StepUp4Disarmament Campaign Invites Youth to Run, Walk in Support of Global Efforts to Ban Nuclear Testing

NEW YORK, 16 July (Office for Disarmament Affairs) — Nearly 2,000 nuclear tests have taken place since testing began on 16 July 1945, with affected communities around the world continuing to endure the biological, ecological and cultural consequences.

In commemoration of the International Day against Nuclear Tests and the thirtieth anniversary of the closure of the Semipalatinsk nuclear test site, the Office for Disarmament Affairs in partnership with the Permanent Mission of Kazakhstan to the United Nations has launched the #StepUp4Disarmament Youth Campaign.

It aims to raise awareness of the devastating health consequences of nuclear testing through an emphasis on physical activity, recognizing that sport plays a crucial role for many young people across the world.

The #StepUp4Disarmament Youth Campaign provides a space to connect with others through a shared interest, challenge oneself to reach our full potential and build friendships and solidarity. It invites young people to utilize their sporting passion and ability through either running 8.29 kilometres or walking 10,900 steps (an approximate equivalent) to raise awareness of the International Day against Nuclear Tests on 29 August 2021, and its mission to ban nuclear tests.

Youth of all nationalities between the ages of 18 and 29 are invited to take part in the #StepUp4Disarmament Youth Campaign within their local communities. Family, friends and others of all ages can join and provide support.

Participants can register beginning 16 July, the date marking 76 years since the world’s first nuclear test. The #StepUp4Disarmament run or walk will take place on the International Day against Nuclear Tests, on 29 August. Special #StepUp4Disarmament “race bibs” will be provided for participants to download, print and personalize, providing a unifying symbol for those participating around the world.

The campaign is organized by the Office for Disarmament Affairs #Youth4Disarmament initiative, which seeks to educate, engage and empower young people to make their contribution to disarmament and sustaining peace, as national and global citizens.

For more information, please visit: www.youth4disarmament.org, or contact Soo Hyun Kim, Political Affairs Officer, at email: youth4disarmament@un.org.