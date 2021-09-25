Push Leaders to Fund Zero Hunger, Transform Food Systems, Ensure Vaccines for All, Deputy Secretary-General Tells Participants at Global Citizen Event

Following are UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed’s remarks at the Global Citizen event today:

Hello, Global Citizens.

In Asia, Latin America, Africa and the rest of the world, you don’t have to look far to find a family that doesn’t know where their next meal will come from. Hunger is on the rise everywhere — and we need to rise up to fight it.

Famine is a growing reality for millions more affected by conflict, COVID and climate change. But famine and hunger alongside poverty are not just about an absence of food. They are about an absence of decisive action by leaders. A lack of solidarity and empathy — to end conflict, tackle climate change, address exclusion, and fix a broken global food system.

Earlier this week, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres sounded the alarm. He told leaders that the world must wake up — are you ready to wake up? Are you ready to wake up? We must get serious. And act fast. I am asking you to join the United Nations in that wake-up call.

As global citizens, call, text or tweet G20 and other leaders. Push them to fund zero hunger. Transform food systems. Get vaccines to all, and I mean everyone. Support economic recovery in all countries, but especially developing countries.

And I ask each of you to put your money where your mouth is. Support more nutritious and more sustainably produced food. Buy and consume only what you need. Continue to defend the planet and defeat poverty. Help us in keeping the promise of the Sustainable Development Goals.

Our messages are shared around the world, including a stage in Lagos, Nigeria, and the brilliant Femi Kuti. Like you, I’m excited to hear our next artist — he’s a voice for all generations and my fellow Nigerian — Burna Boy.