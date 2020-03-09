Note: Following is a partial summary of statements made to today's meeting of the Commission on the Status of Women. A complete summary will be available later today as Press Release WOM/2204.

Opening Remarks

MHER MARGARYAN (Armenia), Chair, Commission on the Status of Women, said more than 100 Governments and thousands of civil society and youth representatives were expected to come to New York to participate in the sixty-fourth session, however the intergovernmental body had to scale down the meeting, due to the coronavirus. “Clearly, we are all disappointed,” he said. But this cannot affect the determination to advance the gender equality agenda nor the review of the 12 critical areas of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, underscoring the achievements and challenges for gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls.

The best way to celebrate its twenty-fifth anniversary is by working to achieve results, he said: by ending discriminatory laws and practices; enhancing access to education and economic opportunity; and protecting human rights and fundamental freedoms for creating more equal, just and harmonious societies. Thanking those Governments that prepared national reports, outlining progress achieved and the challenges that countries around the world continue to face, he said all five regional commissions likewise have identified current trends and key actions for moving forward. The political declaration, the product of hard work by Member States and all stakeholders, reflects the common political will to deliver on the Beijing Platform for Action, acknowledges the existing and new challenges on the way to achieving gender equality; and highlights critical actions for addressing the gaps. It also outlines areas that will guide the Commission’s work. “We are called on to recommit to gender equality and women’s empowerment,” he assured.

ANTÓNIO GUTERRES, Secretary-General of the United Nations, said he is truly saddened that extraordinary circumstances ushered in by the coronavirus caused a postponement of the Commission’s sixty-fourth session. Activists and women’s groups around world share the disappointment but can hopefully take heart that “we all understand the imperative of achieving Sustainable Development Goal 5 on gender equality”. “This is quite simply a question of justice,” he said, recalling that when he led the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, he always was compelled to fight for justice and human rights. At the end of the day, gender inequality is fundamentally a question of power. “We still live in a male dominated world, with a male dominated culture,” he said. “This simply has to change.”

Recalling that the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action together define the global agenda, he said that with nations seeking solutions to complex challenges, one way to get on track towards fulfilling the Sustainable Development Goals is to accelerate action on the Platform for Action. While a new generation of activists are taking forward its spirit of constructive action and fearless resilience, women in Parliament are still outnumbered 3 to 1 by men and women around the world earn 75 cents for every dollar earned by their male counterparts. Unpaid care work remains stubbornly feminized. Some countries have rolled back laws protecting women from violence, while others have reduced civic space. Access to sexual and reproductive health services is far from universal. “We must push back, against the push back,” he insisted.

Diverse women’s movements are calling for urgent systemic change, he said, demanding accountability from Governments and other powerful actors and forging teams across boundaries to show that women’s rights are linked to social, environmental and economic justice for all. For example, young women’s activism for environmental justice in Africa has spotlighted extractive industry practices and patterns of unsustainable consumption and production. “Now is the time to build alliances and stand together for women’s rights,” he declared. For its part, the United Nations is determined to lead by example and in January, achieved gender equality among its full-time senior leaders — two years ahead of the target set when he assumed his role as Secretary-General. It also developed a road map for gender parity, recognizing the equal rights of women staff and the interest in changing power relations within the Organization. He encouraged the sixty-fourth session to focus on what unites, using the Beijing Platform for Action to its fullest to send a clear message that gender equality is central to all Sustainable Development Goals.

MONA JUUL (Norway), President of the Economic and Social Council, speaking to the stark contrast in the opening of the sixty-fourth session from years past, said that throughout the United Nations, “we miss the energy, courage and voices from the diverse global women’s movement.” While the circumstances of the meeting may have changed, its purpose remains critical: to mark a milestone and recommit to achieving gender equality and the full empowerment of women and girls. Since 1995, the Platform for Action has inspired the work of Governments and other stakeholders in promoting rights of females, and in ending all forms of discrimination and violence against women and girls, everywhere. But the task remains unfinished. It is a core commitment of the Economic and Social Council to advance the gender-responsive implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and a clear priority area as the world embarks on the Decade of Action to deliver on the Sustainable Development Goals.

Recalling that the Commission on the Status of Women was among the first subsidiary bodies created by the Economic and Social Council in 1946, she said that today it has undoubtedly become the highest profile part of its work. “Your efforts remain as fundamental as when the Commission was created nearly 75 years ago,” she said. The political declaration is a strong reaffirmation of commitment to the full, effective and accelerated implementation of the Beijing Platform for Action, seeking to strengthen collective efforts towards gender equality, the empowerment of women and full realization of human rights for women and girls. While the session has been scaled down, “the fight for women’s and girls’ rights persists,” she assured. “As Governments, we must stand together with civil society across the world to speak up for women and girls and protect those who defend their rights.” The Council is fully committed to completing the unfinished business of securing equal civil, political, economic and social rights for women and girls, everywhere.

