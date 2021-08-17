New Special Representative of International Criminal Police Organization Presents Letter of Appointment

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Special Representative of the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) to the United Nations, Odd Reidar Humlegård, presented his letter of appointment to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

A senior officer with the Norwegian Police, he brings 35 years of professional experience from law enforcement and prosecution, serving both nationally and internationally in diverse settings.

Before his latest appointment, Mr. Humlegård was Director-General and Special Adviser at the Ministry of Justice and Public Security and the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Norway from 2018 to 2021.

He was Norway’s National Police Commissioner from 2012 to 2018; Director of KRIPOS, the National Criminal Investigation Service, from 2010 to 2012; Police Commissioner with the National Mobile Police Service from 2003 to 2010; Principal Consultant with Det Norske Veritas (DNV) from 2002 to 2003; and Vice-Governor of the Norwegian Arctic archipelago of Svalbard from 1999 to 2001.

Mr. Humlegård, who began his law enforcement career as a constable and sergeant in the Oslo and Telemark police districts between 1984 and 1992, was also Chair of the Norwegian Police University College from 2005 to 2012.

Between 2002 and 2020, he served as Chair or director of several public and private entities, as well as non-governmental organizations. In addition, he was a member of various expert committees.

Mr. Humlegård also has extensive strategic leadership experience in the public and private sector, including as Vice-Governor.

He received a master’s degree in management from the Norwegian School of Business in Oslo in 1999 and a master’s degree in law from the University of Oslo in 1992. He earlier graduated from the Norwegian National Police Academy in 1984 and the Norwegian Army Officers’ Training School in 1980.

Born on 9 May 1961, he is married and has two children.