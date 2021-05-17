New Permanent Observer for International Renewable Energy Agency Presents Appointment Letter

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Observer for the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) to the United Nations, Alain Wilfried Biya, presented his letter of appointment to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

A career diplomat with 18 years of experience, including more than 14 with the deliberative organs of the United Nations, Mr. Biya was previously the Assistant Director of the United Nations Department in Cameroon’s Ministry of External Relations.

He has also served at the Permanent Mission of Cameroon to the United Nations in New York, representing the Government in the General Assembly and the Economic and Social Council, and in meetings of the Executive Board of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS).

Among other diplomatic accomplishments, Mr. Biya has helped to facilitate and negotiate several United Nations decisions and resolutions, including the United Nations system’s quadrennial comprehensive policy review of operational activities for development (QCPR). He also served as Lead Coordinator of African Group Experts in the Intergovernmental Negotiations on the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Addis Ababa Action Agenda on Financing for Development.

Mr. Biya earned a master’s degree in international relations from the International Relations Institute of Cameroon (University of Yaoundé II).