TIJJANI MUHAMMAD-BANDE (Nigeria), President of the General Assembly, expressing regret about the public health concerns that were diminishing the typical vibrancy associated with the Commission’s meetings, said that change has been slow for most women and girls in the world. Mainstreaming gender equality is critical for the achievement of all Sustainable Development Goals. The most existential threat facing the international community, climate change, has a disproportionate effect on the most marginalized women and girls. Highlighting indigenous women who are spearheading climate action in their communities and youth activists such as Greta Thunberg, he said that women advocates, entrepreneurs and policymakers are essential to safeguard the world.

Calling on schools to meet the needs of all students, particularly girls, he said that academic achievements do not guarantee women’s economic empowerment. Women take on three times more unpaid work than men, and the majority of jobs which will be automated in the future are currently undertaken by females. Further, women’s rights are imperative to ensuring peaceful, inclusive and democratic societies. Voicing concern that in September 2019, “only 16 of 192 speakers in the general debate were women”, he added, “this is not demonstrative of the United Nations we need”. The international community must create cultures of respect, he said, adding that “we must teach our sons and daughters that every individual, regardless of gender, is entitled to be treated with equal dignity and respect.”

ANITA NAYAR, Director of Regions Refocus, said the insidious coronavirus crisis forces the international community to confront the inequalities of the current economic model and health-care systems underpinned by profiteering rather than common good. It further highlights how women and girls bear the disproportionate burden of care work, while also revealing “our profound interconnectedness and the hollow nature of borders”, she said. Commending the progress made since the 1995 Beijing conference, she stressed that women’s movements from the Global South have shaped the progressive values that have come out of the United Nations. While feminist advocacy for reproductive health and other women’s rights have led to important policies, feminist analysis has revealed why neoliberalism is incompatible with women’s rights.

Despite these efforts, she added, neoliberalism has reasserted itself by undermining democracy and transparency. Global economic governance institutions are co-opting the language of feminist movements to repackage existing institutions, as shown by the continued privatization of social security services. The corporate capture of multilateral spaces as Governments become further intertwined with the private sector is exacerbating the climate crisis and inequality between countries. “We are living in what promises to be a permanent state of crisis,” she said, noting that women are again at the forefront of interlocking movements for justice, from food security to climate rights. Calling for long-term and flexible funding, especially in the global South, she said the Commission must ensure meaningful international participation from Governments as well as civil society.

HEELA YOON, youth representative, said that despite progress in the implementation of various international frameworks, women and girls’ contribution to peace and human rights often goes unrecognized. As a representative of young Afghan women advocating for peace and human rights in grassroots communities, she said, she believed it impossible to prevent armed conflict without addressing its gender impact. Shouldering domestic burdens and experiencing discrimination, Afghan women and girls, like their counterparts around the world, face significant barriers to political participation, she said.

Many women in Afghanistan, she added, also face significant challenges in economic, household and community decision-making. While highlighting the prevalence of psychological and physical abuse, as well as the problem of early marriages, she said that young women are dispelling the narrative of females as victims by advocating for gender equality. In the absence of formal mechanisms, young women have forged their own avenues for progressive social transformation and “taking ownership of our own bodies”, she said. Urging all parties involved in the Afghan peace process to remain committed to human rights and women’s rights, she cautioned: “Without women, this peace will be a broken peace.”

PHUMZILE MLAMBO-NGCUKA, Under-Secretary-General for Gender Equality and Executive Director of the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN-Women), said the Platform for Action adopted at the Fourth World Conference on Women in Beijing is the United Nations greatest contribution to the advancement of women’s rights as human rights. Voicing regret at the absence of many voices because of public health concerns, she said this challenge will inspire the Commission to make every effort to use new technology to connect virtually. Noting that 2020 marks not only marks the twenty-fifth anniversary of the Beijing Platform for Action but also the tenth birthday of UN-Women, she stressed, “women of the world are radically impatient for action that improves their lives.”

Younger women, she added, do not want to go through the experiences of their elders while the elders are tired of waiting. Drawing attention to the Secretary-General’s report on the review and appraisal of the implementation of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action and the outcomes of the twenty-third special session of the General Assembly, she noted that 131 countries have enacted 274 legal and regulatory reforms in critical areas. More girls are in school than ever before while girls’ leadership is strong in climate activism and many other areas. Quotas are working to bring more women into parliaments, she said, while paternity leave is making some headway.

Calling on the international community to bring these solutions to those who have not yet benefited from progress, she stressed that every solution has to have money behind it. Across the board, the percentage of development resources devoted specifically to gender equality remains on average less than 5 per cent. Half a billion women across the world are illiterate, she pointed out, adding that 740 million women are stuck in the informal economy. “We have created a world where women are squeezed into just 25 per cent of the space both in decision-making rooms and in the stories that we tell about our lives,” she said. Noting that the wave of change in the world is being led by young people, she said that they and civil society are at the heart of the UN-Women campaign “Generation Equality”.

