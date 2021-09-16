New Permanent Representative of Egypt Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Egypt to the United Nations, Osama Mahmoud Abdel Khalek Mahmoud, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Before his latest appointment, Mr. Mahmoud served as Permanent Representative to the African Union and the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) between October 2018 and August 2021.

Having been appointed Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs in July 2016, he was in charge of African affairs until October 2018. From July 2011 to July 2016, he was posted to the United Nations in New York as Deputy Permanent Representative, after having served as a counsellor in the Cabinet of the Minister for Foreign Affairs since June 2009.

Mr. Mahmoud was also dispatched to the African Union in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, as Deputy Permanent Representative, serving between July 2005 and June 2009, and was Third Secretary in the Permanent Mission to the League of Arab States from October 1998 until January 2000.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Cairo University in 1988.

Born on 27 January 1966, Mr. Mahmoud is married and has two children.