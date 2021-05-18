Economic and Social Council (operational activities segment)

Note: Owing to the liquidity crisis and the current COVID-19 pandemic impacting our Organization, only a partial summary of statements made in today’s meetings of the Economic and Social Council is available at this time. The complete summary will be issued later as Press Release ECOSOC/7047.

The United Nations development system is better positioned thanks to recent reforms but more can and must be done to improve its effectiveness at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has wiped out a decade of achievements in some countries, delegates told the Economic and Social Council today at the opening of its three-day segment on operational activities for development.

The 2021 segment, held virtually due to pandemic restrictions, focused on the theme “Amplifying the United Nations development system’s impact in support of the Decade of Action”. During the segment, held annually to take stock of the state of the Organization’s development activities, the 54-member Council will consider the latest progress reports and convene 10 sessions for delegates to share ideas, concerns and questions on themes centred on how best to proceed in reform efforts, especially given the pandemic’s deep and wide-reaching effects.

“This past year has been unlike any other in living memory,” Secretary-General António Guterres said in a keynote address. Stressing that the COVID-19 pandemic has taken 3 million lives and pushed 131 million people into extreme poverty, with billions losing their livelihoods overnight, he said the most vulnerable were disproportionately affected worldwide. In some cases, decades of progress have been reversed. The pandemic has shone a spotlight on international cooperation, with massive shortages exposed in international financing solidarity and vaccine equity — but also highlighting the potential of cooperation for development, and the resilience of people.

Presenting his report and vision for the continuation of United Nations reform and the implementation of the 2020 quadrennial comprehensive policy review in times of crisis (document A/76/75), he said COVID-19 has also been a litmus test for the new Resident Coordinator System and the repositioned United Nations development system, “a test we have passed with a solid score”. Under the leadership of resident coordinators, 121 immediate socioeconomic response plans were rolled out covering 139 countries and territories, supporting Governments with a rapid, coherent and well-coordinated United Nations development system response. Developing countries provided positive feedback, with 90 per cent of developing Member States agreeing that resident coordinators helped ensure a coherent United Nations response to the pandemic, and also with national ownership.

He said feedback from programme country Governments in 2019 and 2020 shows they overwhelmingly agree that since the launch of the repositioning reform in 2018, country teams are more relevant, and coordinators more effective, which “gives us confidence we are moving in the right direction in repositioning the United Nations system”. The Resident Coordinator System is working at full capacity, in better engagement with the United Nations regional economic commissions, which he called a “true revolution” in the United Nations system. It is better positioned to provide responses to specific country contexts, especially small island developing States, with the office for the North Pacific on track. He reported progress in securing more efficient business operations, with $100 million freed up for operational activities rather than spent on bureaucratic costs. Still, with the world facing the ongoing effects of COVID-19, development activities must go further.

The COVID-19 Financing for Development Initiative undertaken with the Governments of Canada and Jamaica “shows what can be done”, he said, adding it is “high time to accelerate” activities at the country level, with liquidity reaching States that most need it. Vulnerable middle-income countries still face a deeply uneven playing field, he noted, requiring greater funding of the Resident Coordinator System in particular. He expressed concern that the United Nations development system relies on a small number of contributors, with deep cuts to reform funding when it is needed most. Appealing to Governments to further capitalize the Joint Sustainable Development Goals Fund, he noted that in 2018 Member States agreed on a tripartite model, but resident coordinators faced a $70 million shortfall in 2020, and voluntary contributions are missing targets. “This is not predictable. Nor is it sustainable,” he said. A well-resourced Resident Coordinator System is essential to bridge gaps in poverty eradication, he stressed, calling on Member States to commit together on a path forward. “We can do what is necessary to go further — together,” he said.

Council President Munir Akram (Pakistan) said, in opening remarks, that the session’s main objective is to review the functioning of the United Nations reform structure to determine how well its development system is responding to the countries it is designed to help. The three-day segment will focus on reviewing the system, which has been put to the ultimate test by the COVID-19 pandemic. Even as developing countries struggle, the United Nations has responded with alacrity, with national response programmes engaging partners from the World Bank to the World Health Organization (WHO). Facing this global health challenge, the United Nations system worked, and valuable lessons have been learned.

The Assembly has recognized that progress has been made to make the United Nations development system more impactful, he said, adding that review processes are identifying key policy areas, from education to vaccine deliveries, as reflected in the Secretary-General’s latest report. However, challenges remain, as a decade of development gains have been wiped out in some countries during the pandemic, he said.

