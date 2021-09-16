New Permanent Representative of Germany Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Germany to the United Nations, Antje Leendertse, presented her credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Before this latest appointment, Ms. Leendertse was the State Secretary of Germany’s Federal Foreign Office, a post she took up in April 2019. She also served as her country’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the Office of the United Nations and other international Organizations in Geneva, from 2017 to 2018. She was also, from 2015 to 2017, Ambassador and Head of the Task Force for the 2016 Chairmanship of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

Ms. Leendertse has held a range of senior positions with the Federal Foreign Office throughout her career, including Ambassador and Federal Government Commissioner for Disarmament and Arms Control (2014-2015); Ambassador and Special Envoy for Eastern Europe, the Caucasus and Central Asia (2012-2014); and Head of Division for the Western Balkans (2009-2012). She was also Deputy Head of Mission at Germany’s Embassy in Helsinki, Finland, from 2007 to 2009. She also worked at Germany’s Embassy in London from 2005 to 2006.

Born in 1963, Ms. Leendertse earned a master’s degree in medieval and modern history, Romance languages, economics and philosophy from the University of Cologne.

She is married and has one child.