New Permanent Representative of Belize Pays Courtesy Call on Secretary-General

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Belize to the United Nations, Carlos C. Fuller, paid a courtesy call on UN Secretary-General António Guterres today. He earlier presented his credentials to the Secretariat on 12 March. (See Press Release BIO/5387.)

Before his latest appointment, Mr. Fuller was International and Regional Liaison Officer at the Caribbean Community Climate Change Centre in Belmopan, Belize, from 2008 to 2021, having previously served as Chief Meteorologist with the National Meteorological Service in Belize City from 1990 to 2008.

He is currently a Vice-President of the Conference of the Parties of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), as well as Chairman of the Climate Policy Advisors of the Climate Coordination Panel of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and a member of the Joint Implementation Supervisory Committee of the UNFCCC.

He was chief negotiator for climate change for the Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS) from 2019 to 2020, a special advisor to the President of the WMO Commission on Climatology from 2018 to 2020, Chairman of the UNFCCC Subsidiary Body for Scientific and Technical Advice from 2016 to 2017 and Permanent Representative of Belize to the Geneva-based WMO from 1990 to 2009.

Mr. Fuller holds a Bachelor of Science degree in meteorology from Florida State University in the United States, where he studied from 1977 to 1979, and is the author of several articles dealing with weather and climate science.

He was born in Belize City on 9 October 1954.