New Permanent Representative of Timor-Leste Pays Courtesy Call on Secretary-General

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Timor-Leste to the United Nations, Karlito Nunes, paid a courtesy call on UN Secretary-General António Guterres today. He earlier presented his credentials to the Secretariat on 12 August (see Press Release BIO/5410).

Before this latest appointment, Mr. Nunes served as Senior Programme Manager for Democracy and Governance at the International Republican Institute, beginning in 2007. Among other things, he oversaw the Institute’s operations in Timor-Leste, coordinated its programme and activities development and liaised with a range of international organizations and donors.

Mr. Nunes previously worked at the Institute from 2002 to 2004, during which time he held the position of Programme Officer for Grassroots Political Party Development. He also served as Senior Programme Officer for Security Sector Reform at the National Democratic Institute of Timor-Leste, and was its Interim Director during the country’s military and political crisis, from December 2005 until September 2006.

Between 1999 and 2002, Mr. Nunes was a Programme Officer with the International Organization for Migration (IOM), where he helped to organize the repatriation of Timorese refugees from West Timor to Timor-Leste. In 1999, he served with the United Nations Mission in East Timor (UNAMET).

Born in 1974, Mr. Nunes holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Wijaya Kusumah, in East Java, Indonesia.