Press Conference by Security Council President on Programme of Work for January

The Security Council’s agenda for January will feature two high-level open debates — one on challenges in maintaining peace and security in fragile countries and the other on stronger international cooperation in combating terrorism, the organ’s President for the month said during a video press conference today.

Welcoming India, Ireland, Kenya, Mexico and Norway, which just began their respective two-year terms as non-permanent members, Council President Tarek Ladeb (Tunisia) expressed hope that they will add impetus to the 15-member organ’s work. He noted that his country is assuming the presidency when the world needs preventive diplomacy, stronger multilateral engagement and enhanced global governance more than ever, pointing out that the current presidency also coincides with the tenth anniversary of Tunisia’s revolution, which put the country on a path towards stability and democracy.

He went on to say that President Kaïs Saïed will chair the 6 January open debate on peace and security challenges faced by countries in fragile situations, particularly in Africa. Secretary-General António Guterres, former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf of Liberia and Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chair of the African Union Commission, are expected to brief, he added.

On 12 January, he continued, the Council will hold an open debate on international cooperation in combating terrorism, to commemorate 20 years since the adoption of resolution 1373 (2001), which established the Counter-Terrorism Committee. Vladimir Voronkov, Under-Secretary-General for Counter-terrorism, and Michèle Coninsx, Executive Director of the Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate (CTED), will brief, he said.

Two other key events are a high-level meeting on cooperation between the Council and the League of Arab States on 18 January, and a 25 January briefing on the implementation of resolution 2532 (2020), which demands a global ceasefire to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also on the agenda, are a briefing on Colombia on 21 January, he said, adding that, on 28 January, the Council will hold an open debate on the Question of Palestine and a briefing on Libya. Concerning Syria, members will hold a briefing on the use of chemical weapons on 5 January and a political and humanitarian meeting on 20 January, he noted, adding that the Council it will consider Yemen on 14 January.

Answering questions, the President said Council members are expected to meet in person during the second half of January, conditions permitting.

Concerning the vacant position of Special Envoy for Libya, he expressed confidence that the Secretary-General will name a new candidate, emphasizing that, as Libya’s neighbour, Tunisia views the Special Envoy appointment as crucial to sustaining the current political momentum. As for whether a candidate from Africa should fill the position, he said his delegation will support the position of the African Union, while stressing that the selection is the Secretary-General’s prerogative.

Questioned about a mechanism to monitor the ceasefire in Libya, he said that idea was proposed in the Secretary-General’s recent report and such a mechanism would be established in coordination with concerned parties under the auspices of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL).

Regarding the Council's role in addressing Iran's nuclear issues, he said no meeting is scheduled on that matter, while underlining that the Joint Comprehensive Programme of Action remains a major diplomatic achievement to be preserved.

For the full programme of work, please see: www.un.org/securitycouncil/events/calendar.