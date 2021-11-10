Seoul to Host Twentieth Republic of Korea-United Nations Joint Conference on Disarmament, Non-Proliferation Issues, 11-12 November

NEW YORK, 10 November (Office for Disarmament Affairs) — The Republic of Korea–United Nations Joint Conference on Disarmament and Non‑Proliferation Issues will take place in Seoul, Republic of Korea, from 11 to 12 November, with 2021 marking the annual meeting’s twentieth anniversary.

The event is organized by the Government of the Republic of Korea and the United Nations Office for Disarmament Affairs. “Since 2002, the so-called ‘Jeju Process’ has been providing a platform for dynamic and frank discussions on various issues on disarmament and non-proliferation,” said Izumi Nakamitsu, Under‑Secretary-General and High Representative for Disarmament Affairs. “I hope that this jubilee marks a milestone for the next decades to come.”

Together with Ham Sang‑wook, Deputy Minister for Multilateral and Global Affairs in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea, the High Representative will open the in-person Conference, held in full compliance with COVID-19 regulations. About 40 representatives of Governments and intergovernmental organizations, research institutes and think‑tanks will participate in the two-day meeting.

Titled “Twenty Years of Achievements and Future Aspirations”, the 2021 Conference will focus on how the disarmament and non-proliferation landscape has changed over the past two decades, and take stock of the successes, setbacks and lessons learned, as well as priority issues in the years ahead. Participants will hear assessments on the current state of the nuclear disarmament and non‑proliferation regime and expectations ahead of the tenth Review Conference of the Treaty on the Non‑Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, to be held from 4 to 28 January 2022 in New York.

Exploring current challenges to international security, disarmament, non‑proliferation and arms‑control issues, both on the global stage and at the regional level, the Conference has become an important forum for open and constructive exchanges of views among participants from around the world.

The Conference is financed by the Government of the Republic of Korea, including through its voluntary contributions to the United Nations Office for Disarmament Affairs.

For further information, please contact Ji Yeon Rho of the United Nations Office for Disarmament Affairs at email: ji.rho@un.org.