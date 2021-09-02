New Permanent Representative of Luxembourg Pays Courtesy Call on Secretary-General

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Luxembourg to the United Nations, Olivier Maes, paid a courtesy call on UN Secretary-General António Guterres today. He earlier presented his credentials to the Secretariat on 15 July (see Press Release BIO/5406).

Before his latest appointment, Mr. Maes was Director for Political Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of Luxembourg since 1 September 2017.

He was Deputy Permanent Representative of Luxembourg to the United Nations in New York from 27 August 2010 to 31 August 2017, a period that included the country’s term as a non-permanent member of the Security Council in 2013-2014.

He was Luxembourg’s Deputy Representative to the Political and Security Committee of the European Union in Brussels from 15 August 2006 to 31 October 2007, after serving as Politico-Military Counsellor and Chair of the Politico-Military Group of the European Union from 1 September 2003 to 14 August 2006.

From 6 April 1999 to 31 August 2003, he was Attaché, Second Secretary and First Secretary in charge of the management of Luxembourg’s official development assistance and cooperation with non-governmental organizations in the Directorate for Development Cooperation and Humanitarian Affairs in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Mr. Maes received a post-graduate diploma from the Institut d’Etudes Politiques de Paris (Sciences Po) in France in 1998, where he undertook a comparative study of democratic transitions in post-communist Europe. He previously received diplomas in political and social sciences from Sciences Po and from the Freie Universität Berlin in Germany in 1996 and 1997.

Born on 23 January 1974 in Nancy, France, he is married to a United Nations staff interpreter and has two children. He is fluent in French, Luxembourgish, English and German, and also speaks Russian and Spanish.