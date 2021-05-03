Deputy Secretary-General Praises Private Sector, as International Organization of Employers/Development Coordination Office Launch New ‘Playbook’

Following is the text of UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed’s video message to the launch of the International Organization of Employers/Development Coordination Office “Playbook”, today:

Ladies and gentlemen,

I am pleased to join you in launching this “Playbook” to strengthen collaboration between United Nations resident coordinator offices, country teams, and employer and business organizations. I congratulate the International Organization of Employers and the Development Coordination Office for creating this new tool. The Playbook’s guidance and examples of best practice will help employers to engage with the United Nations and find entry points for dialogue.

This resource also offers United Nations representatives a better understanding of the strategic role of employers in advocating for change, and in mobilizing assets and expertise to support sustainable development. From social protection and gender equality to climate action, private sector advocacy and leadership can have a significant impact on policy decisions.

COVID-19 has reminded us all how interdependent we are, and how desperately we need to work together to deliver on the Sustainable Development Goals and the 2030 Agenda. Our joint efforts, including through the United Nations Global Compact, can help Governments create enabling policy environments for the Sustainable Development Goals.

For more than a century, the International Organization of Employers, alongside the International Labour Organization, has played a critical role in developing socioeconomic policies, international labour standards and workplace solutions. Let’s now build on that history. Let us strengthen our work together as we support and collaborate with Governments to deliver on our promise to future generations — to build a world where no one is left behind.