New Permanent Representative of Slovenia Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Slovenia to the United Nations, Boštjan Malovrh, presented his credentials to the Secretariat today.

Before his latest appointment, Mr. Malovrh served as Deputy Head of Mission at Slovenia’s Embassy in Beijing beginning in 2018. From 2017 to 2018, he was a Minister in the Government’s Department of Emerging Challenges and Threats within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Ljubljana.

Among other senior-level appointments in international organizations, Mr. Malovrh served as Head of the Central Asia Desk at the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in Vienna between 2011 and 2017. From 2009 to 2011, he was the Political Adviser to the European Union’s Special Representative for the Crisis in Georgia. He also headed the Political Section of Slovenia’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York from 2006 until 2009.

Born in 1973, Mr. Malovrh holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Maribor in Slovenia and a master’s degree in diplomatic studies from the University of Westminster in the United Kingdom.

He is married and has one child.