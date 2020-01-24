The United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres arrived in Berlin from New York on Saturday evening, 18 January.

On Sunday morning, he had a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Italy, Giuseppe Conte. Following the meeting, the Secretary-General took part in the Libya Conference hosted by German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

In his opening remarks, the Secretary-General said that there is no military solution in Libya and stressed that now is the time for immediate and decisive action to prevent a full-fledged civil war.

He also reiterated his call to all those directly or indirectly involved in the conflict to do everything to support an effective cessation of hostilities and silence the guns. (See Press Release SG/SM/19942.)

After the meeting, the Secretary-General and Ms. Merkel spoke to the media. The Secretary-General welcomed the commitment by the Member States present, including all five permanent members of the Security Council, to refrain from interference in the armed conflict or internal affairs of Libya.

He said that countries — along with regional and international organizations — sent a strong signal that they "are fully committed to supporting a peaceful resolution of the Libyan crisis”.

More importantly, he said, the Conference averted the risk of further escalation.

The Secretary-General held a bilateral meeting with Chancellor Merkel.

He departed Berlin on Monday morning, 20 January, and was back in New York that evening.