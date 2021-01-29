General Assembly Takes Note of Secretary-General’s Report, as It Concludes Debate on Organization’s Work, Priorities for 2021

Delegates Stress Need for Equitable Vaccine Distribution, Renewed Multilateralism

The General Assembly concluded its discussion of the Secretary-General’s report on the work of the United Nations today, taking note of his report (document A/75/1), as delegates resoundingly called for a renewed multilateralism that prioritizes the needs of countries in varying degrees of distress as they struggle to emerge stronger than ever from the onslaught of COVID-19.

Nowhere was the call for greater engagement more forceful than in appeals for unfettered and equitable access to a vaccine, which, many speakers reiterated, is a global public good. “Making vaccine accessible to all will be a true acid test of global collaboration,” Nepal’s representative emphasized, urging the extension of greater support to least developed, landlocked and small island developing States in addressing the colossal impact of the coronavirus. Renewed multilateralism demands a more agile, innovative, transparent and inclusive United Nations, he added.

On that point, Botswana’s representative pointed out that the Organization was able to summon its comparative advantage to deliver emergency rescue packages to many countries, despite the degraded multilateral spirit and its own liquidity crisis. However, the pandemic held back its potential to “do even more”, he cautioned. He went on to state that Botswana shares the Secretary-General’s view that a “very radical approach” is needed to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, emphasizing that related activities should derive from continental frameworks, notably the African Union Vision 2063 on “The Africa We Want”.

Syria’s representative, among other delegates from conflict-affected countries, stressed that the lessons learned from COVID-19 must guide international efforts. Returning to the old ways promoted by some dominant countries — including the imposition of sanctions and flagrant interference in the domestic affairs of other States — is not viable.

Indeed, Fiji’s representative said, as the United Nations shapes its work programme, success will hinge on countries doing their part to “turn the tide”, alongside the Assembly, the G7, G20 and international financial institutions. “We completely support multilateralism,” he said, pointing to the “particularly enhanced” set of vulnerabilities facing small islands that require special attention.

Also speaking today were representatives of Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Armenia, Azerbaijan and Bangladesh.

Statements

GHANSHYAM BHANDARI ( Nepal ), urging more support to help least developed, landlocked developing and small island developing States address the impact of COVID-19, said that “making vaccines accessible to all will be a true acid test of global collaboration”. With preparations for the fifth United Nations Conference on Least Developed Countries under way, it will be most important that the next programme of action focus on bolstering productive capacity and accelerating structural transformation in those countries, he emphasized. As a country aspiring to graduate from the least-developed category, Nepal underlines the need for adequate and predictable financing, with developed countries fulfilling their official development assistance (ODA) and concessional financing commitments, he said, calling for full implementation of the Paris Agreement on climate change, coupled with easy access to climate financing. More broadly, he acknowledged the Secretary-General’s call to action on human rights, launched during the forty-third session of the Human Rights Council, and called for complete elimination of weapons of mass destruction. He went on to state that congruity between mandate and resources is “a must” for the success of peace operations. Renewed multilateralism demands a more agile, innovative, transparent and inclusive United Nations, he stressed.

PETER MOHAN MAITHRI PIERIS ( Sri Lanka ) said the Secretary-General’s report puts into perspective the shared progress of countries in a delicate, fluid global landscape, highlighting the unfinished agenda of development and reform. COVID-19 presents a valuable opportunity for the world to reboot itself on a development path that is in harmony with nature and the environment, he noted, emphasizing that, as important as developing vaccines is, establishing a global order that guarantees the non-recurrence of calamities of the present magnitude. He underscored the importance of multilateralism, saying that by working together, “we can accomplish many things”. Small States like Sri Lanka have taken on the responsibility — and remain committed to — fulfilling the Sustainable Development Goals, he said, adding that the Government’s people-centred approach prioritizes the alleviation of poverty. He went on to express regret that the Assembly has yet to agree on a common definition of terrorism, hampering efforts to formulate a convention. He called more broadly for a geographically diverse United Nations workforce and for ensuring the transparency of all actions undertaken by the system.

ELIE ALTARSHA ( Syria ) said the lessons learned from COVID-19, including the exposure of humanity’s fragilities and weaknesses, must guide international efforts in the future. Returning to the old ways promoted by some dominant countries — including the imposition of sanctions and flagrant interference in the domestic affairs of other States — is not viable, he emphasized, warning that many innocent civilians will continue to die as world leaders stand idly by, should the old ways continue. Noting that his own country and Cuba continue to suffer under sanctions simply because their opinions differ from those of the dominant Powers, he stressed that what Syria needs is not food assistance but the ability to grow its own food and manage its own affairs without having its resources stolen. Regrettably, Syria has become a country where many others send their terrorist “human waste”, he said, requesting that the Secretary-General compel countries to fulfil their obligation regarding foreign terrorist fighters still on Syrian soil. He also called attention to a recent Israeli aggression that killed members of a Syrian family and constitutes a violation of international law.

