New Permanent Representative of Barbados Pays Courtesy Call on Secretary-General

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Barbados to the United Nations, François Jackman, paid a courtesy call on UN Secretary-General António Guterres today. He earlier presented his credentials to the Secretariat on 21 May (see Press Release BIO/5394).

Before his latest appointment, Mr. Jackman served as his country’s Ambassador to China, beginning in 2018. He was previously Co-Director of the Confucius Institute at the University of the West Indies in Barbados, from 2016 to 2018.

Mr. Jackman has held senior positions related to trade and foreign affairs since entering Government service in 1995. He served as Chef de Cabinet in the Office of the Prime Minister in 2015; Counsellor at his country’s Embassy in Beijing, China, between 2009 and 2014; and Head of both the Maritime Boundaries Unit and the Caribbean Department in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade from 2004 to 2009.

Among other positions, he was also Chef de Cabinet in the Office of the Secretary-General of the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States in Brussels, Belgium (2000-2003); First Secretary at the Barbados Embassy in Brussels (1998-2000); and Associate Economic Affairs Officer with the United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, in 1997.

Mr. Jackman holds a master’s degree in international boundary studies from Durham University and a bachelor’s degree in philosophy, logic and scientific method from the London School of Economics, both in the United Kingdom.

He is married and has one child.