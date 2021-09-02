New Permanent Representative of Jordan Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Jordan to the United Nations, Mahmoud Daifallah Hmoud, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Before his latest appointment, Mr. Hmoud served as his country’s Ambassador to Singapore, beginning in 2018, as well as non-resident Ambassador to Viet Nam. In addition, he has been a member of the International Law Commission since 2007.

Mr. Hmoud served as Legal Adviser and Director of the Legal Department in Jordan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates in Amman, between 2016 and 2018. He held the same post in 2013, from 2006 to 2009 and from 1999 until 2001. Between 2013 and 2015, he was Senior Deputy Permanent Representative at Jordan’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York.

Among other high-level positions, Mr. Hmoud has served as Director of the Negotiations Coordination Bureau at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates (2013), and Deputy Chief of Mission at Jordan’s Embassy in the United States (2010-2013). He was a legal adviser to the Nuclear Energy Commission (2007‑2009); legal adviser at Jordan’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations (2001-2006); and legal adviser to the Office of Prince El-Hassan bin Talal (1994-1999).

Mr. Hmoud earned two master’s degrees in law from George Washington University and the Franklin Pierce Law Center, respectively, both in the United States. He also holds a diploma in international human rights from Lund University in Sweden.