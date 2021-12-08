Filling Vacancies in Five Subsidiary Bodies, Economic and Social Council Also Approves Nominations for Two Others, Elects Vice-President of 2022 Session

The Economic and Social Council today elected a Vice-President for its 2022 session and countries to fill five outstanding vacancies in its subsidiary bodies. It also approved nominations for 24 experts to the Committee for Development Policy as well as two countries for the Committee for Programme and Coordination and adopted an oral decision relating to its 2022 agenda.

The Council first elected Suriya Chindawongse (Thailand) as Vice-President for its 2022 session to fill the vacancy left by Vitavas Srivihokof (Thailand), who has completed his tenure in New York.

Next, it adopted the following oral decision: “The Economic and Social Council, recalling its decision 2022/300 on the adoption of the agenda of the Council for its 2022 session (E/2022/1), decides to include in the agenda of the 2022 session, under agenda item 18 entitled “Economic and environmental questions”, the sub-item entitled “Human settlements.”

The Council then elected Malta from the Western European and other States in a secret ballot to the International Narcotics Control Board for a term beginning on 8 December and ending on 1 March 2025 to fill a vacancy arising from the resignation of Colombia.

To the Committee for Development Policy, it approved the Secretary‑General’s nominations of 24 experts (listed in document E/2022/9/Add.1) for a three-year term beginning on 1 January 2022.

Next, it elected the Dominican Republic from the Latin American and Caribbean States to the Commission on Population and Development for a term beginning on 8 December and expiring at the close of the Commission’s fifty-seventh session in 2024.

To the Commission for Science and Technology for Development, the Council elected Israel from the Western European and other States in a secret ballot for a term beginning on 8 December and expiring on 31 December 2024.

The Council then nominated the Dominican Republic for a term beginning on 8 December and expiring on 31 December 2023, and France for a three-year term beginning on 1 January 2022, for election by the General Assembly to the Committee for Programme and Coordination.

Next, it elected Bulgaria, Cote d’Ivoire and Trinidad and Tobago to the Committee for the United Nations Populations Award for a three-year term beginning on 1 January 2022, and the Netherlands to the Programme Coordinating Board for a three-year term beginning on 1 January 2022.

To the Programme Coordinating Board of the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), the Council elected Norway to complete the term of office of Denmark, beginning on 1 January 2022 and expiring on 31 December 2023.

Finally, it elected Latvia to the Organizational Committee of the Peacebuilding Commission for a term beginning on 8 December and expiring on 31 December 2022, or until it ceases to be a member of the Economic and Social Council.

The Council will meet again at 10 a.m., on 14 December to hear a briefing on the outcomes of the twenty-sixth session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, known as COP26.

Voting Results

International Narcotics Control Board

Number of ballot papers: 48 Number of invalid ballots: 0 Number of valid ballots: 48 Abstentions: 0 Number of members present and voting: 48 Required majority: 25 Number of votes obtained: Malta 30 Colombia 11 Niger 2 Angola 2 Ghana 1 Mali 1 Senegal 1 Mali 0

Commission for Science and Technology for Development