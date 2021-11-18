New Permanent Representative of Republic of Moldova Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of the Republic of Moldova to the United Nations, Gheorghe Leucă, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Before his latest appointment, Mr. Leucă was Ambassador-at-Large in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Integration from August through October 2021, having previously been appointed Secretary of State within the same Ministry in 2019.

He was his country’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan, and concurrently to Georgia, Iran and India, from 2016 to 2019, and Deputy Director-General of the Department for Multilateral Cooperation within the Foreign Ministry from 2012 until 2016.

Mr. Leucă was Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations from 2009 to 2012; Director of the Foreign Ministry’s United Nations and Specialized Agencies Division from 2007 to 2009; and Chief of the Administrative Section and Operations Manager of the United Nations Office/United Nations Development Programme in the Republic of Moldova from 1999 to 2007.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Leucă was Deputy Director of the United Nations and Specialized Agencies Division in the Foreign Ministry from 1998 to 1999 and First Secretary of his country’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations from 1995 until 1998.

Mr. Leucă has master’s degrees in international law from Moldova State University in Chisinau and in international relations from the National School of Political and Public Administration Studies in Bucharest, Romania. He is also a journalism graduate of Moldovan State University.

Born on 22 May 1957 in Milești, Nisporeni District, Republic of Moldova, he is married and has one child.