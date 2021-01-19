Deputy Secretary-General Calls for Frank Assessment of Global Education in Video Message to Working Group Tackling Reforms

Following is the text of UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed’s video message for the inception meeting of the Working Group on the reform of the global education cooperation mechanism, held today:

It is my pleasure to join you today for the inception of this new Working Group. I want to thank the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) for its work thus far and I extend that gratitude to all of you who are coming together to strengthen global education cooperation.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause deep disruption in our societies and economies.

But, it has also brought a surge in political awareness of the enormous gaps in education, opened our eyes to latest technologies and new possibilities, and brought the global education community together — through UNESCO’s Education Coalition, the Secretary-General’s Policy Brief, the Save our Future Campaign and the extraordinary Global Education Meeting.

We must build on this in 2021. Now is the time to deliver. To do so, we need a frank assessment of where we stand right now. Bill Gates recently said that global education is today where global health was 30 years ago.

And there is no denying that global and national support and action on addressing education challenges is nowhere near where it needs to be: A funding gap of some $200 billion per year for low- and middle-income countries. A teacher shortage of some 69 million. A fundamental problem with quality, with more than half of 10‑year-olds in low- and middle-income countries not learning to read a simple text. And a fragmented ecosystem of partners — United Nations, international financial institutions, donors, national Governments — that has not yet become more than the sum of its parts.

In this regard, I am encouraged to see that this review is aiming high. It can help clarify roles and responsibilities; bridge the gap between policy, politics and financing; support changes in practice, implementation or funding decisions; and facilitate better delivery on the ground, leveraging the reformed United Nations development system.

Let us draw on the expertise of all stakeholders and build stronger, more diverse partnerships, breaking down silos and fostering a spirit of solidarity and efficient cooperation.

As the Secretary-General says, education is the greatest equalizer of them all — a key to unlocking peace and prosperity and to strengthening the social contract. 2020 saw us regain some momentum. The replenishment of the Global Partnership for Education together with a strong push to reimagine education in 2021 can allow us to go even further.

And so, too, can the work this group is starting today. We must stay focused on keeping the promise we made to each and every learner in 2015. You can count on my unwavering support to deliver on the “2030 Agenda and Education” for future generations. Thank you.