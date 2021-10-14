New Permanent Representative of Peru Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Peru to the United Nations, Manuel Rodríguez Cuadros, presented his credentials to the Secretary-General today.

Before his latest appointment, Mr. Rodríguez Cuadros, who served as Minister for Foreign Affairs of Peru from 2003 to 2005, was the country’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), from 2012 to 2018.

He served as Peru’s Ambassador to the Plurinational State of Bolivia, from 2008 to 2009; Permanent Representative to the United Nations and other International Organizations in Geneva, from 2005 to 2006; President of the Andean Council of Foreign Relations and Secretary Pro Tempore of the South American Community of Nations, in 2005; and Secretary Pro Tempore of the Rio Group in 2004.

In addition, Mr. Rodríguez Cuadros was Peru’s Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs, from 2001 to 2003; Permanent Representative to the Organization of American States (OAS), in 2001; and Alternate Permanent Representative to the United Nations and other International Organizations, from 1998 to 2000. Among additional Government posts, he served as Advisor to the Minister for Foreign Affairs (1998), Director-General of Planning (1991-1992) and Director-General of Coordination (1990-1991).

He was President of the United Nations Commission on Human Rights in 2006 and President of the Conference on Disarmament in 2005. He has also served as President of the Latin American Institute of International Law and International Relations, and as a professor of political science and international relations at Ricardo Palma University in Lima, Peru.

Mr. Rodríguez Cuadros holds a master’s degree in international law and international relations from the University of Paris V in France, a master’s degree in international relations from the Diplomatic Academy of Peru, and a bachelor’s degree in law and political science from the National University Mayor de San Marcos in Lima, Peru.