MOHAMMAD KURNIADI KOBA ( Indonesia ), associating himself with the 28 January statement delivered on behalf of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), welcomed the entry into force of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, on 22 January. He also praised the swift response of United Nations peacekeeping missions to COVID-19, noting that, as one of the Organization’s largest troop contributors, Indonesia remains concerned about continued attacks on peacekeepers. Turning to the staffing of United Nations offices and departments, he rejected proposed changes, saying they would lead to the nationals of certain countries being exclusively considered for positions in the Secretariat. He went on to underline the need to protect people around the globe from the ongoing spread of COVID-19, including by appropriate use of information and communications technologies and preventing their exploitation for counterfeiting medical goods, trafficking in persons and other malign activities. There is also a need to provide support to essential workers on the front lines of the pandemic, he said, citing the Assembly’s resolution on seafarers in the context of COVID-19 as a good example.

MHER MARGARYAN ( Armenia ), noting that the pre-planned aggression against the people of Nagorno-Karabakh in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic took a heavy toll on civilians, expressed appreciation for the Secretary-General’s strong support for the cessation of hostilities and for the urgent resumption of dialogue under the auspices of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group Co-Chairs. He added that, in reforming the United Nations system, the Secretary-General should aim to strengthen the independence of its agencies and departments, particularly in the area of humanitarian action, thereby eliminating opportunities for the Organization to become hostage to manipulation or to the narratives of authoritarian regimes.

COLLEN VIXEN KELAPILE ( Botswana ), associating himself with the African Group, said the United Nations was able to summon its comparative advantage to deliver emergency rescue packages to many countries, despite the degraded multilateral spirit and its own liquidity crisis. But the pandemic held back its potential to “do even more”, he cautioned. Endorsing the Secretary-General’s view that a “very radical approach” is needed to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, he commended the Organization’s efforts in mainstreaming a disability perspective and gender parity, including in senior management positions. “But we are keen in seeing similar achievements on the overall geographical diversity of the UN workforce, in all categories and particularly at decision-making levels,” he emphasized, pledging greater engagement by his delegation on details of the recently launched Geographical Diversity Strategy and its implications. Pointing out that Africa’s development is an established priority of the United Nations, he welcomed the continued focus of the Organization’s work programme on supporting the continent’s special needs. Its activities must be properly aligned with key programmes and derive from the continental frameworks, mainly the African Union’s Vision 2063 on “The Africa We Want”, he stressed. Expressing support for the work of the Secretariat entities, such as the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), the Office of the Special Adviser on Africa (OSAA) and the Department of Global Communications, he said his delegation will work with the African Group to ensure that OSAA’s mandate and capacities are fit for purpose so that the Secretary-General receives quality advice on Africa’s challenges.

YASHAR T. ALIYEV ( Azerbaijan ) noted that the pandemic unleashed unprecedented suffering, straining health-care systems, highlighting the deficiencies of the global response and testing the shared commitment to create a more effective United Nations. In that context, he said the Assembly’s thirty-first Special Session on COVID-19 was a testament to Members States’ unwavering respect for multilateralism. He went on to stress that the importance of ensuring affordable, equitable access to medical equipment, supplies and vaccines as a global public good cannot be overstated. Coherent global responses, with the United Nations at their core, are the most efficient way to address challenges, from pandemics and climate change to forced displacement and migratory flows, he said. Recalling the 9 November 2020 trilateral statement by the President of Azerbaijan, the Prime Minister of Armenia and the President of the Russian Federation (document S/2020/1104), he said that it opened a new era of prosperity in the region and aims to ensure the safe, dignified return of thousands of people. He agreed with the Secretary-General that the preservation of common purposes and principles is as important as ever, saying that strict compliance with them will pave the way to making 2021 a year of possibilities.

SATYENDRA PRASAD ( Fiji ), associating himself with the Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS), endorsed the Secretary-General priorities, saying the United Nations system must work with the global community to tackle three “pandemics” — health, socioeconomic and planetary. The underlying factors at play across all of them are the same, he added, noting that it is equally true that, across all three, the most vulnerable suffer most, often catastrophically. As the United Nations shapes its hopeful work programme, success will hinge on Member States doing their part to “turn the tide”, in concert with the Assembly, the G7, the G20 and the boards of international financial institutions, he said. Small island States are among the most affected by the three “pandemics”, he said, pointing out that many faced COVID-19 with health systems already degraded by climate-induced illnesses, such as dengue fever, typhoid and measles. The climate crisis — characterized by biodiversity collapse — has also had multiple effects on the islands, he said. “We completely support multilateralism,” he said, proposing large-scale vaccinations in small islands, given the costs and logistics involved. “Small island developing States have a particularly enhanced set of vulnerabilities and they need special attention, therefore, in how we respond to them.” In that context, he endorsed the Secretary-General’s call for debt relief, realization of special drawing rights and concessionary financing.