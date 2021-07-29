Effective Recovery from Pandemic Requires Investing in Teachers, Digital Learning, Deputy Secretary-General Stresses in Message to Global Education Summit

Following is the text of UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed’s video message to the Global Education Summit: Financing the Global Partnership for Education, 2021-2025, in London today:

I send warmest greetings to the Global Education Summit from the Secretary-General, on whose behalf I am delivering this message.

We are in the middle of an education crisis. The COVID-19 pandemic is already contributing to greater educational inequality, and a surge in child labour and child marriage. A year ago, more than 90 per cent of the world’s students — 1.6 billion young people — were out of school. Some 156 million are still affected by closures. Nearly 25 million may never return.

Education is central to the 2030 Agenda, as a human right, a global public good, and the bedrock of more inclusive, resilient and sustainable societies. An effective recovery from the pandemic requires investment in teachers, in digital learning, and in systems that are fit for the future.

The Secretary-General urges all in the international community to support the replenishment of the Global Partnership for Education — our best chance to prevent the reversal of progress on education by providing more equitable, effective and catalytic global finance.

Let’s make sure every young person receives the education they deserve. The Secretary-General and I send you our very best wishes for a successful Summit.