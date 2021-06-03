New Permanent Representative of Ghana Pays Courtesy Call on Secretary-General

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Ghana to the United Nations, Harold Adlai Agyeman, paid a courtesy call on UN Secretary-General António Guterres today. He earlier presented his credentials to the Secretariat on 21 May (see Press Release BIO/5395).

Before his latest appointment, Mr. Agyeman was Director of the Administration Bureau in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of Ghana from 2019 to 2021. He served as Director of the Ministry’s Africa and Regional Integration Bureau from 2018 to 2019.

Mr. Agyeman has held senior positions related to foreign affairs since entering Government service in 1994. He was Minister Plenipotentiary and Deputy Head of Mission in Ghana’s Embassy in Benin from 2014 to 2018, having served as Chargé d’Affaires from February to August 2017. Prior to this, in Accra, he was Director of the Staff Training and Development Unit in the Administration Bureau in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs between 2012 and 2014.

He has also served in several senior capacities within Ghana’s High Commission to India from 2009 to 2011. In 2009, he served as Acting High Commissioner and Minister-Counsel prior to which he was Minister-Counsellor and Head of Chancery from 2008.

Mr. Agyeman holds a master’s degree in international affairs and a bachelor’s degree in political science (with philosophy) from the University of Ghana.

He is married and has three sons.