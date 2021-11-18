New Permanent Representative of Cabo Verde Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Cabo Verde to the United Nations, Júlio César Freire de Morais, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Before his latest posting, Mr. Freire de Morais was National Director for Political Affairs and Cooperation in his country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs since 2017, having previously held the position from 2015 to 2016. In the latter year, he was the Chief Executive Officer of Cabo Verde Investments, a tourism and investment agency, for several months.

Between 2005 and 2015, Mr. Freire de Morais was Ambassador to China, accredited concurrently to Japan beginning in 2012. He was previously Cabo Verde’s National Least Developed Countries Graduation Team Leader, from 2002 until 2005.

Mr. Freire de Morais held several Government positions, including General Director for International Cooperation (1999-2005) and General Director for Planning and Studies (1998-1999), in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He was also Chargé d’ affaires “en pied” at his country’s embassy in the Russian Federation from 1994 until 1997.

Born in 1959, Mr. Freire de Morais holds a master’s degree in international relations from the State University of T. G. Chevtchenko, Kiev, in what was then the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics.