New Permanent Representative of Sierra Leone Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

Fanday Turay, the new Permanent Representative of Sierra Leone to the United Nations, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Before his latest appointment, Mr. Turay served as Security Adviser at the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) in the Syrian Golan and brings 14 years of experience in United Nations peacekeeping to his new position. He chaired the National Commission for Privatization in Sierra Leone in 2019.

In 2009, Mr. Turay was appointed Special Assistant to the Chief of Staff at the Office of Military Affairs in the United Nations Department of Peacekeeping Operations. Before that, he served as Legal Advisor at his country’s Ministry of Defence and as a brigade commander in the national armed forces between 2008 and 2011. From 2006 to 2008, he was a battalion commander.

In the 1990s, he assumed various posts, including Chief of Personnel Manning Joint Forces Headquarters, Aide-de-Camp to the Head of State and Military Adviser to the Permanent Mission of Sierra Leone to the United Nations in New York. He also participated in the Economic Community of West African State (ECOWAS) Monitoring Group in Liberia, in both command and staff roles.

A lawyer by profession, Mr. Turay holds master’s degrees in international transport and maritime law from the London Metropolitan University and also in international affairs from the University of Ghana. He also earned a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of West London.

Born on 23 September 1967, he is married and has three children.