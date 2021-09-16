New Permanent Representative of Seychelles Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Seychelles to the United Nations, Ian Madeleine, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Mr. Madeleine has been an ambassador representing Seychelles since June 2021, before which he served as the Government’s Director of Regional Affairs, responsible for Regional Security and Maritime Affairs, starting in March 2021.

Between 2019 and 2021, he was Director of Maritime Affairs at the Protocol, Treaties, Consular and Maritime Affairs Division. He was Director of Protocol in that division from 2017 to 31 December 2018.

Mr. Madeleine served in various foreign postings, including Second Secretary at the Seychelles Embassy in Paris (2015-2017). He was also Second Secretary in the International Relations Division, responsible for Western Europe (2014-2015).

He holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and history from Edith Cowan University in Perth, Australia, and a diploma in secondary education (social science) from the National Institute of Education in Seychelles.

Born in 1985, Mr. Madeleine is married.