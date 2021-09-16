New Permanent Representative of Jamaica Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Jamaica to the United Nations, Brian Wallace, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Before his latest appointment, Mr. Wallace was the Director of S. Manley Wallace & Sons Ltd, a tourism, hospitality, entertainment, real estate and construction firm in Jamaica, beginning in 2015. He was a legal officer with the company between 1990 and 2005. Among other experiences in the private sector, he served as Director of Human Resources at Issa Hotels and Resorts in Jamaica from January to October 2015.

A lawyer by training, Mr. Wallace has also held various positions within the United Nations system. Between 2013 and 2015, he helped to manage the Office of Administration of Justice in New York, Geneva and Nairobi. From 2010 to 2013, he worked at the United Nations Management Evaluation Unit, conducting more than 400 management evaluations of contested decisions on behalf of the Secretary-General. In addition, he served as a legal adviser to the Senior Trial Attorney and Chief of Prosecutions at the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda, from 2007 until 2009.

Mr. Wallace was in private legal practice between 1995 and 2005, specializing in matters related to trade, employment and contracts. From 1998 to 2002 he was a Senator in Jamaica’s Parliament.

He earned a certificate of legal education, as well as a master’s and bachelor’s degrees in law.