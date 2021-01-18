New Permanent Representative of Saint Kitts and Nevis Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Saint Kitts and Nevis to the United Nations, Ian McDonald Liburd, presented his credentials to the Secretariat today.

Mr. Liburd has spent more than four decades in the fields of development, land management and logistics. Prior to his current appointment, he was Saint Kitts and Nevis’s Minister for Public Infrastructure, Urban Development, Transport and Post, since 2015. From 2010 to 2015, he served as managing director and consultant for Transport Logistics, Inc. From 2008 to 2010, he was a project manager for the Global Environment Facility, a United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)‑funded initiative, focusing his work on watershed and coastal area management.

Between 2000 and 2008, Mr. Liburd served a series of senior Government positions, including Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Social and Community Development and Gender Affairs (2007-2008); Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Lands, Housing, Fisheries and Cooperatives (2004-2007); Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Public Works, Utilities, Transport and Post (2001‑2004); and Director of Maritime Affairs (2000-2001).

Mr. Liburd holds a post-graduate diploma in management studies from the University of Plymouth Faculty of Maritime Studies, United Kingdom, and a master’s degree in business from the University of Bradford, United Kingdom.

He was born in 1952.