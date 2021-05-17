New Permanent Representative of Bahamas Pays Courtesy Call on Secretary-General

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of the Bahamas to the United Nations, Chet Donovan Neymour, paid a courtesy call on UN Secretary-General António Guterres today. He earlier presented his credentials to the Secretariat on 7 April. (See Press Release BIO/5388.)

A professional diplomat with significant private sector experience, Mr. Neymour was most recently a Special Envoy for the Organization of American States (OAS). He has also served as the Caribbean Community (CARICOM)’s representative on the United Nations Conference on Sustainable Development Intergovernmental Committee of Experts (2015-2016) and as the United Nations-CARICOM representative on the United Nations Committee of Experts on Financing for Development (2016-2017). In addition, he was the Bahamas’ representative on the United Nations Committee for Programme and Coordination and the OAS Committee for Administrative and Budgetary Affairs.

During his 26 years in public and foreign service, Mr. Neymour served in various senior capacities, including as his Government’s Deputy Director of Economic Planning and of the Multilateral/International Financial Institutions Sections, respectively, in the Ministry of Finance, and as Deputy Chief of Mission/Chargé d’affaires in the Bahamas’ embassy in Washington, D.C. He was the founding Secretary to the Securities Board of The Bahamas (now the Securities Commission of The Bahamas) and was integral to the formulation of his country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Act (2014) and other high-profile legislation.

Born in 1967, Mr. Neymour received a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration and economics from Elmira College and a master’s degree in economics from American University, both in the United States.

He is married and has four children.