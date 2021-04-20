Economic and Social Council (Plenary)

Note: Owing to the liquidity crisis and the current COVID-19 pandemic impacting our Organization, only a partial summary of today’s meetings of the Economic and Social Council is available at this time. The complete summary will be issued later as Press Release ECOSOC/7040.

The Economic and Social Council, acting without a vote, adopted three decisions today, including one setting out the theme of its upcoming humanitarian affairs segment, while also electing members to 15 subsidiary bodies.

By the decision titled “Theme of the humanitarian affairs segment of the 2021 session of the Economic and Social Council” (document E/2021/L.14), that event — scheduled for Geneva from 23 to 25 June — will focus on “Strengthening humanitarian assistance to face the challenges of 2021 and beyond: mobilizing respect for international humanitarian law, inclusion, gender, innovation and partnerships”.

In the decision titled “Economic and Social Council event to discuss the transition from relief to development” (document E/2021/L.13), the Council decided that the title of that informal activity on 22 June will be “Preventing the looming risk of multiple famines and addressing rising acute food insecurity: taking action to save lives and reduce people’s needs, risks and vulnerabilities through closer humanitarian, development and peacebuilding collaboration”.

By the decision “Extension of the deadline for the submission of quadrennial reports by non-governmental organizations in general and special consultative status with the Economic and Social Council in 2021” (document E/2021/L.15), the Council extended that deadline until 1 July.

The Council also elected members to — and filled outstanding vacancies on - the following bodies: Statistical Commission; Commission on Population and Development; Commission on the Status of Women; Commission on Narcotic Drugs; Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice; Committee for Programme and Coordination; Intergovernmental Working Group of Experts on International Standards of Accounting and Reporting; Executive Board of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF); Executive Board of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS); Executive Board of the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN-Women); Executive Board of the World Food Programme (WFP); Committee for the United Nations Population Award; Programme Coordinating Board of the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS); Commission for Social Development; and the International Narcotics Control Board.

The Economic and Social Council will reconvene at a date and time to be announced.

Organizational Matters

