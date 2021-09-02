New Permanent Representative of Poland Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Poland to the United Nations, Krzysztof Szczerski, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Before his latest appointment, Mr. Szczerski was Secretary of State in the Chancellery of the President of Poland between August 2015 and July 2021, during which time he was Head of the International Policy Office, from April 2021 to July 2021, and Head of the President’s Cabinet, from April 2017 until January 2021.

Mr. Szczerski was a member of the Lower Chamber of Parliament between 2011 and 2015; a political adviser to the European Parliament from 2010 to 2011; a member of the Council of the Civil Service from 2009 to 2010; Undersecretary of State in the Office of the Committee for European Integration from 2007 to 2008; and Undersecretary of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 2007.

His service included appointments as adviser on European integration and international politics at the Ministry of Health from 1999 to 2000; adviser in the Chancellery of the Prime Minister from 1998 to 2001; special adviser for international cooperation in the Kraków 2000 Festival Office in 1997; and secretary of the Political Thought Center from 1995 to 1996.

Mr. Szczerski holds master’s and doctorate degrees from Jagiellonian University in Poland, where he has been a professor of social sciences since 2018. A graduate of the Robert Schuman Institute in Hungary and the American Institute of Political Systems and Economics, he is also the author of several publications on European integration, political systems, international relations and public administration.

He was born on 15 April 1973 in Kraków, Poland.