New Permanent Representative of Palau Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Palau to the United Nations, Ilana Seid, presented her credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Before her appointment, Ms. Seid was the founder and CEO of the online retail company Sunday-Morning.com, which she launched in 2018.

Among other private sector business experience, Ms. Seid worked as a software engineer and technology project manager for assembled brands at TheLine.com, between 2012 and 2014, and also as an investment banking associate at Nomura Securities from 2010 to 2012. In 2011, she also managed that company’s India Analytics Group. She was an analyst at Nomura Singapore/Lehman Brothers Singapore (2008-2010) and at Lehman Brothers Asia (2007-2008).

In 2005, Ms. Seid was an intern at Palau’s Permanent Mission in New York.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Stanford University in the United States.