYSE INANÇ ÖRNEKOL ( Turkey ) noted that the Secretary-General’s reports point to progress towards the operationalization of the responsibility to protect and highlighted that incitement to violence and hate speech are potential early warning indicators of atrocity crimes. Welcoming efforts to strengthen prevention mechanisms, she noted that when prevention efforts fail, United Nations organs must be prepared to act effectively. To that end, inaction within the Security Council can result in civilian casualties as is being witnessed with the current situation in Palestine. Turning to draft resolution “L.82”, she said the text must not be used to reinterpret well-established principles in international law. The responsibility to protect rests with State institutions, she echoed, calling on all Member States to become parties to the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

MARTÍN JUAN MAINERO ( Argentina ) reiterated his support for the Secretary-General’s call for a global ceasefire to create the necessary conditions to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic. Argentina is deeply concerned about the increasing incitement to violence against minority groups around the world, he declared, noting that this trend heightens the need to promote the responsibility to protect. “Any initiative by the international community to prevent mass atrocities must be in line with international law and the United Nations Charter,” he assured the Assembly, adding that effective prevention mechanisms must take into account the input of civil society organizations. To effectively prevent crises, States must develop tools to identify risk factors and to issue early warnings, he said, stressing that such mechanisms must be balanced.

MARIA PAULA PERDOMO ( Chile ) said the pandemic highlights the fact that global problems call for global solutions, and that it is the duty of a State to provide guarantees of non-repetition, as part of a transitional process. Reaffirming her support for the United Nations Office for Genocide Prevention and the Responsibility to Protect, she welcomed the inclusion of the issue on the agenda of the General Assembly and reaffirmed her commitment to the prevention of mass atrocities.

RABAB FATIMA ( Bangladesh ) expressed support for the International Criminal Court in cases of atrocities. Turning to the Secretary-General’s latest report and its summary of actions being taken, she said there is not enough information on how effective such efforts are. Bangladesh has hosted 1 million Rohingya people who have faced ethnic cleansing in Myanmar repeatedly since the 1990s, despite clear warning signs over the years. Not enough has been done to prevent these repeated crimes under the responsibility to protect principles. The Rohingya population in Bangladesh has been there for decades and efforts must focus on their guaranteed safe return. Bangladesh will continue to work with the United Nations to address these and related concerns and to ensure that genocide and atrocities never happen again.

PETER MOHAN MAITHRI PIERIS ( Sri Lanka ) said discussing the concept of the responsibility to respect requires caution and restraint. State sovereignty must be respected above all, as the primary responsibility to protect rests with the nation itself and not with the international community. “We must guard against the misuse of such a doctrine,” he said, pointing to examples of pretexts used for interventions in the Middle East. Given that only the Security Council can decide on an international intervention, he said the concept is an aspiration that is at odds with the fundamental principle of the United Nations itself. Certain permanent Council members are not in agreement on certain issues, demonstrating the weakness of the concept as a “principle”. If the Council wanted to, it could have stopped conflicts around the world, but instead, the concept of the responsibility to protect is riddled with contradictions, he said, highlighting a cocktail of existing mechanisms already available to deal with such issues.