New Permanent Representative of Tajikistan Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Tajikistan to the United Nations, Jonibek Ismoil Hikmatov, presented his credentials to the Secretariat today.

Before his latest appointment, Mr. Hikmatov was Deputy Head of the Department for International Organizations and Chief of the United Nations Section in Tajikistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, from 2019 until April 2021. He held the same post from 2014 to 2016.

He was First Secretary and Counsellor in his country’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations from 2016 to 2019; Second Secretary at its embassies in the United States and the United Kingdom from 2010 to 2014; and Second Secretary in the Secretariat of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs from 2009 to 2010.

In addition, Mr. Hikmatov held posts in the Department of Europe and America and the Permanent Mission of Tajikistan to the United Nations in New York, from 2008 to 2009. He was an attaché and assistant to the Minister for Foreign Affairs from 2006 to 2008, and served as a leading specialist in the Department of the Commonwealth of Independent States from 2005 to 2006.

He earned a master’s degree in business administration from Cardiff Metropolitan University in the United Kingdom, where he attended the London School of Commerce, and a bachelor’s degree from Eastern Mediterranean University in Cyprus.

Born in 1982, he is married and has three children.