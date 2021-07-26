New Permanent Representative of Zimbabwe Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Zimbabwe to the United Nations, Albert Ranganai Chimbindi, presented his credentials to the Secretariat today.

Before his latest appointment, Mr. Chimbindi was Director External of the President’s Department, a post he assumed in 2020. From 2014 to 2020, he served as his country’s Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the African Union Commission and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa. He was also Director of the Department of Multilateral Affairs in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs from 2013 to 2014, and Under-Secretary (Deputy Director) in the Foreign Ministry from 2004 until 2011.

In addition, Mr. Chimbindi served as Acting Ambassador to Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg from 2009 to 2010; Minister Counsellor, Deputy Head of Mission and Head of Chancery at Zimbabwe’s Embassy in Brussels, between 2004 and 2009; Counsellor at the Embassy in Paris, France, from 2002 to 2004; Principal Administrative Officer and Chef de Cabinet to the Minister for Foreign Affairs from 1998 to 2002; and First Secretary and Head of Chancery at Zimbabwe’s Embassy in Senegal from 1992 until 1997. He joined the Foreign Ministry in 1986.

Mr. Chimbindi holds a master’s degree in international relations and a bachelor’s degree, with honours, in politics and administration, both from the University of Zimbabwe.

Born in Chirumanzu, Zimbabwe, in 1964, he is married.