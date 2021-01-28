New Permanent Representative of Guinea Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Guinea to the United Nations, Aly Diane, presented his credentials to the Secretariat today.

Prior to this latest appointment, Mr. Diane served as his country’s Ambassador to Canada beginning in 2020, a position he also held from 2004 to 2007. He was Ambassador to Switzerland and Permanent Representative of Guinea to the United Nations Office in Geneva and Vienna, as well as to other international organizations in Switzerland, from 2013 to 2019.

Mr. Diane has held a range of positions at the Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Guineans Living Abroad, including Secretary-General (2011-2014) and Director of Strategic Studies and Planning (2008-2011). From 2002 to 2004, he was National Director of Political and Cultural Affairs, and from 2001 to 2002 he was National Director of Protocol. He began his diplomatic career as Second Secretary at the Embassy of Guinea in Paris, a post he held from 1981 to 1986.

He received a diploma in advanced studies from the Institut Polytechnique Gamal Abel Nasser in Conakry and is an Officer of the National Order of Merit of the French Republic.

He is married.