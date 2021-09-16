New Permanent Representative of Burkina Faso Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Burkina Faso to the United Nations, Seydou Sinka, presented his credentials to the Secretariat today.

Before his latest appointment, Mr. Sinka served as Secretary-General of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs, Cooperation, African Integration and Burkina Faso Citizens Living Abroad, from February 2021 to August 2021. He was Secretary-General of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation from April 2018 until February 2021.

Mr. Sinka was Chargé d’affaires ad interim at Burkina Faso’s Embassy in Washington, D.C., between November 2014 and March 2018, having been First Counsellor at the mission from August 2013 until October 2014.

He was Director of Studies and Planning in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Cooperation from November 2011 to July 2013, having held positions in the Ministry of Economy and Development, between December 2004 and June 2007, and the Ministry of Economy and Finance, from June 2007 until November 2011.

Mr. Sinka holds a master’s degree in international and comparative environmental law from the Université de Limoges in France, which he attended from 2006 to 2007, having previously studied at the École Nationale d’Administration et de Magistrature in Yaoundé, Cameroon, from 2000 to 2003 and the Université de Ouagadougou in Burkina Faso from 1991 to 1996.

Born in Bobo-Dioulasso, Burkina Faso, on 19 August 1970, he is married and has one child.