To address some of these concerns, two session were held. In the morning, an interactive dialogue with the Secretary-General covered challenges and strategies related to ongoing United Nations reform. Chaired by the Economic and Social Council President, the session heard from Member States who shared lessons learned, offered suggestions for key actions and asked the Secretary-General for a progress report on various areas of concern, from COVID-19 vaccination campaigns to system-wide gender equality.

In the afternoon, an interactive dialogue with Deputy Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed focused on the report of the Chair of United Nations Sustainable Development Goals on the Development Coordination Office and the new Resident Coordinator system. Asking a range of questions, Member States focused on what has been achieved, the next steps forward and how best to strengthen United Nations system-wide results in support of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The Economic and Social Council will meet again at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, 19 May, to continue its work, including a dialogue with executive heads of the United Nations development system on the theme “Moving from architecture to results”.

Session 1

During an interactive dialogue with António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, chaired and moderated by Council President Mr. Akram, Member States shared proposals, suggestions and the special challenges facing the world amid the COVID-19 pandemic. They also asked for details about a range of ongoing reform efforts and how to make the United Nations more responsive to Member States’ needs, from COVID-19 vaccination campaigns to effective funding models.

The representative of Australia , speaking also for Canada and New Zealand, asked about recent progress on gender equality. Noting that more must be done to bring together development, peace and related efforts for effective joint action, she asked for an update on advancing a collective approach.

The representative of Guatemala , on behalf of the Like-Minded Group of Supporters of Middle-Income Countries, emphasized that more coordination is needed for further development gains, including strengthening regional partnerships. Pointing out that middle-income countries contribute one third of the global gross domestic product (GDP) and are important drivers of the economy, he asked about how the special needs of these nations are being addressed.

The representative of Guinea , speaking on behalf of the “Group of 77” developing countries and China, said fit-for-purpose initiatives must be results-oriented. Anticipating the review of the Resident Coordinator System, he asked about progress in terms of respecting national ownership, plans and policies. A focus on deliverables must guide further progress, particularly at a time when many countries are grappling with the pandemic. Challenges must be addressed, including the way programmes are funded, he said, asking Member States to adjust contributions accordingly.

The representative of Antigua and Barbuda , speaking on behalf of the Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS), aligning himself with the Group of 77, highlighted members’ special needs and relentless challenges, from natural disasters to economic shocks. Noting with appreciation the Secretary-General’s special attention to the needs of small island States, including enhancing multi-country offices and convening a new funding round, he said these nations must receive assistance both for pandemic recovery and for mitigation, calling on the international community to continue to consider as a matter of urgency the special circumstances they face.

The representative of the United States asked about how the results of reform of the Resident Coordinator System can be better shared with the United Nations membership and how the Organization could improve its accountability to Member States.

The representative of the United Kingdom expressed support for further refinements of the role of resident coordinators and enhanced coordination among United Nations agencies. Conflict analysis can also be used and adapted for programme planning, and improved understanding of challenges can help with better responses, she said, asking about steps being taken to ensure that country team efforts match a nation’s needs.

The representative of the Russian Federation said the United Nations can and should do more to track and address harmful sanctions that have negative humanitarian consequences. Noting gains made across the development system, he asked about the best way to structure work regarding COVID-19 vaccination programmes.

Responding to these comments and queries, Mr. GUTERRES first said that gender equality has been a focus at the United Nations, with a parity strategy being implemented across the system. However, gender equality is something the country offices must also do, and progress is moving very quickly in this area. Turning to concerns raised by groups of States, he said the concept that middle-income countries do not need funding because of their GDP level must change. There is a clear perception that country teams are working in line with national goals. At the same time, the funding gap in voluntary contributions must be addressed. The United Nations has been focusing on a range of actions regarding small island developing States, including debt and liquidity matters, to better respond to ever more complex funding needs.

Reform efforts are moving forward, but funding is needed, he continued. There is little appetite to contribute to common funds, he said, noting the need for less earmarked funding. In terms of joint efforts, he said peace and development advisers are funded by voluntary contributions to ensure an effective human rights approach is included in programmes and strategies. The universal periodic reviews represent an effective tool in assessing human rights. Efficiency gains are possible in several areas, but some agencies have shown resistance because they are used to doing it themselves, he said, adding that progress in this area would be helped by donors who make common-fund contributions. Regarding COVID-19, he said vaccination efforts include the consideration of global proposals, from strengthening the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) initiative financially to launching a related emergency task force.

Also participating in the dialogue were representatives of Morocco, Bangladesh, Mexico, Japan, Norway, Cuba, Portugal, Fiji, Republic of Korea and Indonesia, as well as the European Union.

[…]