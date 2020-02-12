Note: A complete summary of today's Comission for Social Development meetings will be made available after its conclusion.

Multi-Stakeholder Forum

This morning, the Commission convened a multi-stakeholder forum on the theme “Affordable housing and social protection systems for all to address homelessness”. Moderated by Mark McGreevy, Group CEO, DePaul International and Founder of the Institute of Global Homelessness at DePaul University, it featured the following panellists: Luiz Alvaro Salles Aguiar de Menezes, Secretary for International Affairs at São Paulo Municipality, Brazil; Sam Tsemberis, Founder and Executive Director of Pathways to Housing, and faculty of the Department of Psychiatry at Columbia University Medical Center, New York, United States; Chris Gardner, entrepreneur and author of Pursuit of Happyness; Amanda Misiko Andere, Chief Executive Officer, Funders Together to End Homelessness; and James Abro, Author of Facing Homelessness: A personal memoir of homelessness and recovery. Francisco Delgado, Vice-Minister for Human Development and Social Inclusion of Costa Rica, delivered a keynote address.

GBOLIÉ DESIRÉ WULFRAN IPO (Côte d’Ivoire), Commission Chair, said that, while Governments have the primary responsibility for ending homelessness, they cannot do it alone. A whole-of-society approach is needed, with civil society organizations and philanthropic communities playing important roles. The private sector can also help by addressing deficits in affordable housing and building a viable housing finance market that caters to the needs of middle-income, lower‑income and informal‑income households. Today’s forum will be a platform for social partners to share good practices, address homelessness from various perspectives and contribute to the search for evidence-based, long-term strategies to end homelessness.

Mr. DELGADO agreed that Governments cannot end homelessness alone. A multisectoral approach is required, he said, emphasizing that society has an ethical duty not to neglect the issue. He highlighted some examples of good practices in his country, such as substantial funding to ensure that children do not find themselves sleeping on the streets, follow-up coaching for young people emerging from homelessness, and health care for such vulnerable groups as pregnant women and those with chronic disease. Technology is a new area that Costa Rica is exploring, he said, noting that the Government is working with a non-governmental organization (NGO) to develop a first-response app that would enable members of the public to identify problems on the street and prompt a response from social workers. Data suggests, however, that several key areas still need to be addressed. Ninety per cent of the homeless in Costa Rica are men of working age with little education, he said, adding that half of them are in the capital and 80 per cent are Costa Rican citizens.

Going forward, the Government wants to engage more with the private sector, he said. It has already built a network of enterprises willing to train those who have been homeless, but more attention needs to go towards affordable housing. Costa Rica must also be more proactive to prevent homeless in the first place by addressing such issues as mental health, substance abuse and the revolving door between prison and homelessness. He went on to note the establishment two years ago of a regional network of five Latin American countries, including Costa Rica, supported by the European Union, to share experiences, leading to the launch this year of a housing-first initiative. He concluded by saying that building a more inclusive society is possible, based on education, health care, social protection systems and the empowerment of women alongside recognition of human rights.

Mr. MCGREEVY said that, at the time of the adoption of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, homelessness was a type of emerging poverty that was widely overlooked. “Homeless people around the world were clearly being left behind,” he said. Welcoming the increasing attention to the issue — as demonstrated by the Commission’s 2020 theme — he said homelessness is the result of such factors as racism, ageism, poverty, Government austerity measures, the impacts of conflicts and war, and the human fragility to which all are vulnerable. At the personal level, drivers such as mental health issues and addiction — “challenges that can face all of us from time to time as we go through life” — may also play a part. What is clearest is that homelessness is a multifaceted issue, he said, pointing out that an estimated 100 million people around the world suffer from street homelessness, 15 million are evicted from their homes annually, 1.6 billion live in inadequate conditions and another 883 million live in slums. Spotlighting some of the most innovative responses to homelessness developed in recent years, he called for efforts to improve global data collection and measurement and to develop a common definition. He also noted that listening to homeless people — who understand the challenge best — is crucial, stressing: “We ignore their voice at our peril”.

Mr. ALVARO, noting that São Paulo represents the challenges faced by many urban centres around the world, said 3.3 million of the 21 million residents of the city’s metropolitan region live in inadequate conditions — including in 1,800 slums and 2,000 “irregular places”. That situation is a result of a process of rapid urbanization over the last century, he said, calling for more attention to the lack of adequate housing in many large cities. To face that problem, São Paulo has developed projects and partnerships that aim to restore the dignity of homeless people and reaffirm the responsibility of local governments. Citing a solid alliance between the State and the private sector, he spotlighted the “Trabalho Novo”, or “New Job”, programme which ensures the right of homeless and at-risk people to job market access. In partnership with 130 companies, more than 5,000 people have been trained 1,246 are employed. Among other initiatives, he drew attention to São Paulo’s Social Leasing Programme — which supports families who are financially unable to rent homes — and outlined plans to build 25,000 housing units for low-income families by the end of 2020.

Mr. GARDNER said that universal experiences — such as childbirth, graduation, marriage, a new job and home, and the loss of a loved one — are universal, and that where people are on the planet is secondary to where they are in spirit. However, an estimated 2 per cent of the world’s population is on the run from war, conflict, revolution, drugs, gang violence and the negative impacts of climate change. If all those people were in the same place at one time, they would be the world’s tenth-largest country with a population greater than Japan, Mexico or the Russian Federation. Some might call such people infiltrators, but he said he prefers to call them survivors. Describing his personal experience, he said he was born into a family plagued by extreme domestic violence. Anticipating further beatings at the hands of his stepfather, his mother found somewhere else to live, but in her haste to get him, his older sister and herself to safety, she forgot the keys to the apartment. She burst into tears, but he became her hero by climbing a tree, jumping onto the porch and coming down the stairs to open the door. “That was the power of one,” he said, asking delegates to consider what they might do in a similar situation. He called for humanity to be added to the globalization equation, for a total commitment to the empowerment of women and girls, and for expanding the definition of persons at risk of homelessness to include working women.

Ms. ANDERE, discussing the work of her organization, said that structural and racial inequities are the root cause of homelessness and the persistent racial discrimination in housing, unemployment, health care, education and the criminal justice system contribute to high rates of homelessness for people of colour. Racial equity must be at the heart of new approaches that meet the needs of homeless people of colour. While Governments alone cannot end homelessness, philanthropy does not have the resources to replace public dollars. It can, however, fund the push and pull of public funds and use its voice to build the political will needed to engage in evidence-based practices that solve homelessness rather than just taking the visible homeless off the streets. Too often, she added, funders work in silos and fail to engage others who might not yet see what they can do to end homelessness. She went on to say that philanthropy must recognize its own power as funding gatekeepers. Currently, poverty and homelessness are built by well-intentioned NGOs and Government partners that act as gatekeepers to resources. Investing to end homelessness means disrupting and liberating a system that gives any one entity power over an individual’s basic rights and needs.

...