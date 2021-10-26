New Permanent Representative of Albania Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Albania to the United Nations, Ferit Hoxha, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Before his latest appointment, Mr. Hoxha was his country’s Ambassador and Permanent Delegate to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in Paris between March 2018 and October 2021.

He served as Director-General for Political and Strategic Issues in Albania’s Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs from November 2015 to March 2018. He was Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York and non-resident Ambassador to Cuba from 2009 until 2015.

Mr. Hoxha also served as Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs from 2006 to 2009, during which time he represented Albania on the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) from 2007 to 2008.

He was Ambassador to France and non-resident Ambassador to Portugal, Algeria and Monaco from 2001 to 2006; Ambassador to the European Union and Belgium, as well as non-resident Ambassador to Luxembourg from 1998 to 2001; and Director for Multilateral Relations at the Foreign Ministry from 1996 until 1998.

In 1995, Mr. Hoxha was a counsellor at his country’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York.

A graduate of the University of Tirana in Albania, he also studied at the Netherlands Institute of International Relations in The Hague, as well as the University of Maryland’s Center for International and Security Studies, Georgetown University and the University of California in the United States.

* This supersedes Press Release BIO/4103 of 5 August 2009.