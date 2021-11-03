Deputy Secretary-General Hails State of Lower Saxony’s Innovative Contributions Tackling Climate Change, in Video Message Celebrating Seventy-Fifth Anniversary

Following is the text of UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed’s video message to the seventy-fifth anniversary of the State of Lower Saxony, Germany, in Hannover, Germany, today:

It is a pleasure to send you my warmest greetings on the seventy-fifth anniversary of the State of Lower Saxony.

Lower Saxony is one of the most innovative regions in the world, especially in environmental and sustainable energy technologies. The world benefits from your innovations as we work together to tackle global challenges: From COVID-19, worsening climate change and dramatic biodiversity loss, to growing hunger, persistent poverty and deepening inequalities.

I am grateful for Lower Saxony’s active contribution to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development — our global blueprint for creating a better world for all. “Niedersachsen 2030” is a visionary plan with practical recommendations that can make a real difference for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and the Paris Agreement, in Lower Saxony and beyond.

I am particularly encouraged by the engagement of all generations in Lower Saxony on climate change. The activism and leadership of young people is making a difference. We can all make a difference. The United Nations is fully committed to working with you to connect the local with the global and together achieve a sustainable, resilient and safe future for all.

Happy birthday, Lower Saxony! I wish you another 75 years of inspiring progress as a global force